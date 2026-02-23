‘I’m Bonvoy Platinum!’—Marriott Elite Demands Late Checkout At Mexican Resort Amid Cartel Violence

Retaliation by Mexican cartels for the killing of cartel boss El Mencho shut down airports and cancelled flights in Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo and Guadalajara. The Mexican military carried out the action with the help of U.S. intelligence and maybe even more than that. U.S. tourists were stranded.

Stuck in place, and even advised by the U.S. government, to stay on-property at hotels people weren’t anxious to check out of their rooms. So one Marriott elite member complained that the Westin Puerto Vallarta wasn’t accommodating 4 p.m. late check-out.

incredible things are happening on the Marriott subreddit pic.twitter.com/S2euSKu4TL — sam (@sam_d_1995) February 22, 2026

The collapse of inbound tourism means far fewer same-day arrivals, and less pressure to turn rooms. There should be no problem accommodating 4 p.m. late check-out which is a benefit ‘if available’ at this resort. It should be available!

Subject to availability isn’t supposed to mean subject to the whim and discretion of the hotel (even though that’s what it means any time a benefit is not guaranteed).

BREAKING: Massive black smoke choking the sky over Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Enormous dark plumes rising from what appears to be the Costco completely ablaze amid CJNG cartel retaliation after "El Mencho" (Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes) killed in military op! pic.twitter.com/N7auanQWOf — Shane (@shaneintheworld) February 22, 2026

BREAKING: CJNG cartel has mobilized their elite armed wing "Los Deltas" named after US Delta Force — against the Mexican government This is in full retaliation mode after "El Mencho" (Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes) killed in military op today! Videos show heavily armed "Los… pic.twitter.com/oryXCJYnB3 — Shane (@shaneintheworld) February 22, 2026

This hotel is actually providing some accommodation, and they’re a resort, so it seems like they’re doing more the minimum already. And my question about the basic narrative of ‘nobody is checking in so late check-out must be available’ is what does staffing look like at the property, are housekeepers making it into work given cars set on fire as roadblocks? With diminished housekeeping capacity, late check-out might actually be stressed.

The internet is roasting the poster, though, juxtaposing loyalty status vs. cartel violence. Even from an elite status perspective, cartel retaliation for a joint Mexican-U.S. military operation surely qualifies as a force majeure event. Don’t expect your status in a mass market program like Bonvoy to save you when the cartel comes.

That said, regardless of status, you’d want a hotel to work to ensure the safety of all guests. See, for instance, Hôtel des Mille Collines in Kigali where 1,268 people took refuge during the 1994 Rwandan genocide under the direction of property manager Paul Rusesabagina. I suppose you could just ignore check-out, “what are they going to do, call the cops?”

“Platinum elite won’t save u from imminent danger. Titanium will tho” “Marriott: I am sorry, but unrestricted cartel violence outside our property is not a valid reason to stay past check-out time.” “I’m imagining them screaming ‘I’m platinum elite!’ … when Carlos and Mateo start popping off rounds in the lobby.” “I don’t think you grasp the fact that a Platinum Elite is speaking…” “Also works well with the cartels I hear. Tell them you’re titanium!” “Platinum Elite with Marriott??? Wow that’s like going to Subway enough times to get a free sandwich” “The building next door is on fire and the pool is closed. How many points should I ask for?”

Here’s what Marriott Bonvoy terms actually say for Platinum members and above:



“Platinum Elite Members and above may check out as late as 4 p.m. local time…”



“This benefit is guaranteed… except at resort and convention hotels… where it is based upon availability.”



Some brands (e.g., Marriott Vacation Club / Sheraton Vacation Club / Westin Vacation Club / Ritz-Carlton Reserve, etc.) are excluded.

The original post on Reddit was deleted. There’s a follow up post to roast him. I’ve stayed at this property and got food poisoning there. It was… rough.