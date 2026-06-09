Hilton Starts Charging Elite Members For Better Rooms As Free Upgrades At Check-in Become Airline-Style Upsells

Hilton Honors will start selling upgrades to elite members of the Honors program through their mobile app.

The new Upgrade at Digital Check-In capability gives eligible members real-time visibility into both complimentary and paid upgrade options directly within the Hilton Honors app.

They say that:



this is “redefin[ing] the room upgrade experience”



selling upgrades to elite members makes the process “more transparent, more flexible, and more rewarding than ever” because members have “greater choice” to spend money for their upgrades “and confidence” that they will get a better room when they pay for it



but they will still be “leaving room for genuine moments of surprise and delight” because complimentary upgrades won’t cease to exist even if they’re crowded out by monetizing rooms for incremental cash from elite members.

Elite members can see what if anything is offered as a complimentary upgrade when checking in through the app – or pay for an upgrade.

For the first time, eligible members can view both complimentary and paid upgrade options during digital check-in, rather than wondering what might be available or needing to ask at the front desk.

While hotels have been selling ‘eStandby upgrades’ to program members for years – pitching them on paid upgrade options if available at check-in – I broke the news about Hilton’s plan to sell upgrades to elites instead of offering them complimentary. They explained to hotel owners that offering upgrades for sale to elites generated real incremental revenue for them:

Participating Full Service hotels saw 57% of incremental upsell revenue driven by Elite members. …Expansion of Upsell to Elite members is intended to drive incremental revenue into your hotels by offering more guests the ability to purchase an upgraded room via Digital Check-In.

That moves Hilton further along the path that airlines paved the way for, where twenty five years ago 90% of first class seats went to upgrades, awards and employees; over half were still upgrades a dozen years ago; and now Delta says they have it down to about 13% and American Airlines CEO Robert Isom declared excitement last month about heading down the same path.

And it’s a direction we’ve seen from other hotel chains, too. Marriott has too many elites, has turned upgrades over to AI, and is training Bonvoy members to consider a high floor an upgrade. They have renamed ‘suite night awards’ to ‘nightly upgrade awards’ to normalize that you shouldn’t expect to see suites if you’re an elite member of Bonvoy.