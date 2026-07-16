JetBlue Will Offer Bonus Points For Borrowing Money To Buy Flights—At Interest Rates Up To 36% [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Up to 15% of people are financing their vacations when they buy from an airline site. JetBlue wants this number to increase. They will start offering bonus points for borrowing at checkout instead of paying off your flight right away. Interest rates can be as high as 36%.
Customers can already earn standard TrueBlue points on eligible financed bookings, but the deeper incentive isn’t live yet.
The plan, according to the partners, is to add bonus points tied specifically to booking through ClarityPay later this year.
- JetBlue seems to be betting it all on Fort Lauderdale, and continuing to retreat even from their home in New York:
That is to say:
BOS-AMS goes seasonal.
PVD-RSW will not return for the winter season (was seasonal)
Discontinued: JFK-Chigago, JFK-Nashville, JFK-Vero Beach
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) July 15, 2026
- Weekend at Bernie’s. Ironic.
Can we talk about the clearly deceased elderly black woman in the wheelchair that Bernie is callously walking by? This lack of care for the African American community is exactly why he lost the presidential primaries in 2016 and 2020. pic.twitter.com/78UnBYuc9w
— Nαтe Blαncнeтт (@NateBlanchett) July 14, 2026
- Remember the Southwest Airlines gift card fraud on eBay? Well, looks like there’s an interesting DoorDash fraud going on:
Apparently there isn’t an actual business at the address because the address was a vacant restaurant. The driver didn’t even leave their car, they marked it delivered and moved on and got paid for driving there. Overpriced fake items with unreal promos.
What’s the point of this? Fake restaurant that doesn’t exist, person ordering tells to you to mark as delivered
by
u/AnitaSmash in
UberEatsDrivers
- Pilot draws ‘I’m Bored’ in the sky
- Because of the Los Angeles wildfires, many people lost their homes. Some went to hotels. And government price gouging rules kicked in. Los Angeles County has gone after The Langham Huntington Pasadena for charging “more than 10% above its regular rates” which can run up “to $1,700 per night.” The people staying at The Langham is whom the government is worried about being overcharged. Ok, California.
- Chase is offering a 100% bonus on transfers to IHG One Rewards through July 30, and 70% from July 31 to August 31. That’s a terrible offer. It’s better than the standard 1:1 transfers, which you should never do. I value IHG points at less than half a cent apiece, and you can usually get around $0.006 apiece in hotel redemptions per point.
- The yen doesn’t go as far as it used to.
Hyatt Regency Tokyo just quoted me ¥1.67 TRILLION for a 4-night stay.
by
u/yusuke324 in
hyatt
Comments
Oof, do not ‘finance’ your vacations.
And, Gary, for you to bring up Weekend at Bernie’s (referring to Senator Sanders), but to ignore how a sitting Senator (Mitch McConnell) is likely already dead, but Republicans are (open secret) pretending he isn’t dead (“just spoke with him for 20 minutes”) in order to deny Thomas Massie a shot at the role, all of which should be prosecuted as a fraud on Kentucky and the American people. Calling it, expect an official announcement around August 4, once the ‘risk’ of a special election is avoided. What a farce!