First Retrofitted American Airlines Airbus A320 Now Flying With More First Class But A Tighter Coach Cabin

American Airlines is promoting its new retrofitted cabin on Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft, and what was odd is that the press release did not contain any new information that hadn’t been announced previously. So I went looking for ‘why now?’

This didn’t seem like an evergreen story that might come out every day, though they really should have a better storytelling cadence to promote their premium efforts from nicer lounges to business class suites to improved wine and coffee on board.

American Airlines is adding a row of first class seats to both A319 and A320 aircraft

And they’re putting new seats in as part of this process. That means the legacy American Airlines A319s that still have seat back entertainment lose it.

And they aren’t taking out any coach seats to make room for those first class seats. They’re cramming in the seats.

But the seats themselves are much nicer, and the cabin aesthetic is much nicer!

They have already started flying the A319s with new interiors. What turns out to be new is that the very first Airbus A320 with an extra row of first class and new interiors has now entered commercial service.



Credit: American Airlines

The 1999-era US Airways Airbus A320 MSN 1052 went in for retrofit, flying from Dallas to Paine Field on March 2. It took a test flight on June 16, and then returned to Dallas on June 21. And it’s now in service.

I admit I like the aesthetic of the cabin. These planes finally have bigger overhead bins, and first class seats have wings at head level for a bit of an illusion of privacy, and American is using the new design scheme that rolled out with its Boeing 787-9P aircraft last year.



Credit: American Airlines

So we see a bit of a design commonality with refreshed regional jets and with the Airbus A321XLR as well.

As the transition ramps up and whle some of these planes will have an extra row of seats so they will be overprovisioning first class meals on flights scheduled to have a smaller cabin, in case of an aircraft swap. That way last minute upgrades will have meals, if a flight suddenly finds itself with four extra seats.



Credit: American Airlines

The retrofit plan for American’s Airbus A319s and A320s is something that dates back four years. It came long before the current ‘premium push’. So there’s a bit of a wasted opportunity, continuing to densify planes rather than offering enough extra legroom seats to have a real ‘buy up ladder’ the way that Delta and United do. And they continue to take screens out of planes while Delta, United and JetBlue lean into them.