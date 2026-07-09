Flight Attendant Has Police Meet Plane After Passenger Helps Himself To Airline Snack Cart

A man tried to steal snacks from a galley cart on Wednesday night, and a flight attendant had the man hauled off the aircraft by law enforcement.

Police boarded Breeze Airways flight 581 from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York when it arrived in Vero Beach, Florida on Tuesday night just before 11 p.m.

After landing, the captain told passengers to remain seated because there had been a security issue during the flight. Police boarded the aircraft and removed a customer from his seat – though Vero Beach Police later said the incident was “not considered a security breach.”

SECURITY BREACH: A reported security breach aboard a Breeze Airways flight from Westchester County Airport ended with a passenger being arrested after the plane landed in Florida. https://t.co/gO0h3Fblo1#News12NY #Crime pic.twitter.com/KAPp5RhZgc — News 12 New York (@News12) July 8, 2026

It turns out the incident was that the passenger took an item from the airline snack cart after being told he wasn’t allowed to help himself. Breeze snacks aren’t free, and they aren’t self-serve!

The man was detained and questioned, but not arrested and not charged. However, he was issued a trespass warning from Vero Beach Regional Airport.

Any theft involved here would have been minor – and the man paid for his snacks! But the best I can figure, police may have become involved because this was treated more as a passenger interfering with crew duties since “no person may assault, threaten, intimidate, or interfere with a crewmember” under federal law. Did the flight attendant feel intimidated?

General reaction to the incident seems to be that the report and police response was overkill, a waste of police resources, and poor use of a claimed “security breach.” However some people view ‘noncompliance’ of any kind as a safety issue.

I think if you’re going to steal snacks, your best approach might be to do it on an American Airlines Philadelphia flight because official policy is to route ordinary first-time petit theft to diversion and reduced charges. 57% of retail thefts were downgraded by the DA in 2024. Although your arrival gate might matter because terminal A is actually in Delaware County rather than Philadelphia County.

In Chicago under Kim Foxx, the county was known for not pursuing retail theft charges unless losses exceeded $1,000 or there were multiple priors. The current State’s Attorney has reversed that position – though no one is prosecuting an airline snack under ordinary circumstances.

Last summer, a United Airlines flight attendant placed another crewmember under ‘citizens arrest’ over a missing snack box. Also last year, when a Ryanair passenger ate $9 in snacks and her credit card failed police met the plane, and she was banned for life from the airline. All over pringles, a water and a soda.

Another approach to stealing snacks is stolen valor. A United Airlines passenger faked military service to try to get a free snack.

(HT: One Mile at a Time)