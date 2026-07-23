New Orleans Will Pay Tourists $100 To Visit This Summer On 2 Night Stays [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • Similar to an offer we see regularly from Vancouver, New Orleans will rebate $100 on 2-night hotel stays this summer. It’s hot an humid there!

  • Rakuten will give new members $50 (5,000 points) after you make your first purchase of $50 or more. You can even spend the $50 on a gift card, and they’ll offer additional rebates on purchases through giftcards.com.

    You can keep it as cash, or $50 transfers as 5,000 points to American Express Membership Rewards or points transfer 1:1 to Bilt Rewards (even better) if you have Silver status or higher in that program, but only 1:0.5 if you do not have any status. This offer appears to be valid through September 30, 2026.

  • The Alaska Airlines flight attendants union (AFA-CWA) is big mad that Hawaiian intra-island flights will be operated by Alaska 737s.

  • Who’s gonna tell them? (My favorite comment: ‘do they fly to Uranus?’)

  • Istanbul in 1905 (HT: Astral Codex Ten)

  • TIL the secretive J.P. Morgan Reserve Card – a Sapphire Reserve meant for Private Bank customers (generally $10+ million in assets on deposit) that includes a United Club membership – has a magazine.

Topics on this page
TourismAlaska AirlinesAmerican ExpressNew OrleansRakutenAlaskaAssociation of Flight AttendantsBilt RewardsChase Sapphire ReserveCredit Card RewardsIstanbulJ.P. Morgan Reserve CardJPMorgan ChaseLoyalty programUnited ClubVancouver
+11 more

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. “It’s hot an humid there!” (Has been before, so what’s changed. Could it be that this ‘golden age’ is nothing more than a second ‘Gilded’ age, and the plebs are struggling…)

    On the Hawaiian 737 topic (because Alaska crews may be operating some of those interisland flights, which will be a potential conflict for Hawaii-based crews), I was just talking about that potential issue with Brett at Cranky, and he did not seem concerned. Turns out, AFA-CWA is very much concerned.

  2. As much as I love that city and have lots of family in the surrounding areas, you’d have to pay me a lot more that a C note to hang out there this time of year. Very humid and muggy mixed with a lot of heat. Spring and fall are my favorite times to go.

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