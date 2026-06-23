Flight Attendants Get Less Funeral Leave Than Pilots — The Difference Isn’t About Grief

Flight attendant news blog Paddle Your Own Kanoo highlights the discrepancy in benefits that flight attendants receive compared to pilots, and that flight attendants receive at regional airlines compared to mainline carriers.

Specifically, he notes:



At Delta’s regional airline Endeavor Air, union flight attendants receive 3 days of paid bereavement leave after the death of a close relative, while pilots at the same airline receive five days of paid leave. Their union complains, Same company. Same operation. Same family tragedy. Different value assigned to the employee experiencing it. What exactly is the difference between a pilot grieving the loss of a parent and a Flight Attendant grieving the loss of a parent? Does one hurt more? Does one recover faster? Or has the company simply decided that one employee group’s time is more valuable than another’s?

Endeavor Air flight attendants receive $2.25 per hour in per diem, while mainline Delta flight attendants receive $3.30 per hour in per diems. The union puts Delta on blast: Apparently, the cost of being away from home is different depending on whose paycheck you receive. The problem is that reality doesn’t work that way. The restaurant charges us the same. The hotel charges us the same. The airport charges us the same. The only place where our value changes is on paper.

Author Mateusz Maszczynski writes, “Make it Make Sense.” I’m not sure it’s a great strategy for Sara Nelson’s AFA-CWA to be complaining about how much better the non-union flight attendants at Delta have it than what she’s been able to get in exchange for union dues. But let’s give this a shot. None of this is about moral worth.

Union contract negotiations are about getting the most total value from the employer, and also about divvying that value up according to the varied priorities of union members. Often that means redistributing from junior crew to senior crew. But it also means paying attention to different priorities. There’s a tradeoff between regular pay and per diem amounts. There’s a tradeoff between health benefits and paid time off. It doesn’t make sense to look at one piece of a contract and say “that’s not fair” when it was part of an overall negotiation.

Pilots valued bereavement leave enough to negotiate for more of it. That’s also easier for them to do, because the total value of the pilot contract is greater. That’s because it’s harder to hire and replace pilots, so airlines have to pay more for them. Becoming a pilot can take 2.5 to 3 years and cost $100,000 – $150,000 out of pocket. You’re spending a year and a half to two years, usually, as a flight instructor making very little. So it’s not just cash out of pocket, it’s foregone earnings while you chase required hours. A flight attendant does 4-8 weeks of company training and at least 5 hours supervised operating experience. There’s a much broader pool of potential candidates for flight attendant roles. Flight attendants are much easier to replace, and it’s a lot faster to replace to replace them.

Pilots have a lot more leverage in negotiations. They can shut down an airline. They can slow down planes. They can work to rule and write up minor items for maintenance. They use their judgment around when things might seem or feel off, questioning things for safety. The pilots at American Airlines basically decided that CEO Tom Horton had to go, and that’s a big part of how we got US Airways and Doug Parker taking over.

Not everyone gets paid bereavement leave! About a third of U.S. workers don’t have paid funeral leave at all, according to decade-old Bureau of Labor Statistics data. And those that do often just get the day of the funeral, while they’re being paid three days and treating it as an abomination. Endeavor Air’s flight attendants aren’t living Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle .

. I also think I want my pilot taking more time to get their head straight after a loss, rather than being incentivized to rush back into the cockpit! When the union asks “[w]hat exactly is the difference between a pilot grieving the loss of a parent and a Flight Attendant grieving the loss of a parent?” it’s not that “one hurt[s] more” and they may take the same amount of time to recover – but the consequences of working not fully recovered are different!

Pay at mainline airlines is better than at regionals, generally. The whole idea of major airlines using regional carriers is B-scales. They need lower wages for smaller planes serving smaller cities. A $300,000 a year pilot doesn’t pencil on a 50-seat regional jet operating short flights (amortized over fewer passengers, and few premium passengers) the way they can on a widebody aircraft carrying business class passengers to London.

Writing this is going to make me sound cold, because I’m offering explanations that are true rather than saying things that feel good. In fact, the AFA-CWA union knows this is true but it’s a good way to rile up their members. It’s internal politics, not collective bargaining.

I know a great many wonderful, warm flight attendants who represent their airlines well and do a tremendous job earning customer loyalty. And they’re truly underpaid, because they’re paid by formula and on averages. That’s unfortunate!

I think it’s important to be realistic about the direction that a job can take you, rather than staying in it expecting things to change. Whether an airline work group is unionized or not isn’t going to alter these outcomes, either. The union wage premium – the extra amount union workers earn compared to similarly-situated non-union workers – has declined from 15% down to 4% – 7% and in many industries, mostly disappearing about 20 years ago.

It’s not possible for most unions to earn a premium (diminished ability for unions to gain monopoly rents). Pilots are a major exception to this because of restricted entry into the profession.

United’s AFA flight attendants took five and a half years to get a raise, and celebrated the big raises they finally did get – but it mostly just made up for the inflation that eroded the value of their earnings in the meantime. This wasn’t a actually as much of a windfall as it appeared in nominal terms.

AFA’s union flight attendants complain they aren’t doing as well as Delta’s non-union flight attendants, or as well as pilots. And that’s exactly what you’d expect. So when Paddle Your Own Kanoo says “[r]egional flight attendants do the same job as their mainline peers and want to build long-term careers at their regional airline” that’s exactly the tradeoff they’re making.

The way to earn more usually isn’t to ‘fight for it’ it’s to improve your human capital and find a place where it’s more highly valued. That is not easy!