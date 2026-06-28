Hilton Guests Bear-Sprayed At Pool, Qantas First Lounge Floods, And British Airways Leaves Drinks On The Floor

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Hilton Embassy Suites hotel guests attacked with bear spray during argument at pool
- The Qantas first class lounge at LAX is currently closed due to flooding.
- A three hour tarmac delay without air conditioning is miserable, but soking onboard is still illegal – and has been for some time.
The first U.S. smoke-free airline was Muse Air (1981). Northwest was first major carrier to ban it entirely on domestic flights (1988) and Delta the first worldwide (1995). Smoking was legally barred on flights up to 2 hours in 1988, that broadened in 1990, and even foreign airlines to the U.S. were no longer allowed to permit smoking in 2000.
- British Airways faces food safety complaint after flight attendant stores trays of drinks on cabin floor
The photo initially confused commentators who couldn’t work out why the drinks had been placed on the floor. Insiders, however, explained that the trays would have been left on the floor ahead of passengers boarding, meaning that potentially hundreds of passengers walked past the trays with their shoes and feet in close proximity to the glasses.
“This is at the back of PE [Premium Economy] with no galley nearby,” one commentator wrote. “Poor interior design leads to shortcuts by the crew to try and keep customers happy.” … While this might have been a one-off situation, other people commenting on the post suggested that this practice was more widespread than originally believed. “We had them in this spot last week when we flew to New York and my husband had a hair floating in his glass when we were served them… Completely unsurprising,” one person wrote.
Drinks on the floor during boarding?
by
u/Gold-Psychology-5312 in
BritishAirways
- New LAX terminal 4 (American Airlines) concessions program.
- I found myself disagreeing with former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on a great many issues, however this is just an awful thing that someone did to him, weaponizing child protective services..?
Comments
the attacks on former DOT Secretary Buttigieg and attempt to separate him from his children are truly sick and disgusting.
I agree that no one is above the law and that any allegation about child abuse should be investigated but this is next level sick and disgusting.
Thank you for mentioning what happened to Pete Buttigieg and his family. What horrible person would do something like that? Imagine being those kids who unexpectedly had be kept away from their dad for no reason and taken to the police station to be interviewed by strangers? It’s not good when adults are cruel to each other, but it happens. But keep the kids out of it!