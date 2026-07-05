First Class Hot Nuts Feel Stale — It’s Time For Airlines To Serve Something Better

Is it time to eliminate hot nuts in first class? They’re boring and they do not distinguish the product. It’s like airlines aren’t even trying. And that’s why coming up with a replacement seems like a real opportunity to wow customers with something different.
One real opportunity for an airline to distinguish itself would be to recognize that it’s time to replace the hot towel and hot nuts first class rituals.
There is a certain sameness to the nuts. I usually decline them, or if I don’t it’s because I miss my window and I don’t want to be rude as a flight attendant is placing them on my tray. There’s just so little variance in the product, outside of that time when disgraced former United CEO Jeff Smisek’s cost-cutting meant that whole cashews were replaced with cashew pieces.
Now, some airlines ‘mix’ it up a bit. A more premium version might be mostly cashews.
There’s the Hawaii nut mix, with candied dried pineapple.
Or the local flavor of Hawaiian Airlines macadamia nuts.
I always loved the British Airways premium cabin nut mix, to be honest.
And I do like American Airlines olives, which I eat and usually leave the nuts.
What would more premium look like for the pre-meal drink accompaniment?
- Mini Antipasto Skewers. Bite-sized skewers with things like mozzarella pearls, cherry tomatoes, olives, basil, or roasted peppers.
- Spiced or Sweet-Roasted Seeds. Pumpkin or sunflower seeds roasted with gourmet flavorings (maple-chipotle, thyme & sea salt).
- Artisanal Crackers with Individual Spreads. Crackers made from grains like spelt or quinoa. Accompany with spreads (herbed cheese spread, hummus, or tapenade).
- Small “Amuse Bouche” Canapés. Mini crostini or petite tarts with interesting toppings (whipped goat cheese, roasted vegetables, smoked salmon). This would obviously be a bit pricier.
- Individually Wrapped Specialty Chocolates. Maybe replace the drink accompaniment with something after the meal like petit fours? Filled chocolate bonbons perhaps or macarons, to pair well with post-meal coffee or tea.
- Savory Shortbread Bites. Buttery, crumbly shortbread made with herbs, aged cheese, or even black truffle. Or, better yet, I can’t even tell you how delicious the crepes fourrees are that Air France serves, but maybe place them in a ramekin rather than serving in the box?
Some of these are a bit pricier, so not the sort of thing that Devon May would ever sign off on at American Airlines. But an airline that wanted to differentiate its first class product, create more of an experience, and compete for higher margin business seemingly could do so with a bit of creativity.
The truth is, of course, that airlines want to balance premium perception, cost-effectiveness, and simple service.
- relatively long shelf life
- minimal labor to serve (no complicated prep or plating)
- stored and distributed efficiently with limited risk of spoilage
You’d be more likely to see gourmet popcorn, artisanal cheese crisps, and spiced or sweet-roasted seeds than antipasto skewers or canapés.
Comments
I’m good with the nuts. Not a single one of the alternatives suggested interests me.
I suppose the mixed nuts have become trite, but they work terribly well in the context of a 737 galley.
I actually eat them – literally doctor’s orders from my oncologist. Plus, what with fiber, protein and fat, they are pretty sating.
I flew Upper Class on Virgin Atlantic a month ago, and instead of mixed nuts, they served thick-cut potato chips (or “crisps”). They were quite good!!
Hot towels? On 4 recent AA long distance biz class, the towels were barely warm and not very damp? I once saw the attendant pouring “hot” water over the towels before distributing them. Now the probably use a dash of lukewarm water.
As for nuts, if they served a premium variety that I can buy in Aldi’s, I would be satisfied, but what is served is 60-70% almonds and only a few pecan and cashew pieces. And these are often “hotter” than the towels.
I agree with Gary, an improve,ent is needed and each airline could distinguish itself by the pre-meal snack they serve.
John Whitney: “You call these warm nuts? I’ve felt warmer nuts on a polar bear!”
I like warm nuts, full nuts though. None of this halves and pieces crap.
Speak for yourself. The nuts Alaska Airlines gives out is excellent. Here’s to many more years of it.
I’m good with the nuts on AA. Compliments the double Woody Reserve.
Pay attention to where the flight is going; make the first class offer something reflective of that location – olives for the Mediterranean, cheeses and crackers for Northern Europe, Pocky Sticks, Wasabi Peas, or Japanese KitKets for Asia, hummus for the Middle East, Plaintain chips or miniature empanadas for Central or South America. They could even break it up even more for specific locations – ceviche for Peru, street corn for Mexico, sausages for Germany, etc.
Why doncha try… Deez Nutz!
(For real, Gary, most of us think the nuts are fine. You can just politely decline, if you don’t want them. Or, bring your own can of olives. Bah!)
Slow news day. I will stick to the nuts. I just hope they warm them up. As a pleb i usually can only travel in J class. And of the 15 odd airlines i can think of in the past few years, only Air India took the effort to provide warm nut mix.
JetBlue has been serving puffed pasta chips in Mint.
Who doesn’t love hot nuts?
@Matt — For a premium ‘hot nuts’ experience, please consider Delta.
(@L737, I wish the old Matt were here.)
I like nuts as long as they arent mostly peanuts.
Well that’s a kick in the…uh…you know…
@1990 — Gottem! And yes, ‘twas a thoughtful and elevated time at VFTW.
I love the warm mixed nuts AA serves. In fact, I wish they brought them back to more routes (600-900 miles) and serve them after 9pm. Sure, it would be nice to see a little more variety but the nuts never get old 🙂
I had warmed smoked almonds on a recent Finnair flight between Helsinki and JFK and they were a great and tasty way to start the meal service in Business Class. That said, mixed nuts are a little boring and something like Asian rice crackers would be a welcome change. What I wish airline catering would do is ditch those awful, generic brands you only see on planes, like “Upstate Farms” yoghurt, or Gina’s Custom Kitchen, etc…they’re all bad and so generic.
I love the warm nuts and hot towels. There is a difference between old fashion and classic. Warm nuts and hot towels are classic.
@lavanderialarry — Glad that you did not get stuck… in HEL! (Speaking of Finnair, did you enjoy their militant flight attendants who often won’t allow any items out for taxi, takeoff, landing? Like, I mean, if you so much as have your phone or a book on the side-table in business class, they’ll slap the Moomin outta ya…)
Gary –
I’m not sure if AA still uses them, but I do. You wrote an article on July 24, 2020 about how the airlines during the pandemic quickly canceled purchasing nuts during the pandemic leaving their supplier with tons of nuts.
Unlike many things listed above…Nuts are easy to transport, simple to serve, and require little cooling. They contain healthy fats and protein as well.
I’ve ordered the first class and Hawaii mixes at home, and they’re still fresh and excellent. I still get compliments.