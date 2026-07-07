Marriott Bonvoy Just Quietly Raised Award Prices: Some Hotels Now Cost Up To 16% More Points

Marriott Bonvoy eliminated its award charts, so they never tell you in advance how many points a free night at one of their hotels will cost. It costs whatever they say it does at the time you look. And they change prices all the time.

One of the advantages of this, from their perspective, is that they can debase their currency and members may not even realize it.

When they published an award chart, changing prices meant changing the chart.



They actually had to tell members they were doing it, or at least it was easily discoverable for anyone that looked.



But without an award chart, they just change the price and don’t tell anybody .



. Members probably don’t notice until months or years later when they go to redeem their points.



And if they do it slowly enough boiling their members gradually , they may not notice at all.



St. Regis Bangkok

Chinese frequent flyer forums began picking up a 5% – 10% devaluation over the weekend, according to Loyalty Lobby who says he looked at “tax- and fee-inclusive pricing for Bangkok in September and” found that on average across 20 hotels Bonvoy points now only bought 0.56 per point worth of stays.

Digging in, it looks like the devaluation range is even greater: 2.4% – 15.6%, with most examples between 3% and 8% more expensive. Some examples of changes using data from Zaozao:

The Athenee Bangkok: 32,000 -> 37,000



London EDITION: 107,000 -> 115,000



Ritz-Carlton Nanjing: 42,000 -> 45,000



W Osaka: 55,000 -> 58,000



Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong: 124,000 -> 127,000



New York EDITION: 109,000 -> 113,000



Ritz-Carlton Maldives: 168,000 -> 176,000



Le Méridien Etoile: 61,000 -> 64,000



Courtyard Paris Porte de Versailles: 49,000 -> 52,000



Westin Austin

US Card Forum discussion began with a WeChat link and noted that while many 2026 prices had moved, some 2027 pricing had not yet repriced, suggesting some opportunity to “lock in” old pricing before the expected change fully rolled out. They laid out numerous examples of hotels all over seeing new, higher pricing.

Flyertea discussion found most increases of 1,000 – 5,000 points for “the whole year” and a global adjustment, not mere dynamic pricing. There is some suggestion that there are hotels with points prices up 25% but I’m not sure that’s correct.



Marriott Boca Raton

This is especially relevant around the 35,000; 50,000; and 85,000 free night certificate price points, where raising redemptions a few thousand points can matter a great deal. Marriott recently raised the amount of points you can top off a certificate from 15,000 to 25,000 but these changes will push some hotels even just about those limits. So while higher topoffs account for higher pricing, pushing hotels beyond the reach of the topoff limit means greater certificate breakage and therefore another mechanism to lower costs.