Flight Attendants Admit The Seat Belt Sign Can Mean “Leave Us Alone,” Not Just Turbulence

Flight Attendant forum ‘A Fly Guy’s Cabin Crew Lounge’ has employees talking about how they keep customers from disturbing them, including just asking the pilots to put the seat belt sign on when there’s no turbulence expected.

Flight attendants sometimes call and ask the pilots to put on the seatbelt sign cause they want an annoying passenger to leave them alone… So if you spent any time disturbing crew during a break in the galley or doing your stretches in their space, you might have inspired a seatbelt sign in your honor.

Flight attendants are chiming in with agreement,

“Its passive-aggressive, but it works” “I will always call to the other end of the plane for them to save me” “Yup. Affirmative. Lol.” “Guilty!!!” “But of course”

I suppose subtly trying to keep passengers in their seats and away from crew is better than the more blatant approach of building your own makeshift seatbelt barrier to block customer access to the galley as some American Airlines flight attendants have been known to do.



Credit: One Mile at a Time

To be fair, of course, some airlines like American have taken away almost all the work space in the galleys of their aircraft.

They’ve even moved lavatories into what used to be the area flight attendants worked and put a flight attendant jumpseat on one of the lavatory doors to make room, so that flight attendants have “nowhere to go other than stand in the aisle with all the other passengers looking to use the toilet.”

Earlier this month I wrote about flight attendants conspiring with their pilots to manufacture turbulence as an excuse so that they wouldn’t have to provide service.

We heard them agree that they would blame it on the weather. The flight attendants even asked if the pilots would announce it so they didn’t get the blowback. The pilots agreed to do it. Sure enough before we ever took off they announced it being because of the weather — Chris Widener (@ChrisWidener) June 7, 2026

Passengers can be annoying! But when your customer-facing staff are scheming to avoid dealing with customers, that’s a broader cultural problem, and it exists at many airlines. It also comes back to:

Whether flight attendants are only there for safety duties or to provide customer service

Whether customer service roles are being monitored or rewarded

Whether there’s sufficient real world training in actually dealing with customers, or if everyone is left to their own devices to figure out how to manage it.

With most U.S. carriers, the answers to – or the ambiguity in – the questions explain why crew try to keep everyone in their seats, avoid service when possible, and just make it through the flight undisturbed. While there are many fantastic flight attendants, they’re often fantastic because of their own drive and motivation rather than the training, incentives, and structures laid out by management. That’s why when this doesn’t shine through, it’s really the fault of management that passengers aren’t the reason their cabin crew are there, but are seen as an impediment to their jobs.