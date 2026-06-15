If You’ve Never Missed A Flight, You’re Wasting Time In Airports. Here’s When To Build In A Buffer

I often say that if you’ve never missed a flight, you’re spending too much time in airports. That’s an idea usually attributed to Nobel laureate George Stigler. You shouldn’t usually show up hours in advance. That’s wasting a lot of time in your life that you could be doing something more valuable.

The thing is, though, that sometimes you should build in that buffer. You should show up early to avoid edge cases where the terminal is just busy, there’s no parking on peak travel days, and security gets backed up.

And you should give yourself longer connections, and fly earlier than you normally need to in order to build in the option for back up flights to get you where you’re going in case your flight is disrupted by weather or goes mechanical (knowing that many of those flights will already be full), in order to have options to make it where you’re going in time.

The point is that the optimal time to fly depends on the trip. Here are a couple of cases where you should build in plenty of buffer:

You’re a lawyer scheduled to make an argument in front of an appeals court (or the U.S. Supreme Court)



You’re flying to the NBA championship game and you care desperately to see it.

Once was on a flight that landed at DCA. We were running about an hour late. Lawyer on the plane was frantic to get off. He had an appellate argument to the DC Circuit. That afternoon. Who does that? https://t.co/jyKayLYWXr — Christian Stegmaier (@cstegmaier) June 13, 2026

When your flight was supposed to leave from LGA at 12:30, then got delayed to 2:30, and now delayed to 4. Which means not getting to San Antonio in time. Thanks @AmericanAir A flight full of Knicks fans and you just messed us all up. pic.twitter.com/5zavzM1GVd — EverythingKnicks (@EverythinKnicks) June 13, 2026

You have to ask yourself, how important is this trip? How much does it matter if I miss the opening of what I’m going to see? There are times you might travel and say ‘well, if my flight delays and I don’t make this, I’ll just go home.’ The trip was worth making, but not life or death. And there are times where deep down it just matters and in those cases incurring the extra cost is worthwhile insurance.

How much insurance you buy depends on how much you value what you’re insuring (and the cost to you of losing out on it)! And the cost of that insurance also factors into how you should make the decision.

Is traveling the day before, or going to the airport early, time away from something important?



How much of a deadweight loss is that time – for instance can you make your time arriving early at your destination valuable or enjoyable, or are you just sitting and waiting?

If you’re missing important time with your family then the insurance is costly. If you’re doing something you value in the airport and at your destination with that extra time the insurance isn’t all cost.

Maybe have dinner with friends, arrange a work meeting or visit a museum? Are you able to enjoy the time at the airport, having a nice cheese tasting at the Capital One lounge at New York JFK? Or plug in and work rather than just sit at the gate – so it doesn’t much matter whether you’re working at home, the office, or the airport?

So yes, if you’ve never missed a flight, you’re probably spending too much time in airports. But if you miss the one flight that mattered most, you didn’t save time you mispriced risk.

The smart traveler doesn’t always arrive early. The smart traveler knows when early is cheap insurance, and when it’s deadweight loss.