Korean-American Doctor Was Greeted With “Konnichiwa” As He Got Off A United Flight, And He Wants Answers

A Korean-American doctor deplaning a United Airlines flight says he was greeted with “Konnichiwa” by what he presumed was an employee of the carrier. That’s Japanese, not Korean, and reminds me of an episode of King of the Hill when Hank Hill meets his Laotian neighbor, Kahn Souphanousinphone.

Doctor Park confronted the man, who denied being an employee of United Airlines even though he was greeting deplaning passengers. He shared the story to Instagram, because he’s genuinely affected by this – despite his work to become a doctor he’s still made to feel less than, reduced to a racial stereotype (and the wrong one, at that).

And he wonders why – if this person wasn’t an employe – United let them standard there greeting passengers like that? And stood idly by as customers are being mocked?

United, for its part, can certainly review CCTV footage at the gate to determine who this was, and if this was an employee take appropriate action, and if it wasn’t coach gate agents better. There isn’t enough gate staffing these days to watch out for drunk passengers boarding planes, let alone strange, possibly sub-80 I.Q. customers behaving oddly. But they should work to make passengers feel safe and more comfortable when they travel.

Maybe the man is an employee, probably shouldn’t be, but Dr. Park is almost certainly going to have a more meaningful life. I wish Dr. Park would revel in his own success and contributions rather than being affected by such a small person. Or perhaps the man is simply not right in the head. That man probably deserves some sympathy, actually.

A rando at a United Airlines gate doesn’t take away from Dr. Park’s accomplishments. It doesn’t diminish his social status. To most of us, I imagine he’s much higher status than the man who ignorantly thought he was funny?

That isn’t to deny racism or various kinds of prejudice and hate. Growing up I never really knowigly experienced antisemitism, and somehow thought it was a thing of the past. Since October 7 I’ve gotten a surprising amount of hate e-mail, and this genuinely makes little sense to me. There are plenty of reasons to hate me that seem far more logical than because I’m Jewish? And yet the expected winner of the upcoming election for Colorado’s first congressional district, Democratic socialist Melat Kiros, refuses to say that the 2025 firebombing of a Jewish community rally in Boulder involved antisemitism, and blames Israel for the October 7 massacre by Hamas. So I feel him.

When Dr. Park says,

You think if you just achieve enough, work hard enough, become impressive enough that you’ll become exempt. That somehow you’ll outrun it, but you don’t. There’s no degree, no title, no amount of success that makes someone or system see you anything other than what they’ve already decided you are.

I get it. I also think it’s important not to value being conferred status by others, playing their game. Play you’re own. You’re already better at it than they are. They only have power when you give it to them, which is one of the great differences compared to earlier eras. What’s scary is when they try to take back that power, in Congress.

If anything, pity them their ignorance and need to use that as a salve for their own inadequacies – if they’re mentally capable to sufficient self-awareness to identify those.

(HT: Live and Let’s Fly)