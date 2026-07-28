Family Vacation Ends With Tourist Biting Off Father-In-Law’s Thumb At Hotel

Bryant, 37, of northwest Miami-Dade, had gained access to the fourth-floor balconies “by climbing toward guest rooms,” an MBPD arrest report states.

In the first room, he stole and drank the two apple juices, worth $10, police said. They said he was unsuccessful trying to get into the second, managed to get into the third but stole nothing, and was again foiled by a locked door on the fourth balcony.

Police said officers encountered Bryant at the top of the hotel’s pool terrace and took him into custody after a brief foot chase in which he resisted arrest.