I’m Paying $0 For A Chauffeur To Meet My Family At Baggage Claim And Skip The Airport Uber Lot

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, Capital One, and others. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all offers that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.

I’m flying home with my wife and kids – haven’t been in Austin in weeks – and the last thing I want to do is schlepp them and bags through the parking garage out to the Uber pick up lot. I’d much rather have a car pick us up. Austin reserves parking directly outside the terminal for licensed car services with a special permit. That makes it especially expensive.

Fortunately I remembered there’s a new Blacklane – GHA Discovery partnership. That partnership even lets you earn GHA Discovery status without staying a single night. For this trip, though, what mattered is that they offer Blacklane discounts and credit vouchers.

And these will stack with statement credits for Blacklane rides from Citi Strata EliteSM Card (See rates and fees.). The card offers a $200 credit each year with Blacklane – $100 January – June and $100 July – December. No registration is required, just pay for Blacklane trips with the card and the statement credits trigger automatically. And since it’s based on charges to the card, it stacks with other discounts and promotions.

I’m actually out of pocket $0 for the airport pickup, with a driver meeting us at baggage claim and taking us right outside to the curb for our ride home. That’s great with kids and bags!

GHA Discovery is my second favorite hotel loyalty program. See for instance my DC stays, Venice stay, and Kempinski Cancun. They won Hotel Program of the Year and Best Elite Program for the Middle East and Asia Pacific and Up and Coming Program of the Year for Europe and Africa in the 2026 Freddie Awards.

They currently are offering an easy paid status match for their top tier Titanium and also for their Platinum status, and matched status lasts through the end of 2027. It costs $100 (Platinum) or $150 (Titanium) but you get half of that back in ‘Discovery Dollars’ which you can use to pay for a stay, food and beverage, etc. so it can easily pay for itself after a single stay.

Topics on this page +7 more