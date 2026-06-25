Marriott Bonvoy Faces Class Action Over Hidden Resort Fees On “Free” Award Nights

Marriott has been breaking the law with the way they present the cost of free night awards. I’ve been writing about this for three years. I’ve been flagging it to Marriott. And they’ve consistently ignored me. That was a bad decision, because they’re now facing a class action lawsuit over it.

Marriott lets hotels add resort and destination fees on free night awards. In contrast, when you spent Hilton or Hyatt points that covers the actual full cost of the room.

When you search the Marriott website using your points, the initial search result doesn’t display the required cash co-pay.

The FTC requires that the cost inclusive of resort fees be shown. Marriott entered a state-level settlement agreeing to it. And they comply with paid bookings, but not with points.

In fact, the Marriott app can say “Taxes & fees included” even though that winds up not being true.

Three years ago I wrote that Marriott was updating its website to show all-in pricing inclusive of resort and destination fees but that they would not make the change to points price displays, continuing to show only the points price.

And then a few months later I showed how they were failing to comply with their legal obligations for free nights, when a member would see just the points cost of a room and have to click through three pages to reveal the cash cost. Ironically later in 2023 I even suggested this was ripe for a class action. I mean!

Not only doesn’t Marriott have to hit members with these costs on awards, they have the contractual right not to allow hotels to charge them at all. Yet they never even bothered to correct their free night award pricing display to be transparent and meet legal requirements. That’s exactly what they’re now being sued for.

For the lawsuit itself, they’ve got an even better lever than what I’d originally written about, that didn’t exist back in 2023.

The class period begins July 1, 2024, when California’s all-in pricing law took effect, and it invokes the FTC fee rule for conduct after May 12, 2025. California says the listed price must include all mandatory charges. The FTC rule requires businesses displaying any hotel price to display the total mandatory price up front.

So the class covers California residents who booked through Marriott channels using points and paid a resort or destination fee starting July 1, 2024.



And also non-California residents booked during that period at a California hotel.

The suit is over “Drip Pricing Practice” (offering an award stay for a specific number of points as the price but later requiring the points plus a mandatory cash fee) and “Taxes-and-Fees Representation (saying taxes and fees are included in the app when mandatory fees and the taxes remain payable separately).

California prohibits “advertising, displaying, or offering” a price excluding mandatory fees. The federal rule applies whenever a lodging business displays “any price” and says consumers must be able to obtain the service for the advertised total price. A disclosure three screens later is not compliant. Marriott even knows the correct amount to display up front. They do it for paid stays! However, it’s still an uphill battle.

Marriott Bonvoy’s terms require arbitration, and contain a class action waiver, and impose a one-year limitation period.

Marriott will try to break up the class based on method of booking (website versus app, and even which version was displayed at the time each customer booked), different hotels and different fees (resort versus destination), etc.

Marriott didn’t actually receive the resort fee. It’s something that goes to the hotel. So it may be tough to recover from Marriott for it, although Marriott charges hotels a portion fo their revenue, authorizes the fees, and saves money on program costs (they pay hotels less for free room nights because the hotels bill the customer directly).

There’s little question that the plaintiffs have the better facts. But Marriott has its program terms. Can members really sue for their bad practices?

Marriott only does this in the first place because allowing a resort fee improves the owner’s economics on an individual award stay. The hotel gets less money, precisely because they can bill the customer directly. Often the resort fee is more than the Bonvoy reimbusement for the free night.

In other words, their resort fee policy transfers part of the cost of an award from the loyalty fund to the guest, benefiting both the fee-charging owner and Marriott itself. Since “free night” can mean points plus a mandatory cash copay, Marriott Bonvoy is a less valuable program than many realize, and their points buy less.

(HT: Loyalty Lobby)