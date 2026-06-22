Hyatt’s New Promo Offers 2,000 Bonus Points Every 2 Nights: Your First Stay Earns Nothing

Hyatt is out with a new promotion offering 2,000 bonus points for every 2 nights, starting with your second stay during the promotion point. Earning is capped at 8,000 points.
- Registration is required by September 1, 2026
- Points-earning on stays July 1, 2026 through September 7, 2026
- Includes participating Mr & Mrs Smith hotels, The Venetian Resort, and Homes & Hideaways short-term rental stays (in addition to Hyatt properties)
As always, free night awards count so this can be a 1,000 point per night discount on award redemptions. The value of this promotion is decent at ~ $14 per night every two nights, but it has such a low earnings cap, and doesn’t start to earn until after you’ve stayed once during the promotion.
I’ve long detested bonus offers that start with the second stay. It’s not enough to swing one stay to a chain you don’t frequent to earn a bonus, you’d have to move two. And this isn’t lucrative enough for that. But it saves marketing dollars, and avoids rewarding customers who are going to stay once anyway.
Since Hyatt will often have real gaps between bonus points-earning, this is certainly, as my grandfather used to say, “better than a hole in the head.”
And it’s definitely worth registering for now, because you won’t remember to do it later. Even if you do not expect two or more stays in July, August and early September – that’s a better reason to register, in case you just happen to, since you won’t go back to register when the stays comes up.
(HT: r/hyatt)
Comments
First stay: “You get nothing! You lose! Good day, sir!”
Second stay: “A set of steak knives…”
Third stay: “Cadillac Eldorado.”
Bonus points are for closers.
@Gary – The bullet points at the start of the article says “Includes participating Mr & Mrs Smith hotels, The Venetian Resort, and Homes & Hideaways short-term rental stays”, making it seem very limited.
But the terms and conditions on the promotion page actually say: “Only Eligible Nights at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide, participating Mr & Mrs Smith hotels, the Venetian Resort, and Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt properties” — the “participating Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide” means this promotion applies to most properties, not just these limited brands. (Big difference!)
@Keith S – seemed clear to me when writing it that this was on top of Hyatt properties, but I had added this since it obviously wasn’t!
Hyatt has become the ultimate crap turd company like the others
I never in a gazillion years thought they would become as uncaring with customer service and
follow ups with their customers
Then they increase premium rewards 67% and throw 2000 points at you like they are Marriott after your second stay.Have some real words for them but after decades of loyalty I have severely reduced my need for them
Who knew the cruddy ihg could be more appealing with 4th night free.
Added to that 3rd party sites offering way more miles and points.