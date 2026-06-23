First Retrofitted American Airlines Airbus A320 Now Flying With More First Class But A Tighter Coach Cabin

American Airlines is promoting its new retrofitted cabin on Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft, and what was odd is that the press release did not contain any new information that hadn’t been announced previously. So I went looking for ‘why now?’
This didn’t seem like an evergreen story that might come out every day, though they really should have a better storytelling cadence to promote their premium efforts from nicer lounges to business class suites to improved wine and coffee on board.
- American Airlines is adding a row of first class seats to both A319 and A320 aircraft
- And they’re putting new seats in as part of this process. That means the legacy American Airlines A319s that still have seat back entertainment lose it.
- And they aren’t taking out any coach seats to make room for those first class seats. They’re cramming in the seats.
- But the seats themselves are much nicer, and the cabin aesthetic is much nicer!
They have already started flying the A319s with new interiors. What turns out to be new is that the very first Airbus A320 with an extra row of first class and new interiors has now entered commercial service.
Credit: American Airlines
The 1999-era US Airways Airbus A320 MSN 1052 went in for retrofit, flying from Dallas to Paine Field on March 2. It took a test flight on June 16, and then returned to Dallas on June 21. And it’s now in service.
I admit I like the aesthetic of the cabin. These planes finally have bigger overhead bins, and first class seats have wings at head level for a bit of an illusion of privacy, and American is using the new design scheme that rolled out with its Boeing 787-9P aircraft last year.
Credit: American Airlines
So we see a bit of a design commonality with refreshed regional jets and with the Airbus A321XLR as well.
As the transition ramps up and whle some of these planes will have an extra row of seats so they will be overprovisioning first class meals on flights scheduled to have a smaller cabin, in case of an aircraft swap. That way last minute upgrades will have meals, if a flight suddenly finds itself with four extra seats.
Credit: American Airlines
The retrofit plan for American’s Airbus A319s and A320s is something that dates back four years. It came long before the current ‘premium push’. So there’s a bit of a wasted opportunity, continuing to densify planes rather than offering enough extra legroom seats to have a real ‘buy up ladder’ the way that Delta and United do. And they continue to take screens out of planes while Delta, United and JetBlue lean into them.
Comments
@Peter — *cries in MCE*
They removed 4 seats from coach to maintain the 150 total seat count so they wouldn’t need to add a 4th FA. We don’t have an official seat map or dimensions yet but I did confirm the number of total seats at least based on the flights N107US has flown since returning to service.
Based on other recent mods, they reduced pitch to 30″ for main cabin, added more main cabin extra seats (going from 18 to 33 according to an insider I follow), and smaller bathrooms in the back to accommodate (this one is more of a guess). Overall, I this this as a net improvement (along with the nicer design aesthetics) and a plane I look forward to flying on given the better upgrade odds.
I liked in the 8F A319 design that, in row 2, you had a rigid divider behind you. Thus, you reclined into space that was not available to those in the first row of Y (Y+) seats. Thus, even the jerkiest first-row, Y, “nobody every gets to recline” pax had no basis to complain if you reclined. I hope the new row 3 has that feature. I can’t tell from photos or videos. Though, the first Y row does have tray tables in the armrests, a good sign.
@This comes to mind — If you’re still running into fellow passengers who don’t want you to recline, you need to recline-harder.
You didn’t mention what else they did on the 319. Yes, they did not reduce the number of rows in coach BUT to carve out the room they put the two coach lavs in the rear GALLEY!! The FAA requires a FWD facing jumpseat so they put it on the LAV DOOR!! I can’t even begin to say what an idiotic move this is. The FA’s try to take carts out, nope, there’s a line of PAX waiting to use the LAV!! This is beyond stupidity…