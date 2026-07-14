Frontier Airlines Leapfrogs Delta In Customer Experience As It Rolls Out Starlink Wifi Across Its Fleet

Frontier Airlines is installing Starlink wifi – the best connectivity in the sky by a large margin. Today, they do not offer wifi at all.

The plan is to outfit their entire fleet beginning next year. The service will offer gate-to-gate connectivity and will be managed by Starlink itself. Other Indigo Partners-controlled airlines including Wizz Air, Volaris, JetSMART, and Cebu Pacific are expected to install Starlink across their more than 1,000 aircraft as well.

What’s striking is how this catapults Frontier ahead of Delta.

With Delta even ‘unbundling’ domestic first class and business class, telling passengers buying even premium tickets under the ‘basic’ moniker that they don’t get to use priority check-in even, I’m not sure that they’re a ‘premium’ airline anymore. Their base product is the basic one, and anything beyond that comes at an extra charge. Just like Frontier.

So compare the product that you actually decide to buy from Frontier and from Delta, and the value for money each one offers. I haven’t flown Frontier because they’ve lacked internet. But they will soon have better inflight internet than Delta, and they’ll hold this lead for quite some time since Delta won’t begin installing Starlink competitor Amazon Leo until 2028 and only then half their fleet.

Frontier will soon sell a first class seat, and already sells extra legroom coach with a blocked middle seat which is superior to Delta Comfort+.

Soon United, American, Southwest, Alaska and Frontier will all feature Starlink. Delta will still have old technology. Eventually they and JetBlue will move to Amazon Leo, which remains unproven and with a much smaller satellite footprint.

Years ago, then-Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said he’d add Starlink when it got cheap. But that was before it became the consensus that the post-Covid trend towards premium would be enduring. Frontier is about to be a real serious option for flying.

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