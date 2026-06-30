Hyatt Is Charging $3,690 To Cancel A “Free” Hotel Stay. There’s A Hidden Cash Trap When You Book With Points

A World of Hyatt member shared with me that they’re being charged $3,690 for cancelling a two-night stay using a free night award. This took them totally by surprise. They didn’t realize when they booked it several months ahead of time that the rate was non-cancellable. And when they learned that, they assumed it would mean that they’d lose their points. But that’s not what’s happening.

I reserved 2 night with 58,000 Hyatt points at the Thompson Hotel Central Park NYC for this coming July. I then needed to cancel the reservation this past May. Unknowingly, I was trapped by Hyatt’s terms and conditions into paying a $3690.00 cancellation fee for this “free” night.

Hyatt’s policy is to return the points (or free night award) and charge a cash forfeiture amount when cancelling an award stay past any cancellation deadline.



This booking was made six months in advance, and was non-cancellable from day one.



Customers are never told how much they’ll owe if they don’t make it to check-in or if they cancel too late. (Here, even ‘immediatley’ would have been too late.)

The policy even applies where you can’t make it to the hotel because your flight is cancelled. And then you’re out cash that’s far in excess of the value of the points. I’ve cancelled rooms when I’ve been sick and decided it wasn’t a good idea to fly, and hotels have waived the charge. But that’s at their discretion, not something you can count on. Here, the hotel refuses.

The guest cancelled the room a couple of months before the stay. The points were returned. Then three weeks later they “received an invoice for $3690.00 cancellation fee for this reservation.” The hotel says their rates for the two nights are $1,795 and $1,895. However I pulled up a reservation for those nights and I’m being quoted $896.

The hotel isn’t losing two nights of revenue that they could have sold to someone else with this cancellation two months in advance. But even if they were, they’re not charging $3,690 for someone who would book the stay. They’re charging less than half that . And in any case,

Guests are never quoted a cancellation amount in advance to agree to. There’s simply notice that there will be a charge, but not how much it is.



in advance to agree to. There’s simply notice that there will be a charge, but not how much it is. Who would guess $1,800 per night for a Thompson property? That amount is insane.



The hotel appears to charge whatever they wish.



Hyatt has known about this issue for years and allows it to continue.

I reached out to Hyatt about this. I’ve asked about situations like this in years past, and Hyatt has said they’d look at the policy and actually helped the guest. This time despite two weeks and multiple prompts, they’ve chosen not to respond. That’s troubling.

Back in 2019, I helped a reader get a surprise $7,000 back on an award cancellation at Andaz Papagayo.

At the time, seven years ago, they said ““We continuously evaluate the program, cancellation policies and disclosure practices – and will continue to do so. We also appreciate receiving guest feedback that may help us improve our processes” The executives running the program then had come from Starwood, which had a friendlier policy – the guest could choose whether to forfeit the points or cash.

In 2022, I wrote about asking my Hyatt concierge to make a booking for me. They did but did not tell me the reservation would have a 30-day cancellation policy. The e-mail confirmation I received said the penalty would be “50 PCT OF STAY” and of course the ‘stay’ cost was 90,000 points, not thousands of dollars, so it seems dishonest to claim a cash rather than points amount. I had to cancel the booking because I was ill. I told said that I would travel anyway and sit in the lobby and tell other guests that the hotel required me to be there and expose them if they wanted?

Here’s a case where Hyatt charged a member $5,500 to cancel an award stay when their father died.

In 2023, I helped a guest who was charged $11,212 after cancelling an award stay 58 days in advance at at Hyatt’s Montaneros in Vail, Destination Residence. The hotel had a 60 day cancel policy. At the time Hyatt said,

Please know this is not the experience we want for our guests and valued World of Hyatt members and take feedback like this very seriously. We have communicated with this guest and the property will be processing a full refund. We are also examining the cancellation policy terms and conditions language for Destination Residences properties.

And yet I’m honestly afraid whenever I redeem Hyatt points that a flight cancellation could mean I don’t make it to the start of a hotel stay, and I’m on the hook for an undisclosed cash forfeiture amount. I don’t even know how much they’d charge me if that happened.

I wanted to book the Hyatt Regency DFW last week rather than the much better Grand Hyatt DFW because I could use a category 1-4 free night certificate. However I simply did not dare, in case something happens and my plans changed. I’m fine losing my points in a situation like that, but I am not fine losing thousands of dollars and not even knowing in advance how much they’ll decide to bill me, claiming I had somehow agreed to the payment.

It’s a policy like this, which is shared by Marriott, that makes me worry about using hotel points. Loyaly guests shouldn’t have to second mortgage their home or sell prized possessions if something happens and they can’t reach the hotel by check-in time.