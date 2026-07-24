Guests Pay $700 A Night At Hotel Del Coronado—While Sewage Taints The Ocean And Locals Get Air Purifiers

People are paying $700 a night or more to stay at the iconic Hotel del Coronado, while San Diego County warns them not to enter portions of the ocean outside. Just a few miles south, residents are being given free air purifiers because pollution from the same Tijuana sewage crisis affecting the Hotel del’s beach is producing unbearable hydrogen sulfide.
Chef Andrew Gruel reacted to the air-purifier program:
Think about how crazy this is: San Diego County is literally giving residents free air purifiers because of the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis. When government is handing out air filters so people can breathe in their own homes, you’ve gone far beyond an environmental nuisance.
Think about how crazy this is: San Diego County is literally giving residents free air purifiers because of the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis. When government is handing out air filters so people can breathe in their own homes, you’ve gone far beyond an environmental nuisance. If… pic.twitter.com/5figGSFZrj
— Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) July 24, 2026
Another widely shared post put it more bluntly:
There are people in San Diego right now who bought rooms at The Coronado for $700 a night to stay on a shit island. Tijuana has a broken sewer system…
The Hotel del Coronado isn’t really offering much oceanfront these days.
Coronado’s Beach Is ‘Open’ But Don’t Go Near The Water
According to San Diego County, bacteria levels at Coronado North Beach, the Coronado Lifeguard Tower and Avenida Lunar aren’t safe for human contact. Immediately south, the Silver Strand is closed to water contact because of an “imminent health threat associated with a sewage or chemical spill.”
Following failures in a major Tijuana sewer line, testing found significant enterococcus concentrations – up to 288,232 per 100 milliliters – when the health benchmark is 1,413.
The Tijuana River watershed covers 1,750 square miles and drains north across the border and then into the Pacific near Imperial Beach. Tijuana has grown into a city of more than two million people but hasn’t built and maintained its wastewater infrastructure. Undiluted sewage crosses the border, including industrial pollution and trash in addition to what you think this is.
The Free Air Purifiers Are Real—But They Aren’t For Coronado
San Diego County is handing out up to three free air purifiers (and replacment filters) it’s that bad. That’s the Air Improvement Relief Effort program for households in Imperial Beach, San Ysidro, Otay Mesa West, Egger Highlands, Nestor and the Tijuana River Valley. They’re designed to reduce hydrogen sulfide, the rotten egg smell produced as sewage-contaminated water stagnates and decomposes.
A UC San Diego and Scripps study recorded one minute hydrogen sulfide levels up to 4,500 parts per billion and a one-hour concentration of 2,100 parts per billion near the river. California’s air-quality standard is 30 parts per billion.
Unfortunately, this is being run about as well as any government program. Four hundred units had to be recalled because they lacked the activated carbon and potassium permanganate needed to remove gases. The county then awarded a $26.8 million contract for approximately 30,000 better-equipped machines. A losing bidder is challenging that contract, alleging that the county accepted unverified performance claims.
Billions Are Being Spent, But The Fix Is Still Years Away
The United States expanded the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant from 25 million to 35 million gallons per day in 2025. A larger expansion to 50 million gallons per day is planned. Mexico reopened the San Antonio de los Buenos treatment plant and has committed to work on pumps, collectors, river gates and damaged sewer lines. Emergency repairs were completed after two sections of the Parallel Gravity Line failed in May.
For now, Hotel del Coronado remains a beautiful and historic resort. But anyone booking it primarily for an ocean vacation should maybe not? Calling Coronado a “shit island” may be overstated. But if you’re paying their rates… You’d think they might at least waive one of the country’s worst resort fees?
Comments
Yikes. That’s pretty bad. I’ve used a FNC there before, and thankfully it wasn’t like this. At least the renovations are tastefully done. They have one of the smallest Nobu restaurants I’ve ever seen (might wanna sit ‘inside,’ for now.)
That’s shitty!
Growing up here in So. Cal., this has been a long standing issue from south of the border. To be sure, there have been spills from local municipal sewage treatment facilities, but noting on the order of what TJ dumps into the ocean every day and it is sad to see and experience. Eventually we will exterminate our own species or at best, wake up when it is already too late. There is an utter lack of concern in many developing nations. China, India, Southeast Asia have very poor environmental protections and are slow to do anything to change that, the ocean is not infinite and can only handle so much of our abuse.
@Matt — Speaking of Citi… 6x Thank You points on dining, Fridays and Saturdays after 6PM EST… with your Strata Elite. Use Gary’s links! Support the blog. *wink*
Locals could pass a hat around and solve this in a few months but like the majority of American voters we would rather eat shit than do something helpful for Mexicans.
@Winston
You obviously have no concept of the corruption in Baja California and Mexico in general, our corruption and graft pales in comparison. You would never be able to put enough into the hat and the proceeds would never make it to the utility company for the necessary upgrades. And why pray tell is it the responsibility of the US to fix Mexico’s short comings? Please tell me who these “Locals” with all the spare millions are? Are you going to be the first to throw your check into the hat? I thought not…..
History can be expensive.
Bordering Mexico is a real shitty place to live. From a former resident of El Paso, Tx.
Gary this reads like a Mad Lib of AI generated copy tropes “The Free Air Purifiers are Real” “Billions Are Being Spent, But The Fix Is Still Years Away”
There was a pipeline that collapsed end of May that led to more dumping than usual. It was fixed in June but takes time for all that to dilute and move on.
Context you won’t find with your AI.