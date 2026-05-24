JetBlue CEO Plays Seat Bingo On Fort Lauderdale Flight — Middle Seats Win Free Tickets

JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty was spotted onboard a flight from Boston to Fort Lauderdale doing “Seat Bingo,” giving away free tickets. The video is going viral, but best I can tell it’s recycled, though I did not see it the first time around in March of last year.

Three passengers won: seats 21D, 16E, and 10E. Two were in E middle seats, so Geraghty jokes “the middles have it today.”

Before initial descent, I’ll come back up here. We’ll play something called Seat Bingo, and three lucky customers will win a free ticket on JetBlue. So sit back, relax, enjoy the JetBlue experience down in Fort Lauderdale, and thanks again for flying.

Okay, so we’re going to do our free-ticket giveaway. We do something up here called Seat Bingo. I have a random number picker, and I’m going to pick a letter and a number. Whoever is in that seat — so if I pick A and 25, 25A would be the winner — that person’s going to win a free ticket on JetBlue, anywhere we go. A couple quick rules. If you’re flying non-revenue — so if you’re another airline crew member or one of ours — you’re not eligible, sorry. And if you switched seats with somebody, it’s the person seated in the seat — so not the boarding pass, but whoever’s in that seat — who would win. We’re not going to have any boarding-pass battles at 30,000 feet.

She’s actually done this on other flights, too. In December 2024 flying New York LaGuardia to Orlando three passengers won free tickets, and she joked about a last-row middle seat being “the most desirable seat on the aircraft” because it was “right in front of the bathroom.”

And it’s kind of a JetBlue thing. Previous CEO Robin Hayes was reported doing similar contests giving away free tickets via seat bingo, returning to his economy seat, and helping collect trash. And there’s even a suggestion that former CEO Dave Barger did this as well.

JetBlue is still pretty good in the air, a bit of a mess on the ground, and this doesn’t fix what ails the airline but I still like it quite a lot. So I’m glad that this video is making the rounds again, since I missed it the first time. But whenever I see something going viral I can’t trust my memory alone for whether it’s truly ‘new’.