Last Chance: 5 Free Marriott Nights From One Card — Up To 50,000 Points Each After $3,000 Spend

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card (See rates and fees)

Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card (See rates and fees)

Chase’s Marriott cards are back with their biggest-ever initial bonus offers. In fact, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card has an offer to earn 5 Free Night Awards after spending $3,000 on eligible purchases within 3 months of account opening.

That’s a bigger offer than with any other hotel card, and there’s never been a bigger offer for this card. You might normally expect a couple of free nights with a card’s bonus offer. This is a free vacation stay (though of course some hotels have resort fees). And the offer is slated to end at 9 a.m. Eastern on March 12, 2026.

The certificates have a redemption value of up to 50,000 points per night, and you can top off each free night certificate with an additional 15,000 points if you wish to use it at a pricier property.

They frame the offer as having a total value of 250,000 points, however I’d note that I prefer 250,000 points.

If using all the nights together, remember that Marriott does 5th night free so you wouldn’t use up all the points on a 5 night stay.



The certificates do expire after a year if unused.



Points can be saved and combined to be used at even more premium properties.

Still, this is huge. And in addition to the 5 nights they’re promoting a ‘2026 Exclusive Offer’ to get up to $100 in statement credits after spending $500 on eligible airline purchases (up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually).

They’re making a good bonus offer, a compelling reason to apply for the card. It’s not something I’d keep top of wallet ofr ongoing spend, though. Keeping it does make sense!

Cardmembers receive 1 Free Night Award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year after account anniversary.



The card contributes towards status: you receive 15 Elite Night Credits annually and earn 1 Elite Night Credit towards status for every $5,000 you spend. (Card elite nights also count towards lifetime status.)

Note as well that the $0 annual fee Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card is offering 2 Free Night Awards after spending $1,000 on eligible purchases within 3 months of account opening and these free nights are also valid at properties with a redemption level up to 50,000 points per night.

