Flight Attendants Admit The Seat Belt Sign Can Mean “Leave Us Alone,” Not Just Turbulence

Flight Attendant forum ‘A Fly Guy’s Cabin Crew Lounge’ has employees talking about how they keep customers from disturbing them, including just asking the pilots to put the seat belt sign on when there’s no turbulence expected.
Flight attendants sometimes call and ask the pilots to put on the seatbelt sign cause they want an annoying passenger to leave them alone…
So if you spent any time disturbing crew during a break in the galley or doing your stretches in their space, you might have inspired a seatbelt sign in your honor.
Flight attendants are chiming in with agreement,
“Its passive-aggressive, but it works”
“I will always call to the other end of the plane for them to save me”
“Yup. Affirmative. Lol.”
“Guilty!!!”
“But of course”
I suppose subtly trying to keep passengers in their seats and away from crew is better than the more blatant approach of building your own makeshift seatbelt barrier to block customer access to the galley as some American Airlines flight attendants have been known to do.
Credit: One Mile at a Time
To be fair, of course, some airlines like American have taken away almost all the work space in the galleys of their aircraft.
They’ve even moved lavatories into what used to be the area flight attendants worked and put a flight attendant jumpseat on one of the lavatory doors to make room, so that flight attendants have “nowhere to go other than stand in the aisle with all the other passengers looking to use the toilet.”
Earlier this month I wrote about flight attendants conspiring with their pilots to manufacture turbulence as an excuse so that they wouldn’t have to provide service.
We heard them agree that they would blame it on the weather. The flight attendants even asked if the pilots would announce it so they didn’t get the blowback. The pilots agreed to do it. Sure enough before we ever took off they announced it being because of the weather
— Chris Widener (@ChrisWidener) June 7, 2026
Passengers can be annoying! But when your customer-facing staff are scheming to avoid dealing with customers, that’s a broader cultural problem, and it exists at many airlines. It also comes back to:
- Whether flight attendants are only there for safety duties or to provide customer service
- Whether customer service roles are being monitored or rewarded
- Whether there’s sufficient real world training in actually dealing with customers, or if everyone is left to their own devices to figure out how to manage it.
With most U.S. carriers, the answers to – or the ambiguity in – the questions explain why crew try to keep everyone in their seats, avoid service when possible, and just make it through the flight undisturbed. While there are many fantastic flight attendants, they’re often fantastic because of their own drive and motivation rather than the training, incentives, and structures laid out by management. That’s why when this doesn’t shine through, it’s really the fault of management that passengers aren’t the reason their cabin crew are there, but are seen as an impediment to their jobs.
Comments
The seatbelt sign is a suggestion unless I here the pilot tell flight attendants to take their seats and they listen. If flight attendants can walk the aisles, so can I.
Air travel today has largely become a “best of the worst” experience. I’ve seen plenty of passengers who test everyone’s patience, so I don’t discount how difficult that job can be on a daily basis.
But if the seatbelt sign is being used as a tool to avoid doing the job, that crosses a line. It’s one thing to manage disruptive behavior—it’s another to manipulate a safety mechanism for convenience. That erodes trust, even if it only happens occasionally.
The reality is the job comes with the environment—long days in a confined space with a wide range of personalities. Dealing with that is part of the role. And when someone is being genuinely disruptive, there are straightforward, professional ways to handle it: set boundaries, direct them back to their seat, and move on.
Most passengers understand that crews have a tough job and are willing to give grace. What they don’t respond well to is feeling like the system is being worked against them.
What I find with most young flight attendants do a very slow walk of service, specifically in the premium cabin. Some of it is on purpose. Some of it is that they are disorganized and haven’t been trained properly.
If you took these same flight attendants and drop kicked them into 1985 where every passenger in coach on a LGA/ORD (or any East Coast city/ORD) flight got a beverage service and a hot meal service no one in that cabin would get any food and half might get a beverage.
@Alex — Same goes for ‘Airplane’ mode, but, roaming charges aren’t great either.
@D Fray — Nice use of an LLM. At least, AI seems to get the nuance. Psh.
@George Nathan Romey — Nice attempt at propagating fake unnecessary generational warfare.
Domestically you might not even see them until after the first hour. There they are with the carts with drinks and snacks. Now if you fly internationally lets say to Europe from the United States, as soon as the sterile period is over up they go. Service starts right away. Sometimes in bumpy conditions. They don’t care. It’s all about finishing as fast as they can and then cabin lights off while they all cycle through their rest periods. Just flew the other night on a 1+45 flight. Little bit of chop, FA’s announced no service for the flight. Meanwhile people in the cabin going to the restroom and such. F/A’s in the back galley playing with their cell phones. After that little bit of light chop, mostly smooth flight. Professional Candy Crush players.
@Coffee Please — Which airlines are you flying? AA, B6, DL, UA are my regulars, and I ‘see’ crew plenty, during boarding, upon reaching cruising altitude, and through de-planing, long-haul, short-haul, when up-front, and when in-back, all the above. This is just becoming a ‘FA-bashing’ session…