Fired Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Say Their Union Pushed Them Out Over Christian Views On LGBTQ Rights — Appeals Court Revives Case

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has revived a lawsuit on Wednesday filed by two fired Alaska Airlines flight attendants who say the airline dropped them – and their union refused to defend them – because of their religious beliefs. And the record in the case is appalling.

Alaska Airlines invited employees to comment on its support for the proposed federal Equality Act



They they fired two flight attendants for comments expressing concern about the act, which were rooted in Christian beliefs.



And the employees say that the AFA-CWA union not only failed to protect them but actively undermined their religious discrimination defenses and helped get them fired.

In 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act prohibiting discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity in public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, and credit. The bill stalled out in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Alaska Airlines endorsed the act, and they invited employees to discuss it on their Alaska’s World employee intranet.

Flight attendant Lacey Smith posted “As a company, do you think it’s possible to regulate morality?” This got her fired.

Another flight attendant offered a longer critique, arguing that the Equality Act would “suppress[..] religious freedom, obliterating women rights and parental rights” and:

[a]ffect everything from girls’ and women’s showers and locker rooms to women’s shelters and women’s prisons, endangering safety and diminishing privacy. Giving people blanket permission to enter private spaces for the opposite sex enables sexual predators to exploit the rules and gain easy access to victims.

She was fired as well. And their union pushed for the terminations. The President of the flight attendants union wrote “the post is reprehensible and there should be repercussions” and that he’d be having “an ongoing and evolving conversation with management over the next couple weeks” and said:

Employees get to be bigots in their private lives and to express their bigoted and misinformed opinions while not at work—as horrifying as that may be.

The union president texted a pilot friend about Lacy Smith, “I hate her” and texted another employee that her post was “bullshit” and that “Mngmt needs to send [her] bigoted ass packing for a variety of reasons.”

In fact, it was the union head who flagged the second flight attendant’s post to management for discipline: “[c]heck out Marli Brown’s post on [Alaska’s World] re: Equality Act. Definitely lighting up social media tonight, as if Lacey [Smith] wasn’t enough” and then “I wish fewer people would struggle so much with unifying their faith with inclusivity.”

A union representative wrote, “Can we PLEASE get someone to shut down comments, or put Marli and Lacey in a burlap bag and drop them in a well” saying about the second crewmember, she “needs to go!” And she’s the one that was charged with defending her from dismissal. Regarding aving to speak with her about the case, the union rep wrote “I may hurl.”

And the union’s grievance chair described the comments at issue as “shitty” and discussed hoping for “[a]t least a suspension.”

Alaska did not initially delete the employee posts in their online forum. The Senior Vice President of People instead posted a substantive company response explaining that supporting the Equality Act concerned protection from discrimination and that employees were expected to live by Alaska’s values. However,

Alaska then deleted both comments and closed commenting.



They removed the airline’s existing three-strikes commenting policy, and revised their rules to prohibit religious or political opinions.



Retiring CEO Brad Tilden expressed concern about the case that Alaska shouldn’t censor conservative Christian views.

At her disciplinary interview, the second flight attendant identified her post as Christian and religious, emphasized that she respected LGBTQ coworkers, expressed regret for the offense she caused, and requested an accommodation allowing her to express her beliefs. Her supervisor considered her sincere and recommended only a record of discussion with no discipline.

The airline fired her anyway, saying she equated LGBTQ people with sexual predators and violated anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies. AFA filed a grievance but discouraged her from emphasizing religious discrimination. Alaska denied the grievance, and AFA declined arbitration.

The first flight attendant – whose comment was just a single sentence – didn’t say her comment arose from Christianity. She followed the union’s instruction and instead characterized it as philosophical, saying she avoided invoking religion because she feared that would make Alaska’s treatment of her worse. She had previous discipline, though – the prior year she circulated a “Depoliticizing Alaska Airlines” petition opposing Alaska’s Black Lives Matter advocacy and was suspended for 30 days and warned that further misconduct within 18 months could lead to termination.

The appeals court said that the district court was wrong to dismiss the overtly religious flight attendant’s case because she couldn’t identify a particular biblical passage or demonstrate that her beliefs were uniquely Christian. There’s no lergl requirement for chapter-and-verse authority or theological exclusivity.

For the other flight attendant, revivial of the case was 2-1 rather than unanimous – since she was already under an active disciplinary warning and she hadn’t argued during disciplinary proceedings that her post was religious in nature.

Regardless, the claims against the union were unanimously revived for both. AFA-CWA argued that the discharge was Alaska’s decision, but that doesn’t absolve them of good faith representation and state discrimination complaints are only preempted by the Railway Labor Act when they conflict.

Going forward, Alaska will say they punished workplace conduct not religious belief. The posts seem pretty tame as far as employee forums go, though. And their leadership did say employees lacked a right to believe LGBTQ rights were immoral. I disagree with these employees on that score.

I was hosting marriage equality events in D.C. back when Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton still publicly opposed the idea. But these union reps and airline executives seemingly have never head of the Wall Street Journal test, you don’t put anything in writing that you wouldn’t want on the from page of the Journal.

This all comes on the heels of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant winning $1 million and her job back after her union pushed to have her fired over statements made about her Christian beliefs.

Last year a gay Catholic United Airlines flight attendant won a settlement after being fired for questioning Pride Month and after the AFA-CWA union declined to defend him.