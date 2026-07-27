Mob Invades Hotel In Greece, Chases Out The Jews With Rifles

A group of Israeli tourists fled Crete after a a 4 a.m. confrontation on Sunday morning escalated into bottles being thrown, air rifles fired and men following them back to their hotel. A mother reports on her son’s experience with “many Palestinians” entering their hotel with guns and axes, going to floors where Israelis were staying and searching room by room. Her son sent what she described as a farewell message. She said hotel staff tried to help and local police arrived slowly before dispersing the group. Another version of the events:

A large group of Israeli tourists walked back to their hotel in the early hours of the morning, singing in Hebrew



In response, a group of men who “looked Muslim” shouted “F- Israel” and “Free Palestine.” The Israelis shouted back.



Those men arrived at the hotel with reinforcements, throwing glass bottles.



The lone hotel guard could not contain them. The men entered the hotel, looked for the Israelis and pounded on room doors while members of the group outside threw bottles and fired air rifles. One of the tourists reportedly suffered a head wound.

“My son sent a farewell message” Israelis who were traveling in Crete said that armed men entered a hotel where they were staying and walked the halls looking for Israelis to harm. "My son told me that a lot of Palestinians entered the hotel with guns and axes and went up to… pic.twitter.com/PgyVUWnA23 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 26, 2026

Some social media commentary condemns the tourists for singing in Hebrew and for shouting back at their attackers. It is not clear to me that the group was actually Palestinian versus Muslim more broadly.

Pew found this spring that 65% of Greeks disliked Israel, though the Greek government just approved an Israeli-led air-defense program. 50% of Greeks hold anti-Jewish stereotypes.

Shortly after October 7th, pro-Hamas rioters went searching for Jews at a Russian airport and went door-to-door inside hotels. And then in 2024, pro-Hamas protestors attempted to breach an Athens hotel that housed Israeli tourists.

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