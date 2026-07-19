New: American Airlines Will Bring Flagship Suites To Boeing 787-8s, Overhauling Tiny 20-Seat Business Class Cabin

American Airlines is planning to retrofit existing Boeing 787-8 aircraft with new Flagship Suites. Right now, they have fantastic business class seats, but they have too much variability in their widebody premium product. The 787-8s don’t have enough premium seats, and they have an older business class product, but the airline had been silent about plans for the aircraft until now.
- Boeing 777-300ERs have old Zodiac Cirrus lie flat seats
American Airlines Zodiac Seats On 777-300ER
- Boeing 777-200s have both front- and rear-facing ‘Concept D’ seats and Super Diamond seats
American Airlines ‘Concept D’ Seats On 777-200
- Boeing 787-8s have both front- and rear-facing ‘Concept D’ seats and Super Diamond seats
American Airlines Super Diamond Seats On Boeing 787
- Boeing 787-9s have both Super Diamond and Adient Ascent seats
American Airlines Adient Ascent Seat On Boeing 787-9P
The 777-300ERs are losing first class and will be standardized with the business class suites that debuted last year on new delivery Boeing 787-9Ps. Boeing 777-200s are going to be refreshed with that seat as well.
However the 787s have previously been left with a hodge podge of seats. The 787-9s might have smaller business class cabins and older (though perfectly nice) seats, or the new flagship product. Meanwhile, 787-8s have two different older seats – one that was designed before US Airways took control of the airline 13 years ago.
And the 787-8s just don’t have enough business class. There are only 20 seats in the cabin. That’s was once fine for leisure-oriented routes, but even leisure has gone upscale and an airline with American’s cost base needs a layout of seats designed to maximize revenue. This layout made no sense on flights to London Heathrow, their primary transatlantic destination where joint venture partner British Airways is hubbed.
However, American’s management had focused on the low end of the market and got themselves in a financial hole. When they took over the airline at the end of 2013 they began removing business class seats from planes. The US Airways experience was they only sold those through discounting. That was the wrong model.
Now CEO Robert Isom says “that work to refresh cabins will soon expand to American’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.”
American Airlines Has Been Aggressively Adding Great New Premium Seats
American Airlines has been adding premium seats to planes, and business class and premium economy are both a step up. American’s new premium Boeing 787-9 entered service last year with 51 Flagship Suites with doors, 32 Premium Economy seats, a redesigned coach cabin and the product is just gorgeous.
The premium economy seats also are a huge leap forward compared to American’s prior version that lacked footrests.
The Airbus A321XLR has entered the fleet and is a narrowbody aircraft with business class suites with doors and premium economy. These are used on premium cross-country flights and short transatlantics from the Northeast.
The business class seats are narrow, and a bit awkwardly designed, but better than business class American was flying cross country on premium routes previously – and the doors on the suites have finally been certified for use.
slight difference in statement on dates: pic.twitter.com/x7CQsxZI2p
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) July 18, 2026
They’re Already Retrofitting Boeing 777s
American is retrofitting Boeing 777-300ER planes to this new standard (sadly losing first class) and will retrofit Boeing 777-200ERs as well.
A year ago I wrote that American was considering extending the lives of its Boeing 777-200s and that a retrofit would accompany a life-extension decision.
And I ultimately scooped that American intended to retain its 47 777-200ERs, replace Panasonic connectivity with Viasat and refurbish the interiors American confirmed the program in October 2025. Extending the airplanes’ lives defers roughly $7 – $9 billion in replacement spending through the end of the decade.
Narrowbodies Get More Premium Seating, Too
American is also putting Airbus A319 and A320s into service with an additional row of first class, larger overhead bins, and a redesigned cabin. These are denser in coach, and there’s less space for flight attendants to work, but overall they’re nice planes. Regional jets also got high speed wifi and more mainline-style interiors.
Comments
I wonder why American believes it’s in its economic best interests to refurbish 777-200s while almost every other airline has retired them and are already looking at the 777-300 as a product at the end of its lifecycle. Is it subsidized financing that makes new aircraft more attractive to foreign carriers than US ones? What economic factors make retaining older aircraft more economically attractive to US carriers than to foreign ones?
It’s ironic that United is often criticized on here for running their P&W 777-2 (non ER) into the ground since the engines aren’t supported anymore, and AA is now being complimented for treating their 772ERs with Rolls engines like they treated their MD80s. It’s sad they dumped all their 767s since some of them were younger than the 777s.
Disagree about the new 321XLE business class suites with doors. Very uncomfortable, I book away from that plane.
Rather have the 2×2 more comfortable J seats. Flyertalk thread mostly agrees.
Wonder how many more they can squeeze onto the 788 with the ascent. The premium economy cabin is a good size on these 788s and is often full. Between ordering less of them and the 788 refurb, this screams “we know the 321xlr isn’t great” and won’t be used on some transatlantic flights. Considering a 789 can be filled to napes and nice, AA is finally catching up to the 788 is too small; something United figured out 10+ years ago. Should’ve kept those a332s…
@MAK,
US carriers generally keep planes longer than their foreign counterparts, particularly when it comes to wide body jets. Older jets are often fully or near fully paid for, thus less expensive to operate, or at least, those lower costs can help offset other expenses. They also allow US carriers to open up new routes that can’t be economically flown with a newer jet, particularly long and thin routes.
The 777-200ER though is not a very efficient plane for a lot of the routes that American Airlines depends on it for. It is a heavy jet. It burns 25-30% more fuel than a 787 or an A339 or A359. It is not right sized for certain markets that American flies these jets on, which is why AA cuts the seasonality of some routes very short, notably where it doesn’t have a lot of feed, like JFK.
The AA 777-200ERs are between 24 and 27 years of age, delivered between 1999 and 2002. That does not make them as old as the bulk of Delta’s 767-300ERs or United’s for that matter, but they are getting up there in age. Their utilization rates though are a bit lower.
American has a lot of debt on its books, stemming from a refusal to follow the industry in the early 2000s and file for Chapter 11. It then finally did so in 2011, and placed the then largest order in aviation history to re-fleet and in the process, added $30 billion in long term debt to its books. Hence the problem.
Good. Finally got to experience the new 789P with the Flagship Suites recently, and I cannot say enough great things about it. Please, upgrade all cabins to this hard-product. It’s a winner!
@ lavanderialarry — I suspect that they keep old planes to offset high labor costs.