JetBlue’s First Class Gets A Name And Earn 5-11 Times As Many Miles From AA Vacations

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News and notes from around the interweb:
- Has Sean Duffy’s controversial roadtrip miniseries been memory holed? It’s not out yet, before America 250, and it was promised to debut in June.
- AAdvantage Vacations is offering elevated mileage and status earning, so that total package earns in the AAdvantage progam like regular American Airlines airfare.
- Maine Senator Susan Collins’ re-election campaign ““Rocked by Lavish Travel Revelations” which is just to say that Senators live well aside from their relatively modest salaries, and at least she doesn’t have a Nazi tattoo. (HT: Paul H)
- We knew that JetBlue first class probably couldn’t actually get named ‘Junior Mint’ but it won’t be Mini Mint either, and instead Blue First.
- American Airlines CEO Robert Isom: ‘Try my nuts’
- Robinhood Gold Card was ok at 3% cash back, that’s good for cash back, but they’re adding 3% foreign transaction fees for new cardmembers. Robinhood is trash. Obviously Alaska Airlines Atmos Summit is better at 3x on all foreign transactions and when you’re earning at least 3x or 3.3x on Bilt Palladium Card (See rates and fees) that has them all beat anyway.
Comments
Have not used AA Vacations (I do love AA Hotels) but seems worth exploring more – especially because per T&Cs looks like you can get creative with who gets the miles/LPs. For instance if you add all AA numbers for a family of 4 the miles/LPs will be split among the 4 of you. But if you just put one AA number in, that person would receive all of the miles/LPs. So could be a useful tool for P1 to get all of the miles/LPs for a trip where kids would otherwise receive miles/LPs
I’m here to see people who call others “Nazis” all the time defend the guy with a Nazi tattoo.
And if you say he didn’t know it was a Nazi tattoo, I’m here for the people who say “believe all women” but call even progressive women liars if they say their candidate with the Nazi tattoo knew what it was.
And if you say it was a long time ago and people change, I’m here for those who say reported behavior in high school or decades ago is a big deal, unless you’re a Dem with a Nazi tattoo.
@thing 1
shots fired @1990
bring on the defense for Platner and his nazi tattoo, 1990!
@Peter
The T&Cs say exactly the opposite: For a 3 person package earning 9000 miles in total, where only 2 people have AAdvantage numbers, the two members would earn 3000 each and the third person gets nothing.
@Thing 1 – Please. Unless they came from Sterneckerbräu in Munich, the correct term is sparkling fascists.
Love Robinhood Gary. Glad to see they are protecting the 3% cash back. Its the best card for unbonused spend. But if you use it too much, they nerf you, which protects the 3% for lite users. Much more transparent than all the other coupon books and what not. The low credit limits also keep costs down for robinhood, but obviously that isn’t enough, so the nursing of ftf has hit. The transfer bonuses for new money to robinhood are unmatched. Plus now you can gamble on robinhood! Id like to see Fidelity or vanguard match that.