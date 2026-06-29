Hilton Employee Says Hotel Created Fake Guests To Get Paid More For Your Points Stays

An employee at a Hilton hotel describes a classic scam that they say is going on at their property in order to inflate the amount that the Honors loyalty program has to reimburse them when guests stay on points.

What’s being described is creating fake occupied rooms just before night audit, closing the day with those rooms occupied, and then zeroing out the fake rooms. This inflates how full the hotel appears to be, so that the hotel gets reimbursed at the higher rate for free night awards because they’re nearly sold out, rather than at the low rate for filling an incremental room with a redemption.

When a hotel isn’t full, Hilton pays its hotels very little for free night awards



When a hotel is full, they basically get compensated with the average room rate because the award guest may be trading off with a paying guest they could sell the room to.



So hotels have been known to ‘juke the occupancy stats’ to make it look like they’re full, and take more money for free night award room.

Should I report my hotel to Hilton?

Employee Question My hotel has been putting in fake reservations for the last few years during the summer months (June-August) if we are close to 95 percent occupancy but not quite there. They will ask night audit to check them in then 0 out the rate after the night audit is ran and checked them out. The purpose of these “threshold” reservations is to supposedly get Hilton to reimburse a higher amount for rooms staying on Hilton Honors points. They’ve been doing it for years is my understanding. Isn’t this fraud? Could it and should it be reported?

This is a play that I’ve written about before. Starwood alleged that the Parker Meridien New York and Palm Springs altered accounting records and manufactured guests to claim more than $1 million in elevated SPG free night reimbursements, by creating fake reservations, fake complimentary travel agent bookings, checking in no shows, and checking employees into free rooms.

Le Parker Méridien New York is now the Thompson Central Park, and Le Parker Méridien Palm Springs is the Parker Palm Springs and affiliated with Leading Hotels of the World.

A 200-room hotel with 188 occupied rooms is at 94% occupancy. Let’s say 20 of those are Honors free night awards. If the hotel needs to hit 96% occupancy to goose reimbursement to a higher rate, they create four fake reservations, check them in before night audit, and the audit closes at 192 rooms occupied or 96%. The fake rooms are zeroed and checked out. And the hotel generates more revenue from those 20 rooms.

But this pushes up redemption prices for members. The loyalty program is paying hotels cash for award stays. This drives up the program’s costs, and that causes the program to increase the number of points they need to redeem for a free night.

It’s also super detectable, and chains that miss this are asleep at the switch. When there are dates clustered right at 95% – 96% occupancy, and there are reservations created and modified late in the business day, and folios with no payment attached on those nights as well as no key usage for the romom and probably no housekeeping (and no guest communication or loyalty activity) that seems like a giveaway.

What savvier hotels will do is dump inventory on the cheap through online travel agencies and opaque channels – sell rooms cheap enough that someone bites – in order to cross the threshold for better reimbursement. That’s just aggressive revenue management, rather than actual fraud.

In 2015, Marriott came up with a strategy to exclude room nights sold at less than 35% of a hotel’s average daily rate from calculations. Then in 2023 they shifted further to move away from these occupancy cliffs determining reimbursement rates.