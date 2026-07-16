Marriott Hotel Offers 50 Bonvoy Points—Worth 30 Cents—To Skip Daily Housekeeping, Keeps The Labor Savings

50 points. That’s not a typo. Marriott’s Garamond Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Krakow, which promises daily housekeeping, tries to bribe guests to skip it. But instead of a more traditional 500 or 1,000 points, the offer is a mere 50 points. 50 Marriott points are worth, at best, 30 cents.

That’s been their long-standing offer, it appears. I found a May 2023 review with the same choices: prosecco, 10% off at the restaurant (which is really just an encouragement to spend extra money at the restaurant), or 50 points.

Starwood’s original 2009 pilot offered $5 or 500 Starpoints—equivalent to 1,500 Bonvoy points based on Marriott’s own conversion rate into the Bonvoy program.

According to Green Lodging News, that was said to translate 188 skipped rooms into saving 12.5 room attendant workloads at the Sheraton Seattle.

Marriott eventually offered just 250 – 500 Bonvoy points at participating properties, then retired the corporate program in 2020 once little or no housekeeping became normal during the pandemic.

Even if the hotel were sincere in seeking an environmental benefit, that woulnd’t require eliminating trash removal, skipping cleaning the bathroom, etc. The claim was always about water and detergent. It turns out that hotels base their environmental pitch on studies of human behavior that find pitching guilt causes guests to reuse towels by about 50% (37.2% baseline up to 49.3%).

Hilton and Hyatt do not have chain-wide inducement programs for skipping housekeeping, with hotels generally leaning into guilt.



Some IHG properties give 500 points (~ $3) per night like the Singapore Holiday Inn.



Accor has a formalized program to offer 100 points (€2) per skipped day with cleaning at least every third day.

Drury Hotels offers 250 points per day of housekeeping a guest declines.

Paid or solicited opt-outs are generally prohibited by law in New York City and Los Angeles, because unionized housekeepers have lobbied to protect their jobs. Los Angeles does allow unions to contract around this.

In New York City, a housekeeper covered by the major union agreement is paid a base of ~ $42.37 per hour and benefits bring the cost to $55.19 plus pension.

In Los Angeles, hotels with at least 60 rooms (50 in the airport zone) are required to pay a $25 minimum wage plus $4.25 in health benefits (or paid in cash without those benefits).

Housekeeping may be required in heavily unionized locations, but even there it’s generally not as extensive as it used to be. At many hotels ‘daily housekeeping’ now means a light refresh making the bed, taking out trash and replacing towels on the floor – not actual cleaning.

Hilton promises complimentary daily housekeeping at Luxury, Full Service, Lifestyle and Embassy Suites. It’s every other day at Focused Service, Homewood and Home2 in the U.S. and Canada. LivSmart is weekly.

Marriott only tells guests to check with the individual hotel. Previously they promised full daily cleaning at luxury brands, a daily light refresh at premium brands, and every other day tidying at several select-service brands. I do not see where that is still live.

Hyatt appears to be property-specific. Many Hyatt Place/House hotels advertise lighter Express Housekeeping, but schedules range from every other day to every third day or on request.

IHG has no dependable current portfolio-wide matrix. Its published “Daily Room Refresh” framework meant trash, towels, existing linen bed straightening, amenities and odor spray but not surface or bathroom cleaning.

Nationally, housekeeping wages rose 4.3% in the first quarter of 2026 while minutes cleaning per occupied room fell 4.3%. The average cost to clean a room is $7.26, out of total hotel labor cost per occupied room of $46.79.

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