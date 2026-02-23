‘I’m Bonvoy Platinum!’—Marriott Elite Demands Late Checkout At Mexican Resort Amid Cartel Violence

Retaliation by Mexican cartels for the killing of cartel boss El Mencho shut down airports and cancelled flights in Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo and Guadalajara. The Mexican military carried out the action with the help of U.S. intelligence and maybe even more than that. U.S. tourists were stranded.
Stuck in place, and even advised by the U.S. government, to stay on-property at hotels people weren’t anxious to check out of their rooms. So one Marriott elite member complained that the Westin Puerto Vallarta wasn’t accommodating 4 p.m. late check-out.
incredible things are happening on the Marriott subreddit pic.twitter.com/S2euSKu4TL
— sam (@sam_d_1995) February 22, 2026
This Marriott elite feels like:
- The collapse of inbound tourism means far fewer same-day arrivals, and less pressure to turn rooms. There should be no problem accommodating 4 p.m. late check-out which is a benefit ‘if available’ at this resort. It should be available!
- Subject to availability isn’t supposed to mean subject to the whim and discretion of the hotel (even though that’s what it means any time a benefit is not guaranteed).
BREAKING: Massive black smoke choking the sky over Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Enormous dark plumes rising from what appears to be the Costco completely ablaze amid CJNG cartel retaliation after "El Mencho" (Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes) killed in military op! pic.twitter.com/N7auanQWOf
— Shane (@shaneintheworld) February 22, 2026
BREAKING: CJNG cartel has mobilized their elite armed wing "Los Deltas" named after US Delta Force — against the Mexican government
This is in full retaliation mode after "El Mencho" (Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes) killed in military op today!
Videos show heavily armed "Los… pic.twitter.com/oryXCJYnB3
— Shane (@shaneintheworld) February 22, 2026
This hotel is actually providing some accommodation, and they’re a resort, so it seems like they’re doing more the minimum already. And my question about the basic narrative of ‘nobody is checking in so late check-out must be available’ is what does staffing look like at the property, are housekeepers making it into work given cars set on fire as roadblocks? With diminished housekeeping capacity, late check-out might actually be stressed.
The internet is roasting the poster, though, juxtaposing loyalty status vs. cartel violence. Even from an elite status perspective, cartel retaliation for a joint Mexican-U.S. military operation surely qualifies as a force majeure event. Don’t expect your status in a mass market program like Bonvoy to save you when the cartel comes.
That said, regardless of status, you’d want a hotel to work to ensure the safety of all guests. See, for instance, Hôtel des Mille Collines in Kigali where 1,268 people took refuge during the 1994 Rwandan genocide under the direction of property manager Paul Rusesabagina. I suppose you could just ignore check-out, “what are they going to do, call the cops?”
Some of the most striking quotes from the commentariat:
“Platinum elite won’t save u from imminent danger. Titanium will tho”
“Marriott: I am sorry, but unrestricted cartel violence outside our property is not a valid reason to stay past check-out time.”
“I’m imagining them screaming ‘I’m platinum elite!’ … when Carlos and Mateo start popping off rounds in the lobby.”
“I don’t think you grasp the fact that a Platinum Elite is speaking…”
“Also works well with the cartels I hear. Tell them you’re titanium!”
“Platinum Elite with Marriott??? Wow that’s like going to Subway enough times to get a free sandwich”
“The building next door is on fire and the pool is closed. How many points should I ask for?”
Here’s what Marriott Bonvoy terms actually say for Platinum members and above:
- “Platinum Elite Members and above may check out as late as 4 p.m. local time…”
- “This benefit is guaranteed… except at resort and convention hotels… where it is based upon availability.”
- Some brands (e.g., Marriott Vacation Club / Sheraton Vacation Club / Westin Vacation Club / Ritz-Carlton Reserve, etc.) are excluded.
The original post on Reddit was deleted. There’s a follow up post to roast him. I’ve stayed at this property and got food poisoning there. It was… rough.
Comments
As a Lifetime Titanium, if I was in his position I’d want a late check out too. Hell, as a guest with no level of status, I’d want a late check out.
There has to be some level of accommodation. The hospitality industry has a responsibility for the safety of their guests. Maybe a guest doesn’t have to stay in their room but a common sense compromise of stay on resort grounds until it’s safe to leave would be a reasonable expectation.
Actually, the customer is right here.
This Westin has converted to being a Westin All-Inclusive. All-Inclusive properties are governed by the little-known supplemental terms and conditions. Late check-out is 4 pm for platinums and higher at all-inclusive properties. As every all-inclusive property is a resort, there is no resort exemption.
See here: https://www.marriott.com/loyalty/terms/supplemental-terms/All-Inclusive.mi
Maybe it’s just me but if I was in a country in which the gangs and cartels had taken over and there was violence everywhere I’d get out of that country asap and in the interim the safest place possible, maybe like an airport. But that’s just me. I already see people online claiming there’s nothing to see here. Perfectly acceptable to travel to Mexico. You’re racist if you think differently.
It didn’t take the death of el munchkin muncho whatever to know it’s a no go for me dog
I’ll stick with Hawaii thank you
Friends have been begging me to go for years even after getting violently sick there
“But I’m a Hilton Diamond…” meme.
The same people causing the violence in Mexico are the very same kind of people that ICE is trying to deport.
In the meantime, my Canadian and Asian friends are having a good time at the same location lol…I thought we Americans are tougher than everyone….would be nice to see ICE vs Los Deltas lol
@FNT Delta Diamond – the property won’t become all-inclusive until May, I believe.
Youre a hack Gary, this aritcle was clearly mostly written by Ai
As a LT Tit, I’m with him all the way. For 15 years I went far out of my way to stay at Marriotts even inconvenient (for example, Townplace suites that look like college dorms) to get to 100 night yearly. This is owed back to the guest.
Most local properties try to weasel out of every “benefit” Marriott promises and the begging act continues and is getting worse & worse as the years pass. Invoke it every time even if you don’t need it.
@Mike Rotch – this article was not written by AI