New Orleans Will Pay Tourists $100 To Visit This Summer On 2 Night Stays [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Similar to an offer we see regularly from Vancouver, New Orleans will rebate $100 on 2-night hotel stays this summer. It’s hot an humid there!
- Rakuten will give new members $50 (5,000 points) after you make your first purchase of $50 or more. You can even spend the $50 on a gift card, and they’ll offer additional rebates on purchases through giftcards.com.
You can keep it as cash, or $50 transfers as 5,000 points to American Express Membership Rewards or points transfer 1:1 to Bilt Rewards (even better) if you have Silver status or higher in that program, but only 1:0.5 if you do not have any status. This offer appears to be valid through September 30, 2026.
- The Alaska Airlines flight attendants union (AFA-CWA) is big mad that Hawaiian intra-island flights will be operated by Alaska 737s.
- Who’s gonna tell them? (My favorite comment: ‘do they fly to Uranus?’)
- Istanbul in 1905 (HT: Astral Codex Ten)
- TIL the secretive J.P. Morgan Reserve Card – a Sapphire Reserve meant for Private Bank customers (generally $10+ million in assets on deposit) that includes a United Club membership – has a magazine.
Comments
“It’s hot an humid there!” (Has been before, so what’s changed. Could it be that this ‘golden age’ is nothing more than a second ‘Gilded’ age, and the plebs are struggling…)
On the Hawaiian 737 topic (because Alaska crews may be operating some of those interisland flights, which will be a potential conflict for Hawaii-based crews), I was just talking about that potential issue with Brett at Cranky, and he did not seem concerned. Turns out, AFA-CWA is very much concerned.
As much as I love that city and have lots of family in the surrounding areas, you’d have to pay me a lot more that a C note to hang out there this time of year. Very humid and muggy mixed with a lot of heat. Spring and fall are my favorite times to go.