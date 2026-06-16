Guests Charged $16 For In-Room Coffee At W Las Vegas As Visitors Pull Back From Nickel-And-Dime Fees

The W Las Vegas hotel charges $16 for in-room coffee. On guest there ties this to the out of control trend in the city towards out of control costs and nickel and dime behavior by hotels that seems to be driving away so many visitors, writing,

Vegas has gone crazy. $16 to use the Keurig at the W.

Guests have been been complaining about this hotel charging for in-room coffee even since it was the Delano. My take is:



This is outrageous, because in-room coffee is such a standard amenity.

And it’s worse here, because the hotel adds a $50++ resort fee and still charges extra for the in-room coffee that’s standard even at non-resort hotels. Surely the resort fee should cover the coffee?

and for the in-room coffee that’s standard even at non-resort hotels. Surely the resort fee should cover the coffee? The coffee itself isn’t going to be good! And the in-room machines themselves are often poorly cleaned (if at all).

And it’s exactly what’s wrong with the hospitality model in Las Vegas. I’ve chronicled the $26 in-room bottle of water at the Aria hotel and the $50 charge for unplugging a cord to charge your laptop at Paris Las Vegas.

The online reaction to Las Vegas hotels charging for water is what you’d expect: “nickel-and-diming,” “hidden charges,” “scam,” “money grab,” “Vegas used to be free parking and free coffee.” The outrage isn’t really about the cost of the K-cups. Guests are already paying a room rate and resort fee, and discovering that basics have been turned into minibar inventory. There’s so little hospitality left in Las Vegas, and an abandoning of a business model that provided an experience to attract customers to casinos.

Other Vegas hotels have the same in-room coffee charge like Mandalay Bay and Harrah’s. Interestingly, the Trump Hotel and Gold Coast downtown both include the in-room coffee in their resort fee.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Bureau, Las Vegas had 38.5 million visitors in 2025, down 7.5% from 2024 with hotel occupancy down 3.3 percentage points and average daily room rates down 5%.

It was the city’s biggest annual visitor decline outside the pandemic since recordkeeping began in 1970. Budget-aware travelers have been pulling back as hotels there have leaned into charging more. That’s not a surprising result. And they’re not recovering, either. Here’s a look at April year-to-date numbers over the past three years.

Apr 2026 YTD Apr 2025 YTD Apr 2024 YTD 2026 vs 2024 Visitor volume 13.016M 13.038M 13.943M -6.6% Hotel occupancy 82.20% 82.50% 83.40% -1.4% Room nights occupied 14.820M 14.911M 15.718M -5.7%

$16 for in-room coffee is the perfect symbol of what’s gone wrong. Sure, you can go buy your own K-cups or bring them with you if you’re planning ahead. But you shouldn’t need to do this – you should feel cared for as a guest at the room rates the W charges.

The practice certainly isn’t illegal, these are optional charges, you don’t have to drink the in-room coffee. Of course comparison of in-room coffee prices isn’t something that’s part of hotel compraison shopping. Truthfully, though, the hotel would prefer you didn’t drink the in-room coffee. They’d rather have you outside of your room gambling (at the adjoining Mandalay Bay).