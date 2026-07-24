ICE Arrests Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant At Airport — He May Have Overstayed But Still Been Legal To Work

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant, Lorenzo Thompson, was taken into custody by ICE at the Nashville airport on July 14, 2026 after getting off of a flight. Immigration officials say he entered the U.S. in 2021, was authorized to stay for six months, but overstayed – he cooperated while being taken into custody and remains detained pending immigration removal proceedings.
There’s a GoFundMe for him that tells his side of the story – that he fled life-threatening abuse in Jamaica, has a pending asylum application, holds valid employment authorization, has no criminal record, and had been working lawfully as a flight attendant.
Lorenzo came to the United States legally from Jamaica in 2021, seeking safety from life-threatening abuse. Since arriving, he has worked tirelessly to build a stable life, following every legal step toward citizenship. He has no criminal record. No parking tickets. He holds a valid work visa, has a pending asylum case, and is a dedicated Flight Attendant for a beloved airline.
Despite his documented status and commitment to doing things the right way, Lorenzo was unexpectedly detained by ICE on July 14th after returning back to base from a work trip. This has put his career, stability, and future in jeopardy.
Credit: GoFundMe
This story is causing a lot of confusion. It is being framed in some discussions as Southwest Airlines employing an illegal immigration as a flight attendant. That actually does not appear to be the case. Bear with me.
I spent years managing immigration cases at work. It can actually be true that he overstayed her permission to be in the U.S. and also that he held valid work authorization. Immigration law is complicated!
Reporting says that he had a “valid work visa” but that’s almost certainly an Employment Authorization Document. Federal regulations allow someone with a pending asylum application to receive employment authorization. That’s not an immigrant visa. All three of the following can be true simultaneously:
- Thompson overstayed his original authorized admission.
- He later filed an asylum application and obtained permission to work.
- ICE can place him in detention for removal proceedings while an immigration judge decides removability and any application for protection.
Southwest absolutely requires work authorization before employing a flight attendant. A valid asylum applicant Employment Authorization Document works.
He reportedly fled “life-threatening abuse” but we don’t know how supportable his asylum claim is since we don’t know who threatened or abused him, when this occurred, whether Jamaican authorities were unable to unwilling to protect him, or what asylym ground is being claimed (race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group).
It’s claimed that he’d followed “every legal step toward citizenship”” but until asylum is granted, he’s asking for protection from removal and not yet seeking citizenship. His lack of criminal record is not a defense to an overstay allegation, either.
What we know for certain at this point is that ICE detained a Southwest flight attendant for an alleged 2021 overstay even though he apparently had federal permission to work and says he has a pending asylum claim. As of this writing over $38,000 has been raised for this Southwest Airlines flight attendant.
Comments
Gary,
This is more of IVE chasing low hanging fruit to make numbers rather than doing any investigative law enforcement.
GoFundMe is problematic: I’m not here to dispute Thompson ‘s claim, but I’ve spotted a couple of misrepresentations, where I knew there were more to their stories.
I’ve tried to flag those to gfm, but it seemed it was only possible to request a refund: there was nothing we can do if we didn’t donate.
Finally a rational and fact based post about immigration. Man does NOT have a work visa. Deliberately conflate them to get sympathy.
EAD doesn’t give you legal status. You can be illegal entry with given EAD. Most people misunderstand that EAD is not a proof of illegal status.
So, not going after “the worst of the worst” after all? Huh. It’s almost as if that was a lie. Sorry, an alternative fact.
Sure seems like the culmination of over a decade of dehumanizing rhetoric and scapegoating of immigrants. From the very start, June 16, 2015 – “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” ; January 11, 2018 – “Sh*thole countries”; May 16, 2018 – “These aren’t people. These are animals.”; June 19, 2018 – “Infest our country” ; December 16, 2023 – “Poisoning the blood of our country”; April 2, 2024 – “No, they’re not humans, they’re animals.”; September 10, 2024 – “They’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats… they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”; October 7, 2024 – “A lot of bad genes in our country” ; December 9, 2025 – “Hellholes… filthy, dirty, disgusting.” And additional context doesn’t make a single one of those any better. The hate has been omnipresent the entire time.
Hurting these people hasn’t helped you or I in any way; it’s actually made us worse, because we’ve lost our core values and humanity along the way as a society. We were and are supposed to be better than this. As I’ve said before on here, bipartisan comprehensive immigration reforms are sorely needed. There was no good reason the attempts in 2014 or 2024 should not have happened. Best time to ‘fix’ this is now.
“Immigration law is complicated!”
Especially in the United States (doesn’t have to be, Congress!), and especially in the United States when the administration in charge of enforcement does not even pretend to care about following it.
This is someone who we need in this country. He benefits society and causes no harm. Ridiculous xenophobia hurts not just this man but all of us.
All illegals routinely file asylum applications as a matter of course. Few of these are granted because the applicant rarely qualifies as persecuted class. So having a pending asylum application doesn’t mean anything.
And no, fleeing “life-threatening abuse” doesn’t qualify someone as an asyleee. If the abuse is because of domestic issues, that does not qualify, as the persecuted classes must be based on “race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.”
I am from a family of immigrants. My mother followed the rules. My father followed the rules (separately). My wife followed the rules. My daughter-in-law followed the rules. My sister-in-law followed the rules. My brother-in-law followed the rules.
At work, I’ve helped well over a dozen immigrants enter the US legally by following the rules.
It’s an insult to everyone who wants to come here and does so by following the rules — which can take work, commitment, and years — to conflate them with those who come here and don’t follow the rules.
I support immigration. Follow the damn rules.
Our immigration system encourages people to enter illegally or overstay and to make false asylum claims. In their position you or I would do it too.
We need to design a system which does not reward or encouraging breaking the law and lying to our government as the first steps in the process. A system which does not provide billions of cash to traffickers. No other country on Earth has such a perverse immigration system. It’s indefensible.