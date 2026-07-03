How To Optimize Credit Card Rewards Without Driving Your Spouse Crazy

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Eight years ago I first laid out how to optimize credit card spend while keeping a happy marriage.

Over 20 years ago, while my wife and I were dating, she let me choose the one card she would use.



Then she broadened that out but said she would only ever manage up to 3 cards at a time.



Eventually she gave in, and ‘got’ that different cards serve very different purposes, and it was part of how we were able to travel so well together.



But with advances in the products that are out there, we’ve slimmed down the choice set.

An important piece of the strategy was time and patience. I needed to gradually bring my wife into the hobby that matters so much to me, I couldn’t expect her to absorb my plans all at once — and I had to remember to tell her when I was changing my thinking! Ultimately credit card strategy improved the communication in my marriage!

Here’s a tracking suggestion I first got from a reader of this blog, Acker:

I have so many darn cards – active and not. With the exception of the cards I’m working at any given time, I keep them semi-organized in a small zip lock (actually it’s a quart-sized bag). I use a black sharpie and write right on the cards “2x gas” “50k w/ 10k spend” …I can only imagine what waiters and clerks think, but who cares? When I cancel a card, I write a cancel sign on the front of the card with the date cancelled. I even thought of making a …Halloween costume out of the 50+ cards. …Oh, I have a zip lock for my husband’s cards too.

I’m glad to see this approach being used in the real world:

It's a new quarter, which means it is time to update the labels on your credit cards to get 5% cash back on as many transactions as possible pic.twitter.com/AGhcJtYZaX — Jeremy Horpedahl 🥚📉 (@jmhorp) July 1, 2026

Currently my wife really just needs to move between two cards, though.

American Express® Gold Card (see rates and fees) because it earns 4X Membership Rewards points per dollar at restaurants worldwide on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year and 4x at US supermarkets on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year. She’s a former chef and food matters quite a lot to us, so this is an area of heavy spend.

Bilt Palladium Card (See rates and fees) for pretty much everything else, since between making housing payments with the card and redeeming Bilt Cash for points accelerator it can earn 3 or 3.3x on most spend, and Bilt Points are the most valuable points. I cash out with 100%+ transfer bonuses, and view this as better than 5% back. The only real reason to optimize restaurant and grocery spend at 4x is because there’s a finite limit to how much spend can be done on this card above 2x (unless you use this strategy for 4x Bilt Points on all spend) and so it’s worth preserving some of that earning power when other cards earn 4x naturally.

If you’re going to pursue a more complex strategy, another reader shared a quarterback wristband given to a spouse with the ‘plays’ she could refer to. The specific card choices are outdated, and ‘player 2s’ will find this patronizing rather than helpful. Your mileage may vary!

What’s your strategy for keeping track of which cards to use when, and on what?