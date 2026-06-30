FAA Moves To End America’s 50-Year Supersonic Flight Ban So Boomless Jets Can Fly Over Land

The FAA has proposed a rulemaking to allow supersonic flight over the United States, rescinding the outright ban that went into effect in the 1970s.

The FAA isn’t trying to bring back Concorde and let it fly over land. It’s creating a path for aircraft that can prove they don’t create sonic booms on the ground to be legal to fly.

Currently speeds above Mach 1 over land are simply illegal, regardless of whether there’s a sonic boom heard on the ground. That’s roughly a ban on flying over 761 miles per hour (at sea level).

The FAA’s proposal would allow faster speeds if the FAA finds that pressure reaching the surface is no more than 0.11 pounds per square foot. That means allowing “boomless cruise” rather than full speed supersonic flight.



Credit: Boom Supersonic

The U.S. required special FAA authorization for civil aircraft flying Mach 1 inside the United States in 1973 to protect people on the ground from sonic booms. It wasn’t clear what a safe exposure was, and there was public backlash against the Boeing and Lockheed SST projects and Concorde. The FAA said that public reaction to sonic boom testing was senough to ban it, regardless of whether or not it was safe – that the burden should be on supersonic proponents to show it’s acceptable, not on the public to prove harm. (In fact, ‘showing it’s safe’ wouldn’t actually be enough in the face of an outright ban.)

The rule became tightened for Concorde in 1978: even aircraft flying supersonic outside U.S. airspace weren’t permitted to create booms that reached U.S. territory while arriving or departing from U.S. airports.

After the Boeing and Lockheed programs died, there was a move to ban Concorde. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey initially even blocked it until November 1977. The ban on supersonic protected incumbent airframe manufacturers. The FAA even says that Boeing met with them on the current rulemaking.

The current proposal replaces a speed-based air travel ban with a ground-impact rule. Currently, a “boomless” supersonic operation is illegal without a special authorization. Future rulemakings will still be needed for landing and takeoff noise and operating requirements and won’t come for several years. However, it becomes more possible to envision faster flying than subsonic across the country.



Credit: Boom Supersonic

This is a big boon to Boom, Hermeus, and other supersonic developers because there’s a clearer legal path to go beyond one-off test authorizations. However, it doesn’t overcome the core challenges to the business.

Engines. Engine development is expensive (billions) and manufacturers haven’t been willing to invest. Boom is self-funding but doesn’t have enough financing. The new FAA rule would increase the size of the market to allow for more flights, which theorertically makes the investment case for an engine (marginally) better.

Engine development is expensive (billions) and manufacturers haven’t been willing to invest. Boom is self-funding but doesn’t have enough financing. The new FAA rule would increase the size of the market to allow for more flights, which theorertically makes the investment case for an engine (marginally) better. Market size. Supersonic planes that can only fly at supersonic speeds over the ocean have a much smaller route map. If means you probably wouldn’t see one flying Los Angeles to London. But if it can legally fly faster than Mach 1 over land, even if not full speed, the case becomes somewhat better although routes are still limited (and routes where passenger demand is sufficient are limited).

Supersonic planes that can only fly at supersonic speeds over the ocean have a much smaller route map. If means you probably wouldn’t see one flying Los Angeles to London. But if it can legally fly faster than Mach 1 over land, even if not full speed, the case becomes somewhat better although routes are still limited (and routes where passenger demand is sufficient are limited). Route economics: Flying over land potentially increases aircraft utilization. Costs and complexity of a small fleet, with premium-heavy cabins (needed to make this work at all), engine reserves, and still dealing with noise limits limit the number of city pairs that could support this.



Credit: Boom Supersonic

The FAA rule increases the likelihood of testing, demonstration, and eventually limited overland supersonic flying becaue it won’t simply be illegal outside of specially-authorized test flights. It’s necessary to turn this into a real aircraft in passenger service, but it’s not enough. Airframe manufacturers need certification, an engine, noise standards, airports set up for them, and routes with enough premium demand. This change raises the odds that success could come about, but doesn’t guarantee it.

Still, it seems obviously true that any rule shouldn’t be a blanket ban but should be based on the actual effects of flight.

However, just because there’s a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking doesn’t mean we get to a final rule. The FAA must receive and consider comments before deciding to move forward. And while they take the position that this is excluded from National Environmental Policy Act constraints, that may be litigated.

Japan Airlines invested in Boom, and has a notional order. Both United Airlines and American have signed on in theory but these aren’t real commitments. It’s fun to think though that air travel could finally be as fast again as it was in the 1970s.