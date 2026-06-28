Hilton Guests Bear-Sprayed At Pool, Qantas First Lounge Floods, And British Airways Leaves Drinks On The Floor

The photo initially confused commentators who couldn’t work out why the drinks had been placed on the floor. Insiders, however, explained that the trays would have been left on the floor ahead of passengers boarding, meaning that potentially hundreds of passengers walked past the trays with their shoes and feet in close proximity to the glasses.

“This is at the back of PE [Premium Economy] with no galley nearby,” one commentator wrote. “Poor interior design leads to shortcuts by the crew to try and keep customers happy.” … While this might have been a one-off situation, other people commenting on the post suggested that this practice was more widespread than originally believed. “We had them in this spot last week when we flew to New York and my husband had a hair floating in his glass when we were served them… Completely unsurprising,” one person wrote.