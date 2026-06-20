I’m Giving Away Tickets To Give A Mile’s Austin Wine And Barbecue Fundraiser, Are You In?

Regular readers know that I support Give a Mile, a non-profit that uses frequent flyer miles to connect people in urgent need at the end of life.

They’re holding a live fundraising event in Austin in September. It’s a wine tasting and barbecue evening, and the barbecue promises to be very good – featuring pitmaster Tom Micklethwait who’s one of the best. And I’d like to give away (5) tickets to readers.

Serious inquiries only, please. Just email me at gary-at-viewfromthewing.com. I need your name and email address to get you registered.

You need to be able to commit to Friday, September 25, 2026 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM in Austin.

It’s your responsibility to get to Austin, I’m sponsoring the tickets but not airfare or lodging. So you may live in the area broadly or be planning a trip here already.

Obviously I can’t enforce that you show up. I’m trusting that you will – if you claim a ticket that means it’s not going to someone else that would.

These are (normally) $150 tickets for an event at The Austin Winery (440 E St Elmo Rd A1, Austin, Texas).

Give a Mile’s current fundraising campaign ends June 21. They’re trying to raise one million miles to book award tickets for people to reach their dying loved ones. There’s more demand to connect people in the last moments of their life, where a plane ticket is the barrier, than Give a Mile has miles to do it. So please consider donating some of your United miles.