Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis Review: River Suite Upgrade, Free Valet, And Credits That Didn’t Post

I had a one night stay with my family at the Hyatt Centric Beale Street and it was both exactly why I lean into World of Hyatt, which is that it’s hardly seamless or perfect and can even be a bit frustrating but provides outstanding value so it’s the best overall choice.

Hyatt Centric Beale Street is a good downtown Memphis property. It’s not luxury, but perfectly fine and a place I’d return to for the elite value and good river views.

This was an award stay. For just one night I didn’t want to confirm a suite – that would have felt like a waste of a certificate – so I rolled the dice. The property has plenty of suites and is generally pretty good about offering them as upgrades. And on a one night stay midweek I figured I had a pretty good shot.

Indeed, at check-in I was upgraded to a river view suite which was great for the four of us. Their standard rooms are small at just over 300 square feet.

The front desk proactively offered 4 p.m. late checkout. I really like that with most (non-resort) properties I don’t even have to ask, it’s part of the check-in script, although in this case I didn’t need it.

They confirmed that since this was an award stay, my valet parking (normally $35++) would be covered.

And that the breakfast in their restaurant was complimentary, with each guest receiving a $25 credit. I noted that there were four of us, the front desk agent typed into the computer and sold me that was all set up (4x$25).

The hotel is modern, Memphis-themed, and industrial. There’s apparently a strong rooftop scene but I did not check that out.

Reaching the room was through social spaces, past the meeting rooms, to reach the elevator.

The river suite is reportedly 786 square feet with a separate living area and bedroom, as well as a balcony.

The living room features a bar, desk, refrigerator, and sofa bed.

Here’s the bedroom:

There were two things about the room that I didn’t love.

The living room was a bit dark and spartan. It was functional and fine but light from the balcony didn’t really come all the way into the room. The living room was also quite narrow. And the bathroom, while otherwise nice enough, could use a bit of work in the shower.

The hotel has a nice pool area, and a gym though I didn’t have a chance to use the equipment. There’s also a coffee shop in the lobby.

This property is actually in a pretty good location – it’s at the quieter west end of Beale Street so away from the late night problems. It’s downtown Memphis, but safer than some parts nearby.

Breakfast is very good at Cimas, but service is slow. In fact, I find that service is slow everywhere in Memphis and there’s nothing you can do about it. It took about 15 minutes to get our order taken. It took a surprisingly long time for our food to come out. I enjoyed the fried green tomatos benedict.

Flagging down someone to get the check was an effort, and then they didn’t bring it right away either (I got the check after finally asking someone else).

A $25 credit isn’t going to quite cover choice of entree and coffee or tea plus tax and tip, so the way the credit was explained doesn’t actually comply with World of Hyatt terms. When I got my folio only $50 (breakfast for two) was taken off, not the full $100.

Valet parking wasn’t removed, either. I emailed my Globalist concierge who contacted the property, and let me know I’d receive an updated folio with the charges reversed. I’m still waiting for that, so need to follow up again. I’ve seen other reports of breakfast credits not coming off property (and also food and beverage credits booked through travel agency programs as well).