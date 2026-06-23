JetBlue Pilot Sends ACARS Message: Passenger “Snuck Dog Onboard” — Then The Dog Made A Mess

JetBlue flight 1368 from West Palm Beach to Westchester, New York messaged ahead for assistance on arrival after the passenger in seat 16D’s dog defecated in the cabin. They had “snuck” it on the aircraft, and when crew discovered it they were described as “not cooperating.” The incident was described on social media as a “ruff day” for JetBlue.

A dog on board needs to be registered either as a pet in cabin – there is a fee, size limitations, and the dog must remain in a carrier under the seat – or as a service animal. Officially, ’emotional suppot pets’ are no longer allowed but classifying one as a service animal simply requires completing attestation paperwork so people do it all the time.

However it’s often the case that the same people likely to bring an emotional support pet on board are the people least likely to have sufficient executive function to complete the paperwork. On so they just bring the pet on the plane – leading to incidents like this, even aside from pottying in the cabin.

Pilots sent the following message via ACARS:



PLZ ADVISE OPS HPN, SEAT 16B, SNUCK DOG

ONBOARD, IS NOT COOPERATING, DOG POOPED

ON PLANE

The flight had been scheduled to depart West Palm Beach at 6:38 a.m. and arrive in Westchester at 9:29 a.m. It actually pushed back four minutes early and arrived thirteen minutes early, so the incident didn’t delay the flight.

The aircraft then operated JetBlue flight 2695 from Westchester to Orlando on time an hour later, so with full deplaning and boarding of the next set of passengers whatever cleaning they decided to do was not very extensive.

In contrast, Delta discovered a dog on a flight from New York to Austin I was on. We had taxied out but hadn’t taken off yet, so they returned to the gate – and the owner was allowed to fill out paperwork claiming it was a service animal rather than being removed from the aircraft. We had to top off fuel because of the event, and while she handled the paperwork, we wound up running into a shift change and two hour wait. She spent the flight with the dog on her lap petting and cuddling it.

When the dog’s owner speaks to them in baby talk, rests it on pillows, and makes it part of a photo shoot in the aircraft window you know that it is a fake service animal. Sadly, this wasn’t even the first onboard dog defecation incident this month.

One passenger took revenge on a customer who let their dog potty in the terminal, while an American Airlines manager made a customer clean theirs up. Also, this happened and this and also this, this, this, this and this.