Mob Invades Hotel In Greece, Chases Out The Jews With Rifles

A group of Israeli tourists fled Crete after a a 4 a.m. confrontation on Sunday morning escalated into bottles being thrown, air rifles fired and men following them back to their hotel. A mother reports on her son’s experience with “many Palestinians” entering their hotel with guns and axes, going to floors where Israelis were staying and searching room by room. Her son sent what she described as a farewell message. She said hotel staff tried to help and local police arrived slowly before dispersing the group. Another version of the events:
- A large group of Israeli tourists walked back to their hotel in the early hours of the morning, singing in Hebrew
- In response, a group of men who “looked Muslim” shouted “F- Israel” and “Free Palestine.” The Israelis shouted back.
- Those men arrived at the hotel with reinforcements, throwing glass bottles.
- The lone hotel guard could not contain them. The men entered the hotel, looked for the Israelis and pounded on room doors while members of the group outside threw bottles and fired air rifles. One of the tourists reportedly suffered a head wound.
“My son sent a farewell message”
Israelis who were traveling in Crete said that armed men entered a hotel where they were staying and walked the halls looking for Israelis to harm.
"My son told me that a lot of Palestinians entered the hotel with guns and axes and went up to… pic.twitter.com/PgyVUWnA23
— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 26, 2026
Some social media commentary condemns the tourists for singing in Hebrew and for shouting back at their attackers. It is not clear to me that the group was actually Palestinian versus Muslim more broadly.
Pew found this spring that 65% of Greeks disliked Israel, though the Greek government just approved an Israeli-led air-defense program. 50% of Greeks hold anti-Jewish stereotypes.
Shortly after October 7th, pro-Hamas rioters went searching for Jews at a Russian airport and went door-to-door inside hotels. And then in 2024, pro-Hamas protestors attempted to breach an Athens hotel that housed Israeli tourists.
Comments
I’m here for the “This is bad, BUT…..” comments.
Hmm – The media rhetoric is stirring up the un-educated.
islam is not a religion, but a battle plan.
I know this upsets the educated elite on this site, but it is the truth.
And before we get into the “bad, BUTs…”, replace Israeli with Black and Hebrew with Rap and ask yourself how you (and the media) would have responded.
Michael Mainello — you’re absolutely right…let the idiots who disagree speak up
Waiting for 1990 and others to remark that it was an acceptable armed struggle against those “horrible singers”……..
Don’t be concerned, perhaps they are simply “anti-Zionists” who got a little over excited .
“It is not clear to me that the group was actually Palestinian versus Muslim more broadly.”
I don’t think people from Israel are going to confuse Palestinians with Albanians or Pakistanis.
In Greece, those who do stupid things are called ‘malakas’… any Greeks here to confirm?
Hard to believe that smart frequent flyers can be anti Semitic.
@ Michael — “Islam is not a religion”. Did you check your “facts” before posting?
Men “looked Muslim”? What did those claiming they “looked Muslim” do: check out their genitals for a circumcision check?
A lot of people who “look Muslim” in the eyes of anti-Muslim racists aren’t Muslim.
The sandNAGGERS are envious that the Jews have done more with their land in 80 years than the NAGGERS have done in 8000.
@Gene – islam is the religion of pieces. Enough said.
Prove me wrong.
This is crazy, seen this in other places targeting Jews and Christians.
Horrific what is happening.
@GUWonder — The real question… did their baklava have pistachios, or not? That’s the ‘tell.’
@Principal Lewis — Woah, easy, teach! That was dangerously close…
There is no point to feeding the trolls, but Gary reported on the event, and feel I should record that I consider this sort of behavior non Islamic and should be condemned. Just as I have been advised by Jews that the treatment of Palestinians in Israel is non Jewish. On the other hand, if it had been a group of African Americans singing rap, no one would have been stupid enough to take them on.
@ 1990 — Just remember “”You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught.”
@jack the ladd – “I consider this sort of behavior non Islamic” & “advised by Jews that the treatment of Palestinians in Israel is non Jewish”
Are you trying to be funny or just ignorant? Are you and @Gene releated?
Just do some research and see how violent islamists and palestinians are. Or at least non-demoninational terrorists that commit violence hiding under these names.
@jack the ladd — Whether you feed them, or not, they’ll be here, regardless. Gary must know that; especially these specific topics. (Excellent engagement bait. Like, top-tier. *chef’s kiss*) Personally, I think mocking and satire is best for such occasions, because there is no good-faith (pun-intended) debate to be had here. (“Just do some research”… ^this freakin’ guy… psh.)