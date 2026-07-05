First Class Hot Nuts Feel Stale — It’s Time For Airlines To Serve Something Better

Is it time to eliminate hot nuts in first class? They’re boring and they do not distinguish the product. It’s like airlines aren’t even trying. And that’s why coming up with a replacement seems like a real opportunity to wow customers with something different.

One real opportunity for an airline to distinguish itself would be to recognize that it’s time to replace the hot towel and hot nuts first class rituals.

There is a certain sameness to the nuts. I usually decline them, or if I don’t it’s because I miss my window and I don’t want to be rude as a flight attendant is placing them on my tray. There’s just so little variance in the product, outside of that time when disgraced former United CEO Jeff Smisek’s cost-cutting meant that whole cashews were replaced with cashew pieces.

Now, some airlines ‘mix’ it up a bit. A more premium version might be mostly cashews.

There’s the Hawaii nut mix, with candied dried pineapple.

Or the local flavor of Hawaiian Airlines macadamia nuts.

I always loved the British Airways premium cabin nut mix, to be honest.

And I do like American Airlines olives, which I eat and usually leave the nuts.

What would more premium look like for the pre-meal drink accompaniment?

Mini Antipasto Skewers. Bite-sized skewers with things like mozzarella pearls, cherry tomatoes, olives, basil, or roasted peppers.

Bite-sized skewers with things like mozzarella pearls, cherry tomatoes, olives, basil, or roasted peppers. Spiced or Sweet-Roasted Seeds. Pumpkin or sunflower seeds roasted with gourmet flavorings (maple-chipotle, thyme & sea salt).

Pumpkin or sunflower seeds roasted with gourmet flavorings (maple-chipotle, thyme & sea salt). Artisanal Crackers with Individual Spreads. Crackers made from grains like spelt or quinoa. Accompany with spreads (herbed cheese spread, hummus, or tapenade).

Crackers made from grains like spelt or quinoa. Accompany with spreads (herbed cheese spread, hummus, or tapenade). Small “Amuse Bouche” Canapés. Mini crostini or petite tarts with interesting toppings (whipped goat cheese, roasted vegetables, smoked salmon). This would obviously be a bit pricier.

Mini crostini or petite tarts with interesting toppings (whipped goat cheese, roasted vegetables, smoked salmon). This would obviously be a bit pricier. Individually Wrapped Specialty Chocolates. Maybe replace the drink accompaniment with something after the meal like petit fours? Filled chocolate bonbons perhaps or macarons, to pair well with post-meal coffee or tea.

Maybe replace the drink accompaniment with something after the meal like petit fours? Filled chocolate bonbons perhaps or macarons, to pair well with post-meal coffee or tea. Savory Shortbread Bites. Buttery, crumbly shortbread made with herbs, aged cheese, or even black truffle. Or, better yet, I can’t even tell you how delicious the crepes fourrees are that Air France serves, but maybe place them in a ramekin rather than serving in the box?

Some of these are a bit pricier, so not the sort of thing that Devon May would ever sign off on at American Airlines. But an airline that wanted to differentiate its first class product, create more of an experience, and compete for higher margin business seemingly could do so with a bit of creativity.

The truth is, of course, that airlines want to balance premium perception, cost-effectiveness, and simple service.

relatively long shelf life



minimal labor to serve (no complicated prep or plating)



stored and distributed efficiently with limited risk of spoilage

You’d be more likely to see gourmet popcorn, artisanal cheese crisps, and spiced or sweet-roasted seeds than antipasto skewers or canapés.