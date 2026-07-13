Hotel Shower Bottles Have One Ridiculous Problem: Guests Can’t Read The Labels

My eyes aren’t as good as they used to be. When I turned 40 I started wearing glasses for reading. I would occasionally bring my laptop closer to my face to read, or enlarge text. I was using my laptop on a brighter screen setting to see clearly, which of course drained battery more quickly.

I finally gave in, got glasses, and the world became crisper. I haven’t had a desire for laser eye surgery, and I haven’t ever been good at putting eye drops in my eye, so I never considered contacts. There are just a few times, though, where wearing glasses isn’t practical. The major one is… in the shower.

The person who helps with cleaning my house (whom I really appreciate) drives me a little crazy. Every week she switches the places of my shampoo and body wash bottles in the shower. I have to switch them back. It matters where they are because I’m a creature of habit and don’t read the bottles – I just reach for a given bottle in same spot.

Staying at hotels I can’t rely on the order of placement of the bottles in the shower. I need to read the labels. But invariably, writing on the labels is always too small for me to read without glasses. I have to get in the shower with my glasses on, remember which bottle is where, get out to remove my glasses and get back in.

And I usually forget to do this! So I have to get out, get my glasses, get back in, get back out and get back in. There has to be a better way!

This could be easily solved with larger, darker writing on the bottles or offset against an easier to read background.

Hotels could encourage this, and only buy toiletries with bigger font sizes on the bottles. Hotel brands can pay attention to this when selecting for a brand standard. It’s basic user experience.

Even within a single brand, bottle variance is huge. Here’s what purports to be Marriott’s ‘white tea’ products where it’s actually readable.

If there’s one underlying theme across my writing, and the feedback I offer most in my airline, hotel, and airport experiences is that paying attention to details matters and is often far more important than how much money is invested in the product. You have a job to do, so do it with abandon. Focus relentlessly on how customers will experience it from start to finish.

Otherwise you wind up with hotel guests trying to wash their bodies with conditioner, or getting into the shower and turning on the water only to find out they have no idea which bottle is shampoo, getting out and getting the bathroom floor all well while they’re cold until returning back under the hot water. And that’s not a great way to start the morning – and not how hoteliers want guests experiencing their property.

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