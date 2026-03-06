Last Chance: 5 Free Marriott Nights From One Card — Up To 50,000 Points Each After $3,000 Spend

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card (See rates and fees)
Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card (See rates and fees)
Chase’s Marriott cards are back with their biggest-ever initial bonus offers. In fact, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card has an offer to earn 5 Free Night Awards after spending $3,000 on eligible purchases within 3 months of account opening.
That’s a bigger offer than with any other hotel card, and there’s never been a bigger offer for this card. You might normally expect a couple of free nights with a card’s bonus offer. This is a free vacation stay (though of course some hotels have resort fees). And the offer is slated to end at 9 a.m. Eastern on March 12, 2026.
The certificates have a redemption value of up to 50,000 points per night, and you can top off each free night certificate with an additional 15,000 points if you wish to use it at a pricier property.
They frame the offer as having a total value of 250,000 points, however I’d note that I prefer 250,000 points.
- If using all the nights together, remember that Marriott does 5th night free so you wouldn’t use up all the points on a 5 night stay.
- The certificates do expire after a year if unused.
- Points can be saved and combined to be used at even more premium properties.
Still, this is huge. And in addition to the 5 nights they’re promoting a ‘2026 Exclusive Offer’ to get up to $100 in statement credits after spending $500 on eligible airline purchases (up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually).
They’re making a good bonus offer, a compelling reason to apply for the card. It’s not something I’d keep top of wallet ofr ongoing spend, though. Keeping it does make sense!
- Cardmembers receive 1 Free Night Award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year after account anniversary.
- The card contributes towards status: you receive 15 Elite Night Credits annually and earn 1 Elite Night Credit towards status for every $5,000 you spend. (Card elite nights also count towards lifetime status.)
Note as well that the $0 annual fee Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card is offering 2 Free Night Awards after spending $1,000 on eligible purchases within 3 months of account opening and these free nights are also valid at properties with a redemption level up to 50,000 points per night.
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card
Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card
Comments
Question: if I have my spouse get the card with no status at all, can the five free night certs be transferred or booked under my platinum account for better benefits? Thank you
I tried to apply but Chase still thinks that I have an Amex- issued competing Bonvoy card (old SPG converted card). I did cancel it 33 days ago to meet a 30 day no-Amex requirement. But I still got a pop up after applying that I am not eligible for the bonus (at least Chase now gives you an option before proceeding). With the looming offer deadline, any idea how to get around it? Credit report shows the card is cancelled/account closed.