JetBlue Pilot Sends ACARS Message: Passenger “Snuck Dog Onboard” — Then The Dog Made A Mess

JetBlue flight 1368 from West Palm Beach to Westchester, New York messaged ahead for assistance on arrival after the passenger in seat 16D’s dog defecated in the cabin. They had “snuck” it on the aircraft, and when crew discovered it they were described as “not cooperating.” The incident was described on social media as a “ruff day” for JetBlue.
A dog on board needs to be registered either as a pet in cabin – there is a fee, size limitations, and the dog must remain in a carrier under the seat – or as a service animal. Officially, ’emotional suppot pets’ are no longer allowed but classifying one as a service animal simply requires completing attestation paperwork so people do it all the time.
However it’s often the case that the same people likely to bring an emotional support pet on board are the people least likely to have sufficient executive function to complete the paperwork. On so they just bring the pet on the plane – leading to incidents like this, even aside from pottying in the cabin.
Pilots sent the following message via ACARS:
PLZ ADVISE OPS HPN, SEAT 16B, SNUCK DOG
ONBOARD, IS NOT COOPERATING, DOG POOPED
ON PLANE
— Steve (@Dirt_Diver_24_7) June 23, 2026
The flight had been scheduled to depart West Palm Beach at 6:38 a.m. and arrive in Westchester at 9:29 a.m. It actually pushed back four minutes early and arrived thirteen minutes early, so the incident didn’t delay the flight.
The aircraft then operated JetBlue flight 2695 from Westchester to Orlando on time an hour later, so with full deplaning and boarding of the next set of passengers whatever cleaning they decided to do was not very extensive.
In contrast, Delta discovered a dog on a flight from New York to Austin I was on. We had taxied out but hadn’t taken off yet, so they returned to the gate – and the owner was allowed to fill out paperwork claiming it was a service animal rather than being removed from the aircraft. We had to top off fuel because of the event, and while she handled the paperwork, we wound up running into a shift change and two hour wait. She spent the flight with the dog on her lap petting and cuddling it.
When the dog’s owner speaks to them in baby talk, rests it on pillows, and makes it part of a photo shoot in the aircraft window you know that it is a fake service animal. Sadly, this wasn’t even the first onboard dog defecation incident this month.
One passenger took revenge on a customer who let their dog potty in the terminal, while an American Airlines manager made a customer clean theirs up. Also, this happened and this and also this, this, this, this and this.
Comments
Woah, that was a quick turnaround, even with the mess.
Now, imagine if this were a Delta flight… Tim would be like… “Gary, you sure love a headline, but you don’t understand network operations. Let’s look at facts. Delta’s cross-functional team had a sanitation crew at the gate before the wheels even touched the tarmac. Stick to DOT metrics before your next hit-piece. Load factor. Yield. RASM/CASM.”
@1990 Do you do anything in your life other than gatekeep and ruin the comments section here?
I have no idea why Gary lets you stay, your constant clicks can’t be worth the disengagement that you cause with normal users. I for one visit maybe 10% of what I did previously, mostly because of your obnoxious takeover of the comments. It’s incredible that you think that anyone cares about your inane opinions on every single news item. Touch grass.
@Coolio — I touched grass, and it made me want to comment more. Uh oh. Engage or ignore. The answer to speech you don’t like is more speech.
I think service dogs are the best. Actually, all dogs are the best… It’s the owner who makes a bad dog and I feel sorry for both.
Jon