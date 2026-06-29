Hertz Renter Actually Deserved Arrest And Passenger Says American Airlines Broke Her Arm

And yes I know all of the institutions that are set up to incentivize this and make life difficult for those who don’t comply, but that’s the point, we have a set of rules that makes this possible!

After landing in Costa Rica, she says a ground employee ignored repeated instructions about how to move her safely and pulled and lifted her by the right arm while trying to get her out of her seat, she heard and felt a crack, and wound up with a fracture.

The incident happened on June 27, 2024 – so this was the last day to file before the statute tolled. American has had challenges with its handling of passengers with disabilities.