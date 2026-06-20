Flight Attendants Are Mocking Passengers Who Use The Bathroom During Boarding, But Sometimes They’re Right To Go

Flight attendants are taking aim on social media at passengers who use the lavatory during boarding. They’ll come off the jetbridge onto the aircraft and slip right into the bathroom. One customer reports that a United Airlines flight attendant asked him “if the bathroom was broken in the airport” and laughed when he used the bathroom straight away.

Cabin crew comments include,



“use the bathroom before you board” “I was a flight attendant 13 years- the planes are busy and crowded and you are trying to get your work done – go before you board!” “She’s just being sarcastically funny . Calm down Brad” “My take on Flight Attendants (and I was one for 33 years). The airlines do not search out and hire the most surely people they can find. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. So, how come after about a year or two of dealing with passengers they change? Could it be the passengers? Yes, it’s the passengers.” “Barb is my spirit animal” “if he really needed to go, he could have asked politely.”

How striking is it that comments view what’s wrong with the airlines as the customers, and that clearly sarcastic comments from a flight attendant must be because the passenger failed at being polite enough?

There are certainly reasons to use the lavatory immediately on boarding:



Last-minute necessity: the passenger ran to the gate from a late connection (or was slowed by mobility issues), and they needed to make sure they were on the aircraft before doors close – and there just wasn’t enough time to stop. Maybe there would have been! But the customer just isn’t sure, but they really do need to go.

the passenger ran to the gate from a late connection (or was slowed by mobility issues), and they needed to make sure they were on the aircraft before doors close – and there just wasn’t enough time to stop. Maybe there would have been! But the customer just isn’t sure, but they really do need to go. It may be better than holding it until after departure: even if they were able to, which involves uncertainty around the seatbelt sign and potential for galley carts blocking the aisle – better to go when there’s an opportunity, rather than impeding service (which would have frustrated a flight attendant even more).

even if they were able to, which involves uncertainty around the seatbelt sign and potential for galley carts blocking the aisle – better to go when there’s an opportunity, rather than impeding service (which would have frustrated a flight attendant even more). It’s a long haul flight on a widebody: where boarding starts earlier, takes longer, there’s more space to move around and usually more lavatories – so it’s just not super disruptive. (I’ll often change into pajamas in the lavatory after boarding and prior to departure before a long haul flight.)

On the other hand, there are certainly reasons why it’s better to go in the terminal beforehand:

Impedes boarding: The aisle is a bottleneck and this adds someone jumping in and out of the boarding queue.

The aisle is a bottleneck and this adds someone jumping in and out of the boarding queue. Interferes with crew work: Flight attendants are boarding passengers, doing counts and safety checks, and prepping for departure. On a narrowbody aircraft, with the front lavatory, it can mean getting in the way of first class predeparture beverage service.

Flight attendants are boarding passengers, doing counts and safety checks, and prepping for departure. On a narrowbody aircraft, with the front lavatory, it can mean getting in the way of first class predeparture beverage service. The terminal restroom may be better: there are certainly more stalls and more space to move around.

When you’re time constrained an aircraft lavatory is there for a reason. The airline would certainly prefer it if everyone went before they boarded. Passengers would weigh less! Less weight means burning less fuel. That saves on cost, which ultimately translates to better operating economics and competition driving lower fares (as those approach marginal cost).

However, whether or not using the lavatory immediately upon boarding is appropriate or not, commenting on a passenger’s lavatory use seems inappropriate to me. And comments viewing passengers as the problem reveal quite a lot about U.S. airlines. Delta, American Airlines, and – in this case – United Airlines – all aspire to cater to the premium end of the market. They invest billions in planes, seats, lounges, and amenities. But it’s all undone in a second by the people providing front line customer service.

Ironically, American Airlines adopted a corporate slogan of “caring for people on life’s journey.” That always sounded to me like a tagline for a chain of senior assisted living facilities. Their former CEO Doug Parker wasn’t wrong with a model of ‘taking care of employees, so they’d take care of customers, and customers would take care of shareholders.’ The problem is that they invested in a short training (‘elevating the everyday experience’), had HR work on making it easier to access benefits, and called it good.

It starts with screening for the right talent, explaining from day one that the crux of the role involves taking care of people, aligning financial incentives so that when employees do that well they do well, and offboarding employees who don’t conform to that program.

Delta has an advantage here, though it doesn’t seem as strong as it did years ago. Southwest is very good on the talent selection side, though it’s an open question how well their culture holds up after being stressed by changes in the airline’s business model, policing assigned seats and bags, and being asked to give up coveted from of the plane overhead bin space in favor of premium passengers who pay for nearby seats. American and United have been more of a mixed bag for years.