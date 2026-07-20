Emirates’ New Economy Headrest Wraps Around Your Neck So You Won’t Ever Need A Travel Pillow Again

Emirates has a new coach seat headrest that wraps around your nack, so that no travel pillow is needed. It’s supposed to help you sleep on long haul flights.



Credit: Emirates

The airline is beginning to install an economy class headrest that unfolds around a passenger’s neck like a travel pillow built into the seat. Airlines, and especially Emirates, is given to hype (‘game changing’) but this gimmicky change may actually be really positive. There’s only so much investment that low margin coach tickets are going to pay for, so small touches (like cupholders or footrests in Singapore Airlines economy) are especially meaningful.

The U-Dream headrest is made by Safran Seats and is part of its lightweight Z400 long haul economy seat.

Folded away, it functions like a conventional adjustable headrest. Passengers can move it up or down and tilt it depending on their height.

The headrest unfolds and padded leather sections come forward and bend in around the head and neck. So instead of giving you a small wing that you have to tilt your head toward, the seat brings the support to you. It’s designed to stop your head from rolling sideways or dropping forward after you fall asleep.



Credit: Emirates

Passengers resort to tying hoodies around headrests to keep their heads from bobbing forward. Emirates has built the hoodie hack into the seat.

The woman in front of me just tied her hoodie to the headrest. Instant privacy curtain. Zero cost. 10 seconds. I’ve been flying for 20 years and never thought of this. I’m a B+ at travel. Rethinking everything. pic.twitter.com/yqnjlvZ7iP — Paul W. Swaney III (@paulswaney3) April 29, 2026

Emirates is out with the news today, but the headrest actually appeared publicly in June when a passenger flying Dubai to Colombo posted a demonstration that received more than six million views, calling it “extremely comfortable.”

Emirates now confirms a broad rollout:



Three Airbus A350s have U-Dream today.



The airline says its A350 fleet will be equipped by the end of 2026.



Installation on retrofitted Airbus A380s and existing Boeing 777s starts in 2027.



All 270 Boeing 777Xs that Emirates has ordered are supposed to arrive with it installed.



Credit: Emirates

I haven’t found a list of tails currently equipped with this. Emirates calls this a world first. That’s only sort of true – they are the first airline to put Safran’s U-Dream headrest into passenger service. It’s a publicly available product that’s been in the market for some time and won a Crystal Cabin Award in 2021.

Airlines have also used adjustable winged headrests for years. Cathay Pacific introduced six-way headrests on its A350s in 2016, while Singapore Airlines, British Airways and KLM have offered variations on the concept. The advance here is full neck support.

Conventional wings give your head something to lean against. U-Dream comes down and around the neck like an integrated travel pillow, potentially keeping the head supported without forcing it into an angle. This does not “redefine Economy Class journeys” as Emirates claims. It’s a nice offering, but it’s still ten-abreast economy.

And it’s a surface pressed against passengers’ hair, faces and necks while they drool in their sleep. Emirates says the leather is wiped down after every flight. Leather is the right material choice but I’d still carry a cleaning wipe?

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