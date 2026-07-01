Fitness Influencer Says Lufthansa Told Her She Was “Naked” And Made Her Cover Up To Board

Fitness influncer Edda Elisa was stopped from boarding a Lufthansa Group flight from Berlin to Austria, because she was wearing a sports bra-style crop top and tight cycling shorts to stay cool in the heat. Remember – Europeans cannot afford air conditioning.

Media are reporting the story as being about a Lufthansa flight but this would either have been Austrian to Vienna or Eurowings to either Salzburg or Graz. This story is interesting, though, because you hear about passengers being called out for their attire much less often in Europe, the Mideast and Asia than you do in the United States. It’s usually American Airlines and Southwest Airlines where this happens.

At the boarding gate, as she went to scan her boarding pass, staff stopped her:



She says the gate agent said “You cannot board.”



“You have nothing on. You are naked.”



“You’re not wearing normal clothes, you need to put something on.”

German fitness influencer claims Lufthansa blocked her from boarding over revealing outfit pic.twitter.com/Z1hoXUt7Qi — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 30, 2026

Edda Elisa was pulled aside and told to cover up. She fetched a hoodie from her carry-on, zipped it up fully, and was then allowed to board. She later said staff blamed her for delaying the flight.

According to Lufthansa Group, they expect passengers to wear clothing “appropriate to the nature of public travel” that doesn’t impair others’ well-being, and use staff discretion. They stated the specific phrasing the employee reported used (“naked”) does not meet their standards.

The passenger took to Instagram to tell her story in German. Here is is in English:

It’s 2 p.m., it’s 30 degrees outside, and I just wanted to get on the plane. I’m wearing this sports set from Teveo. I’m standing there at the gate, and the woman who scanned — or was about to scan — my boarding pass looks at me and says, “You can’t get on like that.” And I said, “Why can’t I get on?” She said, “You’re not wearing anything. You’re naked.” I said, “This is a sports outfit. What am I supposed to wear? These are clothes.” She told me I wasn’t wearing normal clothes and that I had to put something over it. She said, “Step aside for now, and you can only go through once you have something on.” So then I had to put on my jacket. Then I stood there and tried to go through again. She said, “No, you have to close it.” I said, “Okay.” It was 30 degrees outside, but I zipped it up for her. Then she said, “Because of you, we’re going to be delayed now. Because of you, the whole flight is delayed. You’re holding everyone up.” I said, “Okay, but I only asked what the reason was. I’ve never heard of a dress code on a plane. Men get drunk and board planes coming back from Mallorca, and I have to—” I don’t know what to say.



In fact, my joke about Europeans being too poor for air conditioning aside and while Europe is not as wealthy as the U.S., the problem is that Europeans have made air conditioning culturally, politically, and regulatorily challenged – even though it’s not a meaningful contributor to climate problems. Europe historically had milder summers, but that’s no excuse for the current lack of air conditioning which actually costs lives.

So we have this woman ‘trying to stay cool’ when it’s unseasonably warm, and general reactions seem to be split between:



Germans should follow rules the airline has a right to enforce dress code, the outfit is inappropriate for flying.



the airline has a right to enforce dress code, the outfit is inappropriate for flying. Quit body shaming stop being a prude, dress coding is subjective, and there’s inconsistent enforcement as best.

Airlines have rules but appropriate attire is highly subjective and vague, ad hoc morality-policing based on the views of a given gate agent is problematic. Rules should be clear, published, and knowable in advance. In the U.S., a passenger may be inappropriately dressed in Dallas while in Miami women checking in wearing swimsuits are no big deal.

Airlines usually use phrases like “dress appropriately,” “properly clothed,” “offensive,” “lewd,” “obscene,” and “patently offensive” which lead to arbitrary enforcement no matter what your Potter Stewart take on this woman’s particular dress choices. And it does happen that this falls disproportionately on women for their cleavage from crop tops, sports bras, and body shape.

Social norms have changed, people who fly come from varied backgrounds, and there’s no longer a clear simple set of expectations everyone shares. Passeners on leisure routes dress for comfort. Here, she’s dressing to fly in unseasonably hot Europe, like something out of Body Heat (1981).

I did find some non-U.S. examples of attire enforcement, though they’re far more rare. Saudia once refused boarding to a man wearing shorts (honestly, I wish more airlines refused boarding over flip flops). Years ago a woman was booted off easyJet for being too sexy although the idea that there are any standards at all on British holiday flights to Spain strikes me as bizarre. And here’s another British package tourist whose attire apparently went too far. But that’s about it over the years.