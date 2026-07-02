Hunter Biden Blames Business Class Bloody Mary Cart And United App Shows Who Boarded

News and notes from around the interweb:
- The business class bloody mary cart will get you every time. By the way United Airlines eliminated bloody mary, mimosa and wine carts in 2018 in an early Scott Kirby cost-cutting move.
These drinks were still available, but the lesson was that when you put them directly in front of customers, you get passengers consuming more, and that’s costly to the airline. And also to Hunter Biden, although this wouldn’t have been on United:
Hunter Biden says he was 7 years sober when a Bloody Mary cart rolled up to his seat and he was the only one in business class. That’s the moment he relapsed
“I’m on a plane, it was 2010, I’m coming back from a business trip in Europe. Clean. It’s over. I’d been upgraded to… pic.twitter.com/HWEVR0uXfS
— katsu (@katsuxbt) June 30, 2026
- Marriott Bonvoy members with Titanium and Ambassador Elite status and United MileagePlus Elite members enrolled in their Preferred Partnership Program earn 1,500 bonus miles on United flights and 2,000 bonus points on Marriott stays July 15 – September 30. E.g. 3 stays + 2 flights earns 4,000 Marriott points and 3,000 United miles. Award flights and nights aren’t eligible.
- Frontier Airlines and Barclays extend their cobrand agreement the Frontier Mastercard was the first to offer one qualifying mile per dollar spent – predating American on this – and for someone in a heavy Frontier market this can be real value since status can turn the cheap, fee-based airline into a no fee airline and even make tickets refundable. They still say they’re planning to introduce wifi and first class…
- This is kind of cool.
United even tells you how many people have boarded so far? Truly the GOAT of airline apps pic.twitter.com/GoiGc9kSpj
— Dan Nunn (@danyay) June 30, 2026
- This month’s Air France KLM Flying Blue promo awards include Chicago and Los Angeles – Europe in premium economy (30,000 points each way). It’s been awhile since U.S. routes have had a business class offering however so check out JFK.
- Delta now sells your eyeballs to the Wall Street Journal
Comments
Poor Hunter. I guess he skipped the step about taking responsibility.
Hunter says he was on the only one in business class?
And he was upgraded to be the only one in that business class?
The Flying Blue promotion does have business class available from JFK. Surprised you missed that.
The world would be a better place if I never heard from another Biden or Trump.
Hunter Biden is a moron. Like the flight attendant held him down and poured booze down this throat. The entire family is six beers short of a six pack.
The “How many have boarded” feature has been out for a while, and it’s great. United’s app isn’t just leading the industry. It’s left every other airline’s app in the dust.
@ Retired Gambler
Gary didn’t miss it. He mentions JFK within an awful syntax sitch.
Alaska Atmos deals aren’t bad 1-4 July.
If only United could use their high-tech systems to better track the number of boarded passengers (and by extension an accurate estimate of the number of carry-ons) to avoid forcing passengers to gate-check their carry-on when there is lots of overhead bin space available.
@This comes to mind
100% – I think most of us are sick of all of them and politics in general these days
I went to an event in Los Angeles last year that was filled almost entirely with lefties. Hunter Biden was there and nobody said a single word to him. Speaks volumes when your own tribe avoids you.
Hunter would be the most competent and least drug addled member of the Trump family
@D Fray — Nah, it’s not both-sides; the GOP’s gonna lose big in November. There are not enough Hunter or Somali or trans stories to mask #47’s failed economics, foreign policy blunders, and excessive corruption. But, feel free to keep trying the whole ‘no politics,’ schtick.
I’m here for the comments defending or even praising Hunter Biden