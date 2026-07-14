Frontier Airlines Leapfrogs Delta In Customer Experience As It Rolls Out Starlink Wifi Across Its Fleet

Frontier Airlines is installing Starlink wifi – the best connectivity in the sky by a large margin. Today, they do not offer wifi at all.
The plan is to outfit their entire fleet beginning next year. The service will offer gate-to-gate connectivity and will be managed by Starlink itself. Other Indigo Partners-controlled airlines including Wizz Air, Volaris, JetSMART, and Cebu Pacific are expected to install Starlink across their more than 1,000 aircraft as well.
What’s striking is how this catapults Frontier ahead of Delta.
- With Delta even ‘unbundling’ domestic first class and business class, telling passengers buying even premium tickets under the ‘basic’ moniker that they don’t get to use priority check-in even, I’m not sure that they’re a ‘premium’ airline anymore. Their base product is the basic one, and anything beyond that comes at an extra charge. Just like Frontier.
- So compare the product that you actually decide to buy from Frontier and from Delta, and the value for money each one offers. I haven’t flown Frontier because they’ve lacked internet. But they will soon have better inflight internet than Delta, and they’ll hold this lead for quite some time since Delta won’t begin installing Starlink competitor Amazon Leo until 2028 and only then half their fleet.
Frontier will soon sell a first class seat, and already sells extra legroom coach with a blocked middle seat which is superior to Delta Comfort+.
Soon United, American, Southwest, Alaska and Frontier will all feature Starlink. Delta will still have old technology. Eventually they and JetBlue will move to Amazon Leo, which remains unproven and with a much smaller satellite footprint.
Years ago, then-Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said he’d add Starlink when it got cheap. But that was before it became the consensus that the post-Covid trend towards premium would be enduring. Frontier is about to be a real serious option for flying.
Comments
Frontier is trying but I don’t know if they will be able to capture that market. They like Spirit made their bed with bottom of the barrel customers that will never turn a profit for an airline. Moving upscale with a horrible reputation won’t be easy. Not to mention DL has far superior route options and far better options, at least in theory, when it comes to irregular operations.
Delta has lost its way. They fly very old 757 w constant mechanical delays. When it rains in Atlanta flights are four to six hours late. When you finally land, the assigned gate has a parked jet in it. There is no food on board. Amd most of all even Diamonds rarely get upgraded. They need some serious customer service re-training and spend some money on their product and training people. It used to be so good. Those days are over and rhey just want to screw their top customers. It truly makes zero sense IMO. (Unless all rhey care about is their stock price as it continues to shine bc they don’t spend on their planes, food or rewarding Elites. Sad sad amd sad
@GaRY: Sit in a Frontier seat. Notice that it is padless. Seriously better experience than Delta?
There is truly no incentive or bribe Frontier Airlines could offer that would convince me to board their aircraft. I did fly with them once last year. It was an excruciating experience from beginning to end. Out of control Flight Crew who literally screamed at a passenger for continuing to stand after the seat belt sign was illuminated while waiting to use the restroom, to the most painful seat of any airline in existence.
paid Starlink WiFi on Frontier is better than over 1000 DL and DL Connection flights with free WiFi including across the Atlantic and to Latin America?
Stop drinking so early, Gary.
(*glug glug glug* — Gary.) LOL
Frontier is proving that any and all carriers should offer reliable (preferably ‘included’) WiFi. It’s 2026. The technology is there. It’s a choice to not offer it by now.
And Delta will leapfrog everyone with Leo since it has better speeds and better user experience that can be tailored to you?
@ Gary — As I’ve been trying to explain to Tim Dunn for years, Delta would not be best forever. We are seeing overwhelming evidence of that being true this year. Similarly, Lufthansa and American aren’t going to suck forever. We seeing blossoms opening with these players, too. Once Luftansa completes installation of its new business class in 2032, they will be a great way to get to Europe once again.
Gene
The history of civilization says that “the king of the hill” never stays that way and yet the evidence continues to show that DL does lead the US airline industry.
DL got to that position because it innovated and grew. We are seeing DL growing including on the west coast and across the Pacific which is where UA makes its greatest claim to superiority.
2032 is an eternity away in today’s world. 16 eternities in the airline world.
@Gene — “blossoms opening” … vivid!
@Tim Dunn — If we’re doing “king of the hill,” I’d’ve gone with: ‘Bwah! That boy ain’t right…’ and, if they don’t fly Delta…”we ask them politely, yet firmly, to leave.”
But how am I going to experience all the wonderful benefits of connectivity without a branded portal? I need that AOL experience that delta is promising in 5-10 years, not seamless high speed internet now.
Even though I have flown DL enough to have Diamond Medallion status for the last few years, if I had a better choice for my work destination (LAX to ATL) I would gladly switch. From the devaluation of their sky pesos to the lack of loyalty value in general, I’d dump them in a hot second if I could. No other real viable option for me out of LAX. I can find the occasional AA flight, but I dislike them even more. I will say though, the food in first on the Delta flights is better than others and the FA’s are much more pleasant than AA by a factor of 5X. Given the value proposition of Frontier and them now having Starlink connectivity, I’d give them a try for sure on whatever premium product they offer
Yes @Tim Dunn – paid starlink on frontier will be better than anything delta offers in 2027 and 2028 and probably 2029, and they only plan to upgrade to a technology that will hopefully maybe match starting in 2028 and only then for part of their fleet.
OK, so Gary maybe drank too much….coffee… today, but what’s Tim smokin’?
Silly me! I’ve been laboring under the impression that an airline’s main function is to provide safe transportation for people and goods. Apparently I’m mistaken. According to this and other airline travel blogs, an airline’s main job is to provide entertainment.
@DesertGhost — Like you often say: “And you’ve been CEO of how many airlines?” (Yeah, take your own medicine.) I see what you said as merely a silly oversimplification and deflection, like usual. You know such amenities (entertainment, better seats, meals, etc.) are part of the travel experience and how these companies differentiate themselves. Meanwhile, you think passengers are mere cargo.