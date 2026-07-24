ICE Arrests Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant At Airport — He May Have Overstayed But Still Been Legal To Work

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant, Lorenzo Thompson, was taken into custody by ICE at the Nashville airport on July 14, 2026 after getting off of a flight. Immigration officials say he entered the U.S. in 2021, was authorized to stay for six months, but overstayed – he cooperated while being taken into custody and remains detained pending immigration removal proceedings.

There’s a GoFundMe for him that tells his side of the story – that he fled life-threatening abuse in Jamaica, has a pending asylum application, holds valid employment authorization, has no criminal record, and had been working lawfully as a flight attendant.

Lorenzo came to the United States legally from Jamaica in 2021, seeking safety from life-threatening abuse. Since arriving, he has worked tirelessly to build a stable life, following every legal step toward citizenship. He has no criminal record. No parking tickets. He holds a valid work visa, has a pending asylum case, and is a dedicated Flight Attendant for a beloved airline. Despite his documented status and commitment to doing things the right way, Lorenzo was unexpectedly detained by ICE on July 14th after returning back to base from a work trip. This has put his career, stability, and future in jeopardy.



Credit: GoFundMe

This story is causing a lot of confusion. It is being framed in some discussions as Southwest Airlines employing an illegal immigration as a flight attendant. That actually does not appear to be the case. Bear with me.

I spent years managing immigration cases at work. It can actually be true that he overstayed her permission to be in the U.S. and also that he held valid work authorization. Immigration law is complicated!

Reporting says that he had a “valid work visa” but that’s almost certainly an Employment Authorization Document. Federal regulations allow someone with a pending asylum application to receive employment authorization. That’s not an immigrant visa. All three of the following can be true simultaneously:

Thompson overstayed his original authorized admission.



He later filed an asylum application and obtained permission to work.



ICE can place him in detention for removal proceedings while an immigration judge decides removability and any application for protection.

Southwest absolutely requires work authorization before employing a flight attendant. A valid asylum applicant Employment Authorization Document works.

He reportedly fled “life-threatening abuse” but we don’t know how supportable his asylum claim is since we don’t know who threatened or abused him, when this occurred, whether Jamaican authorities were unable to unwilling to protect him, or what asylym ground is being claimed (race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group).

It’s claimed that he’d followed “every legal step toward citizenship”” but until asylum is granted, he’s asking for protection from removal and not yet seeking citizenship. His lack of criminal record is not a defense to an overstay allegation, either.

What we know for certain at this point is that ICE detained a Southwest flight attendant for an alleged 2021 overstay even though he apparently had federal permission to work and says he has a pending asylum claim. As of this writing over $38,000 has been raised for this Southwest Airlines flight attendant.

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