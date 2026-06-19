FAA Lets Airlines Keep New York Airport Slots Without Flying, Blocking Competition Another Year

The FAA granted the airline industry lobby group’s request to let carriers keep their current exclusive rights to fly at New York airports without actually offering flights to passengers for another year. In a new order issued for New York JFK and LaGuardia and for Newark issued on Thursday:
- Airlines don’t actually have to use their slots at New York JFK or LaGuardia through October 30, 2027 in order to keep them.
- Newark’s ‘slot-like’ waivers were also extended through October 30, 2027.
- There’s also a waiver for slots at Washington’s National airport for flights affected by these waivers.
- And in related orders, the underlying slot control regimes at JFK and LaGuardia were extended through October 28, 2028.
For Winter 2026 – 2027 and Summer 2027, airlines can return up to 10% of their slots at New York JFK and New York LaGuardia and the FAA will treat them as having been used (so the slots aren’t subject to ‘use it or lose it’ rules). Normally an airline has to use 80% of its slots to keep them all. This reduces the threshold to 70%.
The FAA asks for slots during JFK’s 1 p.m. – 10:59 p.m. period and New York LaGuardia’s 1 p.m. – 9:59 p.m. delay peak periods but does not require this. It “expects” use of larger planes and preservation of regional service, but neither is required. Incumbent airlines retain their future rights to fly, and to exclude other airlines from offering flights, and no other airline can use the abandoned capacity even temporarily.
The FAA’s Justification
Air traffic control is understaffed, as it has been for decades. They say that New York TRACON (approach control) won’t reach required minimum capacity until after 2027. The FAA has failed across several dimensions, with antiquated technology that it’s been unable to upgrade despite billions of dollars and decades spent on the effort. And union gaming of overtime has meant that New York TRACON refuses to certify new controller to game overtime rules.
That’s the underlying excuse to limiting flights at New York JFK and LaGuardia. For Newark, the claim is that the fixes to problems at New York TRACON haven’t worked ‘yet’.
How Newark Limits Work
Newark isn’t slot controlled. It’s an IATA Level 2 schedule-facilitated airport (a change put in place October 30, 2016). There are no formal slots or 80% slot usage rule there. Instead, it approves timings and gives next-season priority to previously operated schedules.
The FAA has effectively created a temporary, slot-like regime:
- 36 arrivals and 36 departures per hour, 6 a.m. – 10:59 p.m.
- Airline-specific authorized timings allocated proportionally based on existing operations (i.e. United gets the bulk of the airport)
- Written FAA approval is required for timing changes and swaps.
- Existing carriers retain historical priority.
- Another 10% may be returned and treated as operated, including Newark – Washington National. Unlike New York JFK and LaGuardia, FAA may reallocate these temporarily (which suggests the underlying issue isn’t too much air traffic at Newark, just giving United what it wants)
Newark had slot controls from 2008 to 2016. At the end of this regime, United controlled 902 of 1,233 slots (73%).
The N90 facility on Long Island no longer handles Newark. It was transferred to Philadelphia TRACON in July 2024. But the FAA says Newark sector staffing at Philadelphia TRACON is still inadequate.
United overschedules Newark to keep out Newark competition. Now it can keep out competition without as much flying.
Slot Waivers Have Been In Place For Nearly All Of The Last Six Years
COVID slot waivers began March 16, 2020 and lasted through October 29, 2022. Ordinary ‘use 80% or give up unused slots’ rules resumed October 30, 2022.
Then the waivers justified by air traffic control staffing (not a new issue) began May 15, 2023 and have been continually extended, through through Summer 2027.
The Biden administration broke up the JetBlue – American Airlines partnership because they were concerned with competition in New York, and didn’t want competitors colluding. But the administration was more interested in keeping competition out of New York than ensuring it, and the current administration has gone along with airline collusion in the New York market.
Who Gets To Fly At These Airports
Here are the slots actually operated by airline for summer 2025. That’s different than slot allocations. The largest difference is that United Airlines actually holds 47 slots at New York JFK. These were leased permanently to Delta in 2015.
|LGA
|Airline
|Slots
|Share
|1
|Delta Air Lines
|580
|50.5%
|2
|American Airlines
|327
|28.5%
|3
|Southwest Airlines
|70
|6.1%
|4
|United Airlines
|67
|5.8%
|5
|Air Canada
|35
|3.0%
|6
|JetBlue Airways
|31
|2.7%
|7
|Spirit Airlines
|22
|1.9%
|8
|Frontier Airlines
|10
|0.9%
|9
|Porter Airlines
|6
|0.5%
|Total
|1,148
|100.0%
|DCA
|Airline
|Slots
|Share
|1
|American Airlines
|531
|59.3%
|2
|Delta Air Lines
|114
|12.7%
|3
|Southwest Airlines
|92
|10.3%
|4
|United Airlines
|77
|8.6%
|5
|JetBlue Airways
|40
|4.5%
|6
|Air Canada
|16
|1.8%
|7
|Alaska Airlines
|12
|1.3%
|8
|Republic Airways
|8
|0.9%
|9
|Frontier Airlines
|6
|0.7%
|Total
|896
|100.0%
For New York JFK, here are airlines with at least 10 slots (nearly 80 airlines operated fewer than 10 slots).
|JFK
|Airline
|Slots
|Share
|1
|Delta Air Lines
|492
|30.5%
|2
|JetBlue Airways
|360
|22.3%
|3
|American Airlines
|195
|12.1%
|4
|Alaska Airlines
|26
|1.6%
|5
|UPS
|23
|1.4%
|6
|Cathay Pacific Airways
|20
|1.2%
|7
|Frontier Airlines
|19
|1.2%
|8
|British Airways
|17
|1.1%
|9
|ACE Belgium Freighters
|17
|1.1%
|10
|Caribbean Airlines
|14
|0.9%
|11
|Qatar Airways
|14
|0.9%
|12
|Korean Air Lines
|13
|0.8%
|13
|Virgin Atlantic Airways
|13
|0.8%
|14
|Air France
|12
|0.7%
|15
|Avianca
|12
|0.7%
|16
|FedEx
|12
|0.7%
|17
|Turkish Airlines
|12
|0.7%
|18
|ABX Air
|10
|0.6%
|19
|Air Canada
|10
|0.6%
|20
|China Southern Airlines
|10
|0.6%
|21
|Flair Air
|10
|0.6%
Research Suggests That Slot Controls Don’t Even Reduce Delays
Alexander Luttmann at UC Irvine suggests that slot controls don’t actually reduce delays at congested airports because large airlines at major airports “already internalize congestion” when planning their schedules.
That makes sense. Airports are also constrained by terminal and gate space, not just slots. Heavily congested airports take longer to get planes in and out. Flight times are longer. That means flights are more expensive – they take up more aircraft time and airlines have to pay their crews more, too. Airports are also constrained by terminal and gate space, not just slots.
While the busiest airports see plenty of flights, their largest airlines don’t just keep adding flights because that’s expensive, both for the new flights and for all of their existing flights which suffer greater delays and ultimately get longer flight times.
Newark and New York JFK airports had slot controls re-introduced in 2008.
- Following the introduction of slot controls “the average arrival delay at EWR actually increased by 7 minutes”
- Delta compressed their schedule at New York JFK (“the length of Delta’s departure banks…decreased by about 2 minutes at JFK”) offsetting gains from slot controls.
Slots Are Government Subsidies To Incumbent Airlines
Slot waivers let incumbent airlines keep their exclusive rights at an airport without even using them for consumer benefits. They drive up airfares and limit flight options.
Slots block competitors and future new entrants, as a free gift (subsidy) from taxpayers. Slots are the right to take off and land at an airport, generally given free, with huge economic value. Slot controls allow incumbents exclusivity and block anyone else from competing with that. The fact that airlines have succeeeded in regulatory capture to make this a standard practice doesn’t make it any less bad policy.
A Better Way To Manage Airport Capacity
Slots are a blunt rationing instrument. When ‘use it or lose it’ rules are in effect we get unnecessary flying on small planes no one wants to fly, just to squat on flight times. Prices encourage airlines to allocate flights on the right aircraft to the right routes that match passenger demand. Congestion pricing is a better approach.
Think of a runway like a heavily used road approaching its capacity. As use approaches 100% of capacity, planes have to queue. Each additional flight imposes delay costs on everyone else, but the airline only internalizes its own delay cost. So airlines are incentivized to overschedule.
Slots try to deal with this by capping the number of flights in a period. Congestion pricing says instead: “You can operate whenever you like, but you must pay the actual total cost of the delay you impose on others.”
Slots are a crude cap: “X movements per hour.” They’re allocated via grandfather rights and use it or lose it. They’re adjusted infrequently and administratively. Once you have the slot, the flight becomes ‘free’ regardless of the delay it causes.
Charging per flight movement that approximates the marginal delay cost to others works better. When the system is uncongested, the price is low or zero. As demand approaches or exceeds capacity, prices rise sharply.
Airlines operate a flight in that time slice if they are willing to pay – if the value of the flight to passengers and the airline is greater than the congestion charge.
That way, you get the flights that generate the highest value relative to the delay they cause. You also get natural spreading of flights to shoulders or off-peak times, reducing congestion, in order to lower costs. It can encourage use of larger aircraft to spread the cost out across more passengers, and also de-banking of hubs.
A slot freezes peak delay – a “19 slots per hour” rule means you get 19 flights per hour, regardless of delay and irrespective of whether those are 19 regional jets or widebodies. There’s no incentive to move those any of those flights 20 minutes to spread out peak loads.
Slots are also bad at handling weather events and air traffic control issues. Those might reduce an airport’s capacity from (say) 60 to 35 flights per hour. That’s when we get ground delay programs and ad hoc rationing. Congestion pricing can do the work for you, and prioritize the most valuable flights. Instead of stressing the system, airlines contribute towards paying for a better one. (If you want to make it revenue-neutral, cut landing fees or passenger charges to offset and just use congestion pricing for the incentives.)
Ultimately, the same price applies to everyone – incumbent airline or new entrant in the market.
Airlines Would Hate This!
The FAA just handed the airline lobby what it wanted – the ability to keep its government subsidy without even having to operate flights, justified by the government’s own failure to manage air traffic control effectively. Airlines are getting a valuable property right for free, which limits flights and raises fares. With congestion pricing they would instead they’d be charged (though it could be made revenue-neutral).
You’ll likely hear that ‘congestion fees will just cement incumbent dominance’ which is silly, because that’s what the current slot system does. The claim, though, is that incumbents have deep pockets to pay peak charges, while others get pushed out worsening competition.
- Under slots, incumbents own peak access for free (or were often cheaply acquired in the past). They can sit on grandfathered rights indefinitely. New entrants are often shut out completely.
- If a new entrant sees high value in a particular peak flight, they can buy in. Under a fixed slot regime, there may literally be no access at any price.
- If policymakers still want to support entry (they will, usually for their own constituents rather than the public good), they can offer rebates for new carriers on specific routes and use competition policy to scrutinize predatory practices rather than locking in those practices with slots.
There will also be a class argument that peak times will become ‘rich people’s time slots’ with lower-income travelers getting pushed into inconvenient off-peak times or other airports. That’s often what happens now, getting pushed to Frontier for lower fares. And lower-income travelers would face fewer delays!
In any case, especially if congestion pricing encourages upgauging, we’ll likely see more major carriers with excess capacity to discount – at peak times. But if you want redistribution, then do it explicitly, not via hidden cross-subsidies embedded in slot allocation.
What is a fair concern is that low value flights that few passengers value – often on smaller regional jets to low volume airports – will lose peak time service. That’s because these flights are less valuable! But if we’re really going to design policy around these flights, don’t do it in a way that also inefficiently allocates flights causing delays for the entire air system. Make the subsidy cost of these flights explicit rather than burying it.
A system that sets prices by day and time seasonally, by 15 or 30 minute increments and published in advance is easy for airlines to plan around. Then major weather or air traffic control outages can have surge pricing with a capped multiper (e.g. 2x). This is easy for airlines to deal with – they manage variable fuel pricing and demand risk constantly, there’s nothing unique about this and it will lower airline costs from ground delays.
Comments
glad you whipped out this article after the heads up about the extension of slot waivers.
In theory you are right but in practicality, NYC has become a 2 airline race between DL on the NYC slide at slot-controlled airports which have much more capacity and UA on the NJ side with far less capacity and schedule coordination rather than slot controls.
AA and B6 aren’t fully using their slots; AA probably makes little money in NYC even when allocating credit card revenue while B6 has been unable to effectively compete against DL for the better part of a decade not just in NYC – where having a LGA hub is a huge advantage for DL in every market inside the LGA perimeter and SkyMiles and Amex are an advantage in every market.
B6 is circling the drain so a whole lot more JFK slots might become available; UA might gain access to JFK through a B6 failure but they will at best be #4 at JFK which is exactly the same position they were in when they walked away from JFK years ago.
EWR is not slot controlled but the caps mean UA can’t expand but DL could add flights at some point in the future esp if UA gains access to JFK.
right now, DL continues to use odd and end slots at LGA and JFK that AA and B6 “own” but are not using so DL continues to be larger than its slot holdings and the new waivers allow that to continue.
the feds are simply failing to address the reality that NYC has collapsed into a 2 airline market and there is no one that is capable of taking on and succeeding in NYC against DL and UA. DL has achieved more because JFK and LGA are larger than EWR and also more competitive.
the issue isn’t that slots protect NYC but that there are simply no airlines that can break the DL-UA duopoly
Summary — Delta gets a 1-year reprieve.
Gene,
you mean AA and B6 get a reprieve and DL has the opportunity to continue picking up slots one at a time that AA and B6 do not use.
Meanwhile, UA cannot add back flights that the feds took away after UA’s 2nd post covid meltdown at EWR due to overscheduling.
Forcing airlines to use slots will add 10% more flights back into the market and undoubtedly lead to the FAA having to force use it or lose it rules that will impact AA and B6.
B6′ slots have value the company might need to access; AA wants a little more time to see if its 33rd attempt at becoming relevant in NYC works.
UA’s desire to get into JFK is still subject to the same DOJ rules regarding slot transfers in highly congested markets; UA loves to pretend that LGA and JFK are separate markets from EWR but the DOJ – in line w/ Gary’s thinking – sees them as the same market because they are
DL probably benefits the most by keeping the status quo in place a little while longer as B6 circles further toward the drain. lower fuel prices might have pushed back the crisis moment for them but they still have huge amounts of debt that is becoming a bigger burden for them to carry
Best article I have read on this site. This mostly benefits airlines underutilizing their slots whoever that is, but at least they might stop flying unprofitable flights during these periods. It’s amazing how much of these airports’ capacity is underutilized by unprofitable flights on undersized aircraft. Quite the mess. Hopefully, the FAA can start fixing their myriad issues.
Sean Duffy has been a real disappointment. He’s improved the culture of the FAA a bit on the margins, but hasn’t done anything to change how airports, airlines, and air traffic is run. The FAA is such a bad institution that there is a tremendous amount of low hanging fruit that would be so easy to fix, and he’s just kicking the can down the road.
One reason for congestion is banking. The other is that NYC is well positioned for their and partner international flights. The US carriers need the domestic feed to their international flights as well as to connecting domestic flights. This is what really makes dominant carriers at an airport. Contributing to this dominance is the lack of runways and gate space and other ancillary space (lounges, luggage handling, check-in) for a second dominant airline at that airport. ORD only works for two dominant airlines because of sufficient runways and gate space to do so.
And all of this was a result of deregulation. Airlines had to boost load factors and gain dominant positions in an airport, as well as build both domestic and international routes through mergers and bankruptcies. The system is working as designed. The slots are valuable to the incumbents because they have the gates and ancillary space, and they need to use them. Slot auctions wouldn’t change the fact that physical space at the airport is fixed and extremely expensive, and they need a return from that space. Add to that a need for keeping same airline flights near each other, and that space isn’t particularly flexible.
Auctioning slots can also make competition worse. Look at what United tried to do at ORD to push American into a secondary role. United is in a financial position where they could bid up the slots to push American out of gates the following year, and then drop their bids once no one else wants or can use them. Competition and auctioning only really work when it brings more supply. And there isn’t more supply of slots or gates. It only allows the richer bidder to gain nicer stuff, whether that is passengers or airlines.