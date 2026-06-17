JetBlue Retreats From New York-Area Airports, Closing Newark And LaGuardia Crew And Maintenance Bases

Struggling JetBlue, whose founder warned could go bankrupt this year under a mountain of $9 billion in debt, is pulling back from two New York airports, as reported by aviation watchdog JonNYC.

The airline will close its flight attendant base at Newark, and its maintenance bases at Newark and New York LaGuardia. That’s clearly because they see themselves as having a smaller presence at each.

closing EWR Flight Attendant base and Tech Op Bases in EWR and LGA — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 17, 2026

JetBlue, which is based at New York JFK, has said they have a hard time making money at LaGuardia because the airport costs them $40 per passenger.

They were supposed to grow at Newark, though, in fact it’s a key linchpin of their partnership with United Airlines. United gets back into New York JFK starting next year with JetBlue’s slots for up to 7 daily roundtrips, and in exchange JetBlue gets 8 timing slots at Newark. Put another way,

JetBlue, which is based in New York, is scaling back New York (LaGuardia and Newark)



And doesn’t see some of the strategic upside they’d hoped for with their United partnership.

They were willing to give up JFK slots to get more Newark access. Newark meant greater connectivity with new partner United. And they’re just not going to make a play for Newark because it’s a money-loser for them.

Back before JetBlue established Newark as a flight attendant base, they were shuttling crew over from JFK.

Flight attendants regularly had to check in at their New York JFK crew base before taking a rideshare out to Newark. Their union blasted the airline over crews paying “over $100” to get from New York to New Jersey late at night and then sitting on floors in cramped Newark crew areas when the airport operations melted down. (The price of an Uber was picked up by the airline, which made it an odd thing for the union to focus on other than the lack of a base being costly at a time they were growing service from the airport.)

It appears that JetBlue is leaning heavily into Fort Lauderdale now, where Spirit Airlines used to be based and where they’re now the undisputed largest carrier, even adding premium cross-country flying from the airport as JonNYC notes.

United, which has been speculated to be interested in acquiring JetBlue, suggests that’s off the table, at least without a prepackaged bankruptcy that would shed debt.