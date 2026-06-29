Hertz Renter Actually Deserved Arrest And Passenger Says American Airlines Broke Her Arm

News and notes from around the interweb:
- He rented a car from Hertz and actually deserved to get arrested because he stole the car. It’s rather remarkable, isn’t it, that in our society we can just walk up to a rental counter and they give us the keys to a vehicle worth tens of thousands of dollars, and just trust that we’ll bring it back. And usually that works!
And yes I know all of the institutions that are set up to incentivize this and make life difficult for those who don’t comply, but that’s the point, we have a set of rules that makes this possible!
- An American Airlines passenger filed a federal lawsuit on Friday over a trip from Baltimore to Liberia, Costa Rica via Charlotte where she’d prearranged mobility assistance.
After landing in Costa Rica, she says a ground employee ignored repeated instructions about how to move her safely and pulled and lifted her by the right arm while trying to get her out of her seat, she heard and felt a crack, and wound up with a fracture.
The incident happened on June 27, 2024 – so this was the last day to file before the statute tolled. American has had challenges with its handling of passengers with disabilities.
- What Waymo’s new minivan is like
- This opens with a coach cabin but here’s the thing, Air France has air conditioning even on the ground before engines start (thanks to the APU).
The French are making some incredible AI videos about their current predicament pic.twitter.com/Up2NiZUDfE
— Justine Moore (@venturetwins) June 27, 2026
- Amazing. But not as cool as cooking garlic shrimp in a Delta Air Lines lavatory. That’s legend.
discovered a dude on Instagram who cooks meals using the hotel room kitchen..and this lasagne looks good AF pic.twitter.com/yUO16zBooj
— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) June 27, 2026
- Airlines need to cut this out. Forced gate-checking of carry-on bags is bad enough. When passengers board and see there was plenty of space for the bag that was just confiscated, it’s genuinely infuriating.
This is costly to the bottom line, too. As American’s Senior Vice President Heather Garboden flags, one point of net promoter score improvement yields $50 million to $100 million in revenue.
@AmericanAir your hyper aggressive and extremely rude Manager on duty at BOL 2:27 flight does not understand basic courtesy ; just because she has power she began threatening me on a flight which has empty space to stow luggage and did not allow even one bag from 4 tickets pic.twitter.com/MoqiziZTvI
— Satyaprakash B (@Satts) June 28, 2026
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