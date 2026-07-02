Korean-American Doctor Was Greeted With “Konnichiwa” As He Got Off A United Flight, And He Wants Answers

A Korean-American doctor deplaning a United Airlines flight says he was greeted with “Konnichiwa” by what he presumed was an employee of the carrier. That’s Japanese, not Korean, and reminds me of an episode of King of the Hill when Hank Hill meets his Laotian neighbor, Kahn Souphanousinphone.
Doctor Park confronted the man, who denied being an employee of United Airlines even though he was greeting deplaning passengers. He shared the story to Instagram, because he’s genuinely affected by this – despite his work to become a doctor he’s still made to feel less than, reduced to a racial stereotype (and the wrong one, at that).
And he wonders why – if this person wasn’t an employe – United let them standard there greeting passengers like that? And stood idly by as customers are being mocked?
United, for its part, can certainly review CCTV footage at the gate to determine who this was, and if this was an employee take appropriate action, and if it wasn’t coach gate agents better. There isn’t enough gate staffing these days to watch out for drunk passengers boarding planes, let alone strange, possibly sub-80 I.Q. customers behaving oddly. But they should work to make passengers feel safe and more comfortable when they travel.
- Maybe the man is an employee, probably shouldn’t be, but Dr. Park is almost certainly going to have a more meaningful life. I wish Dr. Park would revel in his own success and contributions rather than being affected by such a small person. Or perhaps the man is simply not right in the head. That man probably deserves some sympathy, actually.
- A rando at a United Airlines gate doesn’t take away from Dr. Park’s accomplishments. It doesn’t diminish his social status. To most of us, I imagine he’s much higher status than the man who ignorantly thought he was funny?
- That isn’t to deny racism or various kinds of prejudice and hate. Growing up I never really knowigly experienced antisemitism, and somehow thought it was a thing of the past. Since October 7 I’ve gotten a surprising amount of hate e-mail, and this genuinely makes little sense to me. There are plenty of reasons to hate me that seem far more logical than because I’m Jewish?
And yet the expected winner of the upcoming election for Colorado’s first congressional district, Democratic socialist Melat Kiros, refuses to say that the 2025 firebombing of a Jewish community rally in Boulder involved antisemitism, and blames Israel for the October 7 massacre by Hamas. So I feel him.
When Dr. Park says,
You think if you just achieve enough, work hard enough, become impressive enough that you’ll become exempt. That somehow you’ll outrun it, but you don’t. There’s no degree, no title, no amount of success that makes someone or system see you anything other than what they’ve already decided you are.
I get it. I also think it’s important not to value being conferred status by others, playing their game. Play you’re own. You’re already better at it than they are. They only have power when you give it to them, which is one of the great differences compared to earlier eras. What’s scary is when they try to take back that power, in Congress.
If anything, pity them their ignorance and need to use that as a salve for their own inadequacies – if they’re mentally capable to sufficient self-awareness to identify those.
(HT: Live and Let’s Fly)
Comments
I am confused about what Dr Park is upset about. Is it the fact that he was greeted wrongly or that he was not recognised for being a doctor?
As a sikh surgeon in the uk I routinely get people using the muslim greeting because of ignorance. I certainly dont run around talking about my achievements and how i am insulted by this. This is not racism but ignorance and has no impact on Dr Park being Dr Park.
Lighten up. Someone may have just been trying to be nice. It happens to my wife (from Taiwan) as well. You’re a small miserable person to go through life looking for offense.
What a Karen.
Get over yourself, lighten up, laugh a little, you are not that important and I’m sure whoever the guy who greeted you today was, he didn’t wake up this morning thinking “how can I insult and screw up this random person’s day today”.
Probably not the best assumption to make on the greeter’s part, but he was likely genuine in thanking a passenger for traveling on his airline (if in fact he even worked for the airline)
@Thing 1: thank you!!! American’s just need a reason to complain.
Truly amazing how many influencer types, and people who love to film themselves, seem to have all these “dramatic” public interactions. I’m sure it’s totally organic and not exaggerated or made up in any way.
Getting upset at something like this is so petty. First of all, you didn’t state where the flight landed? If in Japan it wouldn’t be out of line to say that to all passengers (I was there a few months ago and commonly used that phrase (and it was said to me)). To get upset at something so trivial is why people don’t even want to hear about more substantial racial issues. First of all this wasn’t an “insult” – if he really wants to get upset there are things you can call people that are a lot worse (trust me there are slurs for every race and nationality).
@ Thing1 — Yes, without video, it would also guess the United employee was simply trying to be friendly and made an error. If I had made that mistake, I would have been embarassed and apologized.
This doctor is a complete snowflake who needs to get over himself. Konnichiwa is a respectful cultural greeting with no ill-will behind it. I have personally had my ethnicity misinterpretated many times in my life because of my physiognomy (different people have misidentified me as German, Swiss, Italian, Malaysian, Native American, and even Chinese). As long as they are being polite and respectful I have a fun laugh with them, tell them my real ethnicity and nationality, and move on with my day.
Doctors like this are why the “anti-woke” movement exists. People who get offended by the tiniest, good-intent slights (I’m not talking about genuinely malignantly racism or prejudice) and try to get people punished for honest mistakes. Misidentifying Korean vs Japanese is quite common because Korea was a Japanese colony for 35 years from 1910-1945 (during which time there was lots of ethnic intermarriage and “genetic blurring”). I have traveled to Japan and yet I still sometimes misidentify ethnicity at first glance for this reason.
This is such a non story…not that i disagree with the concern growing racism and anti immigrant energy in this country…but this is probably not the greatest example of it. Unless the guy was running around isolating asian passengers and yelling japanese greetings, he probably was just trying to show of his little bit of knowledge…its a positive gesture. Im sometimes annoyed when people mistake my national origin but its a minor thing. And as a medical doctor I have NO idea what that has tp do with anything outside of a hospital/clinic setting where my rank may matter to some selected interactions.
This seems like a case of no good deed goes unpunished. It sounds like the gate agent was trying to be welcoming and made an honest mistake. Enough with the victim rhetoric.
someone always wants their 15-min of fame… what an idiot.
This guy is way too sensitive.
I’m surprised he’s lasted this long. Low information (not sub IQ Gary) humans who cry wolf for every little thing makes others not take serious racial attacks seriously. I’m a minority and I’ve experienced some economically traumatic racism. He needs to chill…..
Good Lord. None of you people would have made it through a day of boot camp.
Someone tells him “Good day” in the wrong language and he melts down?
Pah-thet-ic. If a simple mistake- or even an intentional slight- makes him feel “less than,” there’s a good chance he’s the one who needs help.
You’re the first person I turn to when. I want to get the details and context in things related to then airline industry.
This is below you. Seriously.
He’s a very immature physician to allow something like this to bother him. It’s not because he’s Korea. We all experience this from time to time (especially, women in the workspace), and most of us do not allow it to get to us like this got him. Get over it, buddy! Grow the eff up and cherish what you have and don’t let the haters get to you.
So what if the person who said it had innocent intentions and is an aircraft cleaner or a wheelchair agent, many of whom are developmentally disabled?
Why give this guy attention Gary?
Steven has it right: “People who get offended by the tiniest, good-intent slights (I’m not talking about genuinely malignantly racism or prejudice) and try to get people punished for honest mistakes. “
This is 1990-tier leftist retardation
Some people are easily offended; others are *eagerly* offended. Anecdotally, I’ve encountered a small yet disproportionate share of second-generation East Asians who fall squarely in the second category. They seem actively motivated to experience racial offense, appearing to derive both psychological gratification and social leverage from indignation itself. This phenomenon represents a pathological distortion of empathic and moral reasoning. It is a kind of narcissism or moral exhibitionism that verges on the antisocial. It corrodes discourse and often bears resemblance to traits observed in subclinical psychopathy.
Never assume malice when stupidity/incompetence sufficiently explains things.
In this situation, Dr. Park was kinda rude not to reply back with another non-English way of saying “Thanks, you too!”
As a Filipino American physician who has been mistaken for a variety of different nationalities, this guy needs to get over himself. He’s clearly insecure and wants his 15 minutes of fame, and makes other Asians and physicians look bad.
As a physician he should be above this nonsense.
Lighten up, Francis.
Betting the greater ment nothing but kindness!
Who cares?
@Mike Hunt, could I deliver your message here in France, as we have numerous similar cases
“Karean”?
Sawasdee krap doctor. This is what you have to worry about in life???
If this doctor is that sensitive (I might even say “touchy”) then I don’t think he’s got the temperament I’m looking for in a doctor.
Ya, sure, it was awkward at best and cruddy at worst, but get on with it. The world isn’t that one person.
What a bitch. Just say thank you and move on. Similar to when someone wishes a Happy Hanukkah and you don’t celebrate.
He should have just replied to the guy in a Black accent, calling the guy “bro”.
Dr. Park is just a whiny little biatch.
The odds are the person greeting him was justifying to be nice. Often in Hong Kong I often mistake Japanese people with Chinese and start talking to them in Cantonese. Instead of going into a WLB tirade, they politely indicate they only speak Japanese.
Anybody with an IQ < 3 knows that it is easy to mistake different strains of nationality. In South America I often confused Peruvians with Ecuadorians and even Venezuelans. Although Park is, supposedly, a MD, he still has an extremely low IQ.
P.S. I just saw idiot Park’s YouTube video. He’s completely full of poop!
Nobody in the general public that sees you for the first time actually GAF about your 11 years of education after high school. In fact, nobody would even know unless you wear a big sign on your forehead. Seems Park is in WLB mode because nobody knew his educational qualifications.
And even if I did know, DILLIGAF? He’s no better than the guy picking up our trash every week.