Flight Attendant Calls Out “Cute Boy In 17D” Over The PA, Then Asks Him Out With A Trip Offer On A Napkin

A passenger reports that a flight attendant asked him out, shooting “the ballsiest shot that’s ever been shot” on his flight out of Los Angeles.

Just prior to arrival, she announced over the PA “to the cute boy in 17D, I have something for you before you get off the plane.” He was embarrassed – everyone on the plane was looking at him.

On the way out, he reaches the front of the aircraft, and she hands him a napkin and says “save this for a rainy day.” He gets into the terminal and opens the napkin,

It has her name. It has her phone number. And then basically, it has like a little message written along the lines of me and you were taking a flight wherever you want to go on me. I guess flight attendants have flight privileges or buddy passes that they can get super cheap flights. basically the gist of this note is you and I are taking a trip if you’re down you’re down if you’re not you’re not.

I’m not so sure about the PA announcement, but it seems like flight attendants asking out passengers – the opposite of the usual way this plays out – may be becoming a trend:

Here are pickup lines passengers have used on flight attendants, mostly very bad, and a flight attendant’s tips for asking out and dating a crewmember.

Bear in mind though that dating a flight attendant is really hard, and that’s once you’ve managed to create a connection.

Schedules are constantly changing, which means making plans is difficult.



Flight attendants most likely to be dating are junior enough never to get holidays off.



They’re away from home regularly, with colleagues, and this can promote jealousy in relationships.



Flight attendants also have among the highest divorce rates.

Whether the passenger is asking out a flight attendant, or the flight attendant is asking out a passenger, you’re trying to create connection out of thin air, it’s almost like in-person online dating where the first rule is be attractive and the second rule is don’t be unattractive. Still, you might hit it off in conversation that goes on for awhile in the galley. And as long as it’s done unobtrusively (not over the PA!) and doesn’t interrupt service or required safety duties, as much of a long shot as it is something could work out.