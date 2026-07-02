Hunter Biden Blames Business Class Bloody Mary Cart And United App Shows Who Boarded



These drinks were still available, but the lesson was that when you put them directly in front of customers, you get passengers consuming more, and that’s costly to the airline. And also to Hunter Biden, although this wouldn’t have been on United:

Hunter Biden says he was 7 years sober when a Bloody Mary cart rolled up to his seat and he was the only one in business class. That’s the moment he relapsed

“I’m on a plane, it was 2010, I’m coming back from a business trip in Europe. Clean. It’s over. I’d been upgraded to… pic.twitter.com/HWEVR0uXfS

— katsu (@katsuxbt) June 30, 2026