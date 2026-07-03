Las Vegas Guest Brought Their Own Toaster To The Cosmopolitan, Because $40 Avocado Toast Hits Hard

This Cosmopolitan Las Vegas guest hasn’t “heard a plausible reason someone would bring their own toaster to a casino” but took this photo by the trash, where guests disposed of one. I think they just came to Vegas to get toasted and took it too literally.

Cosmopolitan wanted $40 for avocado toast, so they brought their own infrastructure.

Four years ago today I saw this leaving @Cosmopolitan_LV. I share this every year and haven’t heard a plausible reason someone would bring their own toaster to a casino. pic.twitter.com/COuFON3wKu — Marc (@MeltzVegas) July 1, 2026

Just as likely, the appliance saw the resort fee and committed toastercide, so they needed to dispose of it.

The main knock on Vegas been affordability – that it was a place focused on family entertainment as much as high rollers, and that’s increasingly no longer been the case. So it’s not surprising to see cheap breakfast arbitrage – people staying at an upscale resort while resorting to Pop-Tarts, bagels, English muffins, and frozen waffles. And if you’re a family the savings multiply fast.

Cosmopolitan’s Wicked Spoon weekend buffet is $54, add tax and a 20% tip on the post-tax total and that’s $70.23. Avocado toast from room service would be $26.86 plus delivery charge and tip so that’s easily $40+ for a single item.

Maybe they drove and brought an old toaster, or picked one up locally. Certainly if they’re flying out a cheap toaster is easily disposable, especially if it pushes the guests into an extra checked bag. The used toaster isn’t worth the checked bag fee.

And the toaster may have outlived its usefulness. Burning smell? Smoking? Dump it. Although I’m surprised they didn’t just leave it in their room.