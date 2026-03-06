Ends Soon: 175,000 Point IHG Offer — The Best Bonus I’ve Seen On This Card

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.

Chase has brought back its best offer to earn 175,000 Bonus Points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening on the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card (See rates and fees).

IHG hotels covers 20 brands, including Six Senses, Regent, and InterContinental Hotels, Kimpton and Holiday Inn. This is a strong bonus, and it’s a very good card for stay benefits that make the card worth keeping year after year – though it’s not a card I suggest for primary spend.

Anniversary free night: You’ll enjoy a Reward Night after each account anniversary year at eligible IHG hotels worldwide. That’s valid on nights that cost up to 40,000 points but there’s also a new top off option so you aren’t so restricted where you spend the night.

Free night on redemption stays: Cardmembers enjoy a reward night free when you redeem points for any stay of 3 or more nights (e.g. 4th night free, better than competitor 5th night free on redemptions).

Earn: I still don't see the card as go-to for ongoing spend, but it's compelling for IHG stays (10 points per dollar, plus you earn 10 points as a base member of the program and 6 bonus points as a Platinum since status comes with the card) so that means you can earn 26 points per dollar on IHG hotel spend. You also earn 5 points per $1 spent on purchases on travel, gas stations, and restaurants.

Elite status: The card comes with Platinum status, and IHG started getting serious about elite benefits about a year ago. In addition you can earn IHG's top tier Diamond status after $40,000 spend on the card in a calendar year.

Credit: The card comes with $25 United Travel Bank funds twice a year to spend and there's a Global Entry, TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS Statement Credit of up to $100 every 4 years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card as well. Finally there's also 10,000 bonus points and a $100 statement credit after $20,000 spend on the card in a calendar year.



Intercontinental Kuala Lumpur

That’s all great value on a $99 annual fee card, well worth getting and well worth keeping in my view even if it isn’t going to be my everyday spend card. Naturally 5/24 applies so if you’ve had 5 or more new cards in the past 24 months you may not be eligible.

Meanwhile Chase has brought back their biggest offer for the no annual fee

IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card (See rates and fees)

Earn up to 120,000 Bonus Points: Earn 90,000 Bonus Points after spending $2,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening and up to 30,000 more points by earning 3 additional points in the first 6 months from account opening on purchases that earn 2x and 3x on up to $10,000 spent.



Intercontinental Boston

One of the best features is that cardholders can Redeem 3 Nights, Get the 4th Night Free. That’s outstanding on a no annual fee card that also has no foreign transaction fees.