Guests Pay $700 A Night At Hotel Del Coronado—While Sewage Taints The Ocean And Locals Get Air Purifiers

People are paying $700 a night or more to stay at the iconic Hotel del Coronado, while San Diego County warns them not to enter portions of the ocean outside. Just a few miles south, residents are being given free air purifiers because pollution from the same Tijuana sewage crisis affecting the Hotel del’s beach is producing unbearable hydrogen sulfide.

Chef Andrew Gruel reacted to the air-purifier program:

Think about how crazy this is: San Diego County is literally giving residents free air purifiers because of the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis. When government is handing out air filters so people can breathe in their own homes, you’ve gone far beyond an environmental nuisance.

Think about how crazy this is: San Diego County is literally giving residents free air purifiers because of the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis. When government is handing out air filters so people can breathe in their own homes, you’ve gone far beyond an environmental nuisance. If… pic.twitter.com/5figGSFZrj — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) July 24, 2026

Another widely shared post put it more bluntly:

There are people in San Diego right now who bought rooms at The Coronado for $700 a night to stay on a shit island. Tijuana has a broken sewer system…

The Hotel del Coronado isn’t really offering much oceanfront these days.

Coronado’s Beach Is ‘Open’ But Don’t Go Near The Water

According to San Diego County, bacteria levels at Coronado North Beach, the Coronado Lifeguard Tower and Avenida Lunar aren’t safe for human contact. Immediately south, the Silver Strand is closed to water contact because of an “imminent health threat associated with a sewage or chemical spill.”

Following failures in a major Tijuana sewer line, testing found significant enterococcus concentrations – up to 288,232 per 100 milliliters – when the health benchmark is 1,413.

The Tijuana River watershed covers 1,750 square miles and drains north across the border and then into the Pacific near Imperial Beach. Tijuana has grown into a city of more than two million people but hasn’t built and maintained its wastewater infrastructure. Undiluted sewage crosses the border, including industrial pollution and trash in addition to what you think this is.

The Free Air Purifiers Are Real—But They Aren’t For Coronado

San Diego County is handing out up to three free air purifiers (and replacment filters) it’s that bad. That’s the Air Improvement Relief Effort program for households in Imperial Beach, San Ysidro, Otay Mesa West, Egger Highlands, Nestor and the Tijuana River Valley. They’re designed to reduce hydrogen sulfide, the rotten egg smell produced as sewage-contaminated water stagnates and decomposes.

A UC San Diego and Scripps study recorded one minute hydrogen sulfide levels up to 4,500 parts per billion and a one-hour concentration of 2,100 parts per billion near the river. California’s air-quality standard is 30 parts per billion.

Unfortunately, this is being run about as well as any government program. Four hundred units had to be recalled because they lacked the activated carbon and potassium permanganate needed to remove gases. The county then awarded a $26.8 million contract for approximately 30,000 better-equipped machines. A losing bidder is challenging that contract, alleging that the county accepted unverified performance claims.

Billions Are Being Spent, But The Fix Is Still Years Away

The United States expanded the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant from 25 million to 35 million gallons per day in 2025. A larger expansion to 50 million gallons per day is planned. Mexico reopened the San Antonio de los Buenos treatment plant and has committed to work on pumps, collectors, river gates and damaged sewer lines. Emergency repairs were completed after two sections of the Parallel Gravity Line failed in May.

For now, Hotel del Coronado remains a beautiful and historic resort. But anyone booking it primarily for an ocean vacation should maybe not? Calling Coronado a “shit island” may be overstated. But if you’re paying their rates… You’d think they might at least waive one of the country’s worst resort fees?

Topics on this page +1 more