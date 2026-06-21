Insider Leak Says Delta’s Boeing 717 Retirements Are Starting — And A New Airbus Or Boeing Order Could Be Next

Aviation watchdog JonNYC confirms a rumor posted to Airliners.net that Delta is going to be retiring some Boeing 717s. Basically, as these six planes come up for their ‘heavy checks’ the airline has decided not to spend the money on the aircraft.

I believe those ships correspond to N943AT – N948AT — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 21, 2026

Delta has 80 Boeing 717s with an average age of 24.5 years. They feature:



110 seats: 12 First, 25 Comfort+, 73 Main Cabin and 2–3 seating in economy



No seatback entertainment, only some have wifi (transition from old Gogo air to ground to Hughes)

These planes largely came from Southwest Airlines which inherited them when it acquired AirTran. They agreed to lease all 88 at the time to Delta, with the first converted aircraft reaching Delta in 2013. Southwest agreed to pay the majority of the costs to reconfigure the interiors, repaint the planes, and do maintenance checks before delivery recording a $140 million charge (though Boeing may have picked up $40 million of it).

Delta later added some 717s from Blue1. Currently, 717s are flown by Delta and 19 by Alaska Airlines (Hawaiian). QantasLink retired its final 717 in December 2024, replacing its fleet of 20 with Airbus A220s.

The challenge with these aircraft isn’t age as such. Delta operates many older planes than this! But it hasn’t been produced in 20 years, only 156 were ever built, and it had an exclusive engine (Rolls-Royce BR715, Delta TechOps has its own BR715 engine capability). There’s a limited parts, overhaul and vendor ecosystem and newer planes are much better on fuel consumption and range.

Heavy checks are divided into “C” and “D” checks based on time, hours, flight cycles, structural sampling and airworthiness directives and service bulletins. An AirTran 717 C-check interval runs usually around 4,500 flight hours or 18 months, with an average visit of about three days when the aircraft were relatively young. Aging aircraft will have different intervals.

A major structural check for aging aircraft is going to be more along the lines of six to twelve years, though I’m not familiar with Delta’s specific program for the 717 but would cost several million dollars per aircraft for non-routine structural work, corrosion, landing gear, engines and cabin work. But the real cost is work identified as needed during the check itself. And these are planes worth very little on the resale market.

A fully depreciated 717 can be extremely cheap until its next heavy maintenance, but investing heavily for another maintenance cycle may be too costly to make sense. I do wonder whether Delta retirements could help Alaska Airlines extend the life of their 717 fleet with used engine and other parts availability, since they’re reportedly looking at replacing those planes with 737-800s – which gives them fleet commonality but means more capacity on each plane; likely fewer frequencies; and therefore giving up an advantage over Southwest Airlines in the intra-island market where these operate.

This was originally posted here but a user with some credibility that apparently shared this item that turns out to be true, so it’s notable that they also write that “on the heels of that, possibly an order of smaller narrowbody gauge either 320 or Max 8s.”

Delta’s currently has 258 firm commitments in its order book

62 Airbus A220-300s (717/A319 replacement, upgauge regional jets, growth)

96 Airbus A321neos and 36 options (older narrowbody replacement)

100 Boeing 737 MAX 10s and 30 options (replacement and growth)

With an average age of 29.3 years for Delta’s Airbus A320s and an A319 fleet just as old as the 717s (although these planes may fly longer than the 717s), these fleets along with older 737-800s are as important as the 717 to decisions around an Airbus A320neo or 737 MAX 8 order.

Either aircraft would fill the middle between Delta’s 130-seat A220-300 and its much larger A321neo/MAX 10 fleets. It would be more naturally aimed at replacing A320ceos and 737-800s than at replacing 110-seat 717s directly.

Replacing 717s would probably mean some larger A220-300s, some reassignment of comparable A220-100s and Airbus A319s, and fewer frequencies in some markets.

Ultimately, the 717 was a good aircraft with poor commercial timing. It was the McDonnell Douglas MD-95, the final development of the DC-9 family. Boeing inherited it in the McDonnell Douglas merger and renamed it the 717. It shared little operational commonality with the 737 family and so was an orphan program within Boeing. It lacked pilot training and maintenance commonality with other planes in the market, had limited range, and it was a terrible time to sell planes around 2002.

I would assume that retiring Boeing 717s as they approach heavy maintenance could actually put off the immediate need for an aircraft order since they’ll be able to part out these planes to extend the life of the remaining fleet. It seems like progress on Hughes wifi installs will be a tell here. I’d expect tails with the new system to stay around longer, unless Delta simply made a poor decision there that they’re doing a 180 on.