Man Head Butts Another Passenger, Then Dies After Being Restrained Onboard

A 35 year old father of three died on a flight from Cyprus to the U.K. after an alcohol-fueled outburst aboard a Jet2 flight where passengers and cabin crew restrained him at the rear of the aircraft.

The man was still being held when police boarded the plane on arrive at the Manchester Airport. An officer placed him in handcuffs and began checking him, but quickly realized that he was unresponsive. CPR was administered, and he was taken to a hospital and died the following afternoon – and no one yet knows why he died.

The passenger was traveling with his girlfriend on Jet2 flight LS966 from Larnaca to Manchester overnight June 21–22. At the opening of his inquest, the coroner was told that he drank during the flight, and flight attendants cut him off.

He wound up in an altercation with passengers as the plane prepared to land. He was ordered to return to his seat and reportedly refused – and he was then restrained on the floor of the aircraft.

Passengers say he was arguing with his girlfriend. Cabin crew moved her to another seat. He then reportedly followed her and headbutted a man sitting nearby. They say he was shouting threats, hitting overhead lockers and banging on the cockpit door. According to police, he assaulted one passenger and one member of the crew.

Pilots requested priority handling from air traffic control, the aircraft landed at 2:23 a.m., and police boarded at 2:41 a.m. and found the man still restrained and in a seat.

Police Board Jet2 Flight After Passenger Attacks Crew, Dies https://t.co/Inr6sn5XuL pic.twitter.com/RNaQiOf3Sf — New York Post (@nypost) June 26, 2026

The passenger had been jailed for an alcohol-related assault in May 2024 that caused a woman to lose teeth and suffer a cut lip. He had dozens of previous convictions, including multiple assaults, possessing a knife and threatening behavior.

He had received a 22-month sentence following a ten-hour armed-police standoff where he’d falsely claimed to have a pistol and a hostage whom he threatened to kill, and to blow up the street.

Nothing, as they say, beats a Jet2 holiday.

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