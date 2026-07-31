New Deal Lets You Buy 80,000 American Airlines Miles At Just 7/10ths Of A Cent Each [Roundup]

I got scammed by an NYC pedicab.

I took two of my family members to see the Empire State Building today and we wanted to walk to Central Park after.

A pedicab driver asked where we were going and said he'd take us. I asked how much to Central Park and he said "$12." At no point… pic.twitter.com/7BVVXP1vDP

— Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 30, 2026