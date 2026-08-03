Malaysia Airlines Pilot Could Face Death Penalty After Testing Positive For Meth, Smuggling 70,114 Pills In His Bags

A Malaysia Airlines pilot was detained at the Jakarta airport on July 29 after operating a Boeing 737-800 flight from Kuala Lumpur, carrying a Hunter S. Thompson-worthy quantity of narcotics in his bags.
Arrival customs officers scanning baggage flagged a suspicious image. They watched until the first officer collected it. In the exam room, they found:
- Fourteen large packages containing exactly 70,114 MDMA tablets weighing 26 kilograms and worth $3.6 million
- Methamphetamines in a separate carry-on bag (which officials believe was for personal consumption)
He flew passengers HIGH… and still brought clean URINE just in CASE…..
Malaysian co-pilot in uniform collects a bag that X-ray already flagged. Inside: 70,114 ecstasy tablets (~26 kg) + 4 g meth. He also had a bottle of urine ready to cheat the test. Tested positive for three… pic.twitter.com/MsUcilOc4Z
— Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) August 3, 2026
According to investigators, the first officer said that someone in Malaysia asked him to transport the suitcase in exchange for $12,000. He was supposed to await instructions on arrival so that someone could collect the drugs from his Jakarta hotel. He’s viewed as a courier working for a sophisticated cross-border syndicate, not as the shipment’s owner. And he admitted to two earlier runs:
- Transporting meth to Sabah, Malaysia.
- Moving 7 kilograms of meth into Jakarta.
A post-arrest urine screen reportedly came back positive for methamphetamine, MDMA, and cocaine. He’s believed to have operated flight MH727 while under the influence.
Indonesian customs has responded by increasing random crew baggage inspections and scrutiny at crew lanes. Indonesia’s 2009 Narcotics Law for large-scale importation, distribution or attempt involving Schedule I narcotics includes penalties up to death by firing squad. However, Indonesia’s last executed drug prisoner was in 2016.
Comments
That would be a just punishment
Still better than that one Malaysia Airlines pilot… MH370. Guys, he tested it out on his simulator. C’mon.
Also, just for fun, today (August 3rd) is the last day for a round of golf with our ole pal Mitch from Kentucky!
He was unfit to fly, and flight 17 flew where others would not, and flight 370 still no trace….
So many reasons to avoid embarking on a Malaysian Airliner.
@MGHOW — Here’s the thing. Both were outliers; extremely bad luck for the carrier. There sadly have been other pilot suicides; that’s not an MH-thing. (Please seek help. And, don’t take others with you.)
But, let’s be clear, MH17 could’ve been any other carrier, as others were taking those routes then, too. The blame there lies with Putin, generally, and those in the Russian-backed military that fired the missile, even if it was a mistake, though they’ll never admit to anything.
Really a stupid way to die. What do you this is, America, where Dem admins will welcome drug and human smugglers with visa gift cards? Nope, these countries haven’t gone full retard yet.
@Mantis — Dr. Toboggan, take your meds, or at least take a nap after pounding-down that six-pack. You literally live in Asia, and are throwing shade at the US over *this* article? Oof.
@1990 many other carriers (perhaps not all) were avoiding that route even before MH17 was downed, but taking MH17’s shorter route would save fuel. I took that as a guide to the thought processes within the airline.
Hey @retard, I am not updating you on my location. My location is immaterial, which I know you can’t comprehend, because you’re retarded. So I will take your lack of defending Biden open border policies as an acknowledgement that this policy, like you, is retarded.
@MGHOW — And they’ve clearly paid a price; it’s less of a global carrier these days, and more of a regional airline with a few random longer routes. No more A380s; lucky to get a 339. I’ve taken their 737, 2-2 recliner up-front, not too special, but didn’t need to be for a 2-3 hour flight, say, from DPS-KUL.
If it were in Singapore, the family can arrange to pick up his body.