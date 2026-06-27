Flight Attendant Calls Out “Cute Boy In 17D” Over The PA, Then Asks Him Out With A Trip Offer On A Napkin

A passenger reports that a flight attendant asked him out, shooting “the ballsiest shot that’s ever been shot” on his flight out of Los Angeles.
Just prior to arrival, she announced over the PA “to the cute boy in 17D, I have something for you before you get off the plane.” He was embarrassed – everyone on the plane was looking at him.
On the way out, he reaches the front of the aircraft, and she hands him a napkin and says “save this for a rainy day.” He gets into the terminal and opens the napkin,
It has her name. It has her phone number. And then basically, it has like a little message written along the lines of me and you were taking a flight wherever you want to go on me.
I guess flight attendants have flight privileges or buddy passes that they can get super cheap flights. basically the gist of this note is you and I are taking a trip if you’re down you’re down if you’re not you’re not.
I’m not so sure about the PA announcement, but it seems like flight attendants asking out passengers – the opposite of the usual way this plays out – may be becoming a trend:
- A flight attendant who noticed a passenger on her New York – San Diego flight, wrote her email on a business card, and handed it to him as he deplaned. They’re married.
And another flight attendant who asked out a man on her flight and they’ve been married 25 years, according to their son.
- New Zealand actor KJ Apa who says a flight attendant gave him her number on a napkin during a flight from Paris and they connected after.
- Here’s a passenger who was asked out by a flight attendant and another one.
- This flight attendant wants to meet a passenger who will become her future husband.
Here are pickup lines passengers have used on flight attendants, mostly very bad, and a flight attendant’s tips for asking out and dating a crewmember.
Bear in mind though that dating a flight attendant is really hard, and that’s once you’ve managed to create a connection.
- Schedules are constantly changing, which means making plans is difficult.
- Flight attendants most likely to be dating are junior enough never to get holidays off.
- They’re away from home regularly, with colleagues, and this can promote jealousy in relationships.
- Flight attendants also have among the highest divorce rates.
Whether the passenger is asking out a flight attendant, or the flight attendant is asking out a passenger, you’re trying to create connection out of thin air, it’s almost like in-person online dating where the first rule is be attractive and the second rule is don’t be unattractive. Still, you might hit it off in conversation that goes on for awhile in the galley. And as long as it’s done unobtrusively (not over the PA!) and doesn’t interrupt service or required safety duties, as much of a long shot as it is something could work out.
Comments
I had a friend who married a Lufthansa stewardess he met on a flight she was working.
uh…no….unwanted advances. She should have handed him the note as he got off, and not made an announcement. That’s kinda middle-school behavior.
Not that I am advocating it, but do the reverse, get taken off the flight for being disruptive at the minimum, but more likely labeled dangerous.
Inappropriate
Red flag desperation. I will not add to this embarrassment of this passenger.
Lucky guy! Good for him
I met and dated a flight attendant who flirted with me many years ago. She was a sweetheart.
He’s super cute! Totally worth the risk. He sort of has that beach-bum persona but probably very itelligent. More than that, he comes across as genuine and polite and if she wasn’ this type, he gave respect and didn’t publicly trash or humiliate her. I think I would have been flattered and if it were to turn into something, it would certainly make for a good story in years to come. Good for him and hopefully good for her. This world could use a whole lot more positive stories like this for a change.
What a cuck. Left wing men letting women make the first move are pathetic.
Of course if it was reversed and say a pilot did this, you would say “how inappropriate! So creepy!” Or some toxic masculinity/patriarchy trope. But this is celebrated.
@Mantis what are you talking about? He was minding his own business eating his biscoff. First move? For all we know she’s ugly and weights 200 lbs.
The female flight attendant must be so desperate. Looking at the photo, he is just avarage looking. If she is that desparate, there are always male flights attendants, pilots, first officers, etc. who surely look better than this “cute boy”.
I once saw a female FA hit on a male passenger for several minutes straight without success. As I walked out of the terminal, I saw that passenger again. The lady meeting him was a solid 10. The FA never had a chance.